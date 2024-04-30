Operator: Thank you. If you'd like to ask a question, please press star, followed by the number one on your telephone keypad and ensure your device is unmuted locally when it's your turn to speak. If you change your mind or your question has already been answered, you can withdraw from the queue by pressing star, followed by two. Our first question today comes from Shabbir Malik of EFG Hermes. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Shabbir Malik: Thank you very much. Just a question about, do you think the cost of funds, they have peaked around 1Q level, or do you see some more room for increase there, considering that rates are, potentially, not going up any further? And, secondly, what's been very impressive has been the CASA growth. Despite high interest rates, we've seen CASA growth, in absolute terms, rising over the last two or three quarters. Do you think this is mainly because of the new customer acquisition? And do you get the sense that there could be some migration into term deposits in the coming quarters?

And you've mentioned that one of the reasons why NIM was a bit lower, compared to the previous quarter, was because there was an interest in suspense in the fourth quarter. Would it be possible that, going forward, we could have a separate disclosure for interest in suspense for each quarter, so we get a sense what the underlying NIM is? I think that would be pretty useful. Thank you very much.

Deepak Khullar: Thank you, Shabbir. I think there were a number of questions in there, so firstly, let me take the first one, CASA growth. Yes, we're very impressed with the CASA growth that's coming through, but we've also seen a number of customers move from CASA to term deposits or be able to fill that gap in, that movement between CASA and term deposits, and get more CASA. A lot of this is also new customer acquisition. Especially in Retail Banking, we're seeing growth coming through as well. And in terms of cost of funds, we expect... trying to improve the cost of funds, going into Q2 and Q3. We have seen longer-tenor deposits come in, in the earlier part of this year and in the latter part of last year, and that is something for us to manage more carefully going forward into the rest of the three quarters of the year.

On your question of published NIM versus underlying NIMs, we'll take that on board, but there are a number of other factors, other than interest in suspense. There's also fair value unwind that goes into that, quarter on quarter, which you cannot predict. As you know, in 2019, when we did the acquisition, we took a fair value adjustment, and some of those adjustments are also coming back through the income statement line, so we're happy to see that come through. But I think, in terms of the NIM guidance at 2.7%, that's something we're working towards to deliver, but I'll hand over to Robbert as well to add some more.

Robbert Muller: No, I just wanted to touch upon, Deepak, what you were saying on cost of funding. I think there are a couple of elements playing into this, with the tenor of the deposit that we're taking. It's the currency composition that we're taking. So, those, I think we can try to optimise going forward as well to bring down the cost of funding. But again, we have also seen a healthy loan growth that also needs to be funded. So, from our part, you've seen our LCR, at the end of year, was relatively high. It's still a little bit elevated, compared to where we started, but it's also, I think, a good approach to take.

Shabbir Malik: Apologies, I didn't get that part. What is relatively elevated?

Robbert Muller: Sorry. What we do see, of course, there's constant change in the portfolio, in terms of our borrowings. That can be in currency composition, but sometimes we get more dollars in, sometimes with more dirhams. The other part playing into it is the tenors. At the end of the year, when people were thinking that rates were going to go down, they gave us a little more one-year bucket than what we've seen currently. So, from our end, we obviously, saw a lot of loan growth coming in as well that we need to fund, so our LCR levels were a little bit elevated, and we're now trying to manage that down. And all in all, I think there is a little bit of room for us to optimise our funding composition, as we gladly see.

Shabbir Malik: Great, thank you very much.

Robbert Muller: Maybe one more thing to add that will perhaps add to our funding costs going forward, and that's yet to be seen. The Central Bank here in the UAE, they have increased the reserve requirements on CASA, and after COVID, they have lower that to 7%. Last year, they have increased it to 11%, and now they will increase it again to 14%. And that will take roughly AED 40 billion out of the funding market here in the UAE. So, we haven't seen a massive impact as of yet, but as the date comes closer and this will be implemented in Q2, we may see some pressure on dirham funding as well. Again, that's another element that we need to take into account, when we look at our funding cost going forward.

Operator: Thank you. Again, as a reminder, if you'd like to ask a question, you can press star, one on your telephone keypad or submit any written question in the chat box provided. Our next question comes from Aybek Islamov of HSBC. Please go ahead. Your line is open.