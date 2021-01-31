Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  >  Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank    ADCB   AEA000201011

ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK

(ADCB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ADCB 2020 net profit down 27% as provisions for hospital group NMC build

01/31/2021 | 07:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank said on Sunday it posted a 27% drop in net profit for 2020, as it booked significantly higher provisions including new ones for troubled hospital operator NMC, for which it had nearly $1 billion in lending exposure.

The bank posted a net profit of 3.81 billion dirhams ($1.04 billion) for the year ending Dec. 31, down from a net profit of 5.24 billion dirhams a year earlier.

It beat analysts' mean net profit estimate of 3.46 billion dirhams, according to Refinitiv data.

Its fourth quarter net profit fell 4% year-on-year to 1.01 billion dirhams. It was down 26% compared to the third quarter.

"Net impairment charges were AED 3.993 billion in FY'20, significantly higher than in the prior year, to reflect the challenging macro-economic environment and due to provisions taken on NMC Health Group, Finablr and associated companies," ADCB said in a statement.

With exposure of about $981 million, ADCB was a major lender to NMC Health, which went into administration last year after months of turmoil following questions over its financial reporting and the discovery of undisclosed debt.

ADCB also had an exposure of $182 million to payments group Finablr, whose majority shareholder, Indian businessman BR Shetty, founded NMC.

In 2020, ADCB booked 1.656 billion dirhams in provisions on NMC Health, Finablr and associated companies, nearly two-fifths of its total exposure to NMC and Finablr.

"The Bank is comfortable with provisioning levels on NMC Health Group given the positive developments in the company's recent financial performance and its ongoing restructuring process," ADCB said.

Last year, ADCB was among a group of lenders providing a $325 million facility to fund its administration and pave the way for restructuring, which it said has placed it "in a strong position to maximise recoveries."

Its non-performing loans ratio, including purchased and originated credit-impaired (POCI) loans, rose to 7.7% in 2020 from 4.53% in 2019.

ADCB's cost of risk - excluding impairment charges on NMC and Finablr - rose to 1.45% in 2020 from 0.8% in 2019.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK 0.16% 6.44 End-of-day quote.3.87%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.16% 4.4573 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6728 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK
07:55aADCB 2020 net profit down 27% as provisions for hospital group NMC build
RE
01/20ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK : annual earnings release
2020Saudi 2021 budget cuts spending after deficit spike on oil, COVID-19
RE
2020Dubai's Arabtec asks banks for debt standstill for subsidiary, sources say
RE
2020ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK : quaterly earnings release
2020Creditors take action against UAE's Al Jaber in decade-long saga
RE
2020Saudi Arabia posts $29 billion deficit in second quarter as oil revenues slum..
RE
2020Abu Dhabi's ADCB to lay off 400 employees, sources say
RE
2020NMC'S UAE ENTITY WEIGHING ABU DHABI : sources
RE
2020What's in a name? Banks count cost of loans in NMC collapse
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 12 271 M 3 341 M 3 341 M
Net income 2020 4 025 M 1 096 M 1 096 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
Yield 2020 2,88%
Capitalization 44 765 M 12 187 M 12 188 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,65x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK
Duration : Period :
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 6,56 AED
Last Close Price 6,44 AED
Spread / Highest target 12,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ala'a Mohamed Atta Khalil Eraiqat Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Khaldoon Khalifa Al-Mubarak Chairman
Mohammed Al Jayyash Chief Operations Officer
Deepak Khullar Group Chief Financial Officer
Mohamed Ali Ahmed Hamad Al-Dhaheri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK3.87%12 187
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.39%392 366
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.59%268 855
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.03%256 497
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.16.27%199 215
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.17%192 407
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ