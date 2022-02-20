Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt E : Egypt (ADIB.CA) Reports Year Ended 31/12/2021 Consolidated Results

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank- Egypt (ADIB.CA) Reports Year Ended 31/12/2021 Consolidated Results
20/02/2022
Company Name : Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank- Egypt
ISIN Code : EGS60111C019
Currency : EGP
F/S Consolidated Period : From 01/01/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net Profit : 1,450,523 value in thousand
F/S Consolidated Period : From 01/01/2020 to 31/12/2020
Net Comparative Profit : 1,195,869 value in thousand
Audit Status : Audited
Source : Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank- Egypt
