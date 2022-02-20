Log in
ABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK - EGYPT S.A.E.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt E : Egypt (ADIB.CA) Reports Year Ended 31/12/2021 Consolidated Results

02/20/2022
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank- Egypt (ADIB.CA) Reports Year Ended 31/12/2021 Consolidated Results
20/02/2022
Company Name : Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank- Egypt
ISIN Code : EGS60111C019
Currency : EGP
F/S Consolidated Period : From 01/01/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net Profit : 1,450,523 value in thousand
F/S Consolidated Period : From 01/01/2020 to 31/12/2020
Net Comparative Profit : 1,195,869 value in thousand
Audit Status : Audited
Source : Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank- Egypt

Disclaimer

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt SAE published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 09:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 259 M 271 M 271 M
Net income 2021 1 449 M 92,1 M 92,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,57x
Yield 2021 9,11%
Capitalization 2 760 M 175 M 175 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,9%
Managers and Directors
Mohamed Mahmoud Mohamed Aly Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Jamal Eldine Hussein Ourabi Abu Sennah Chief Financial Officer
Khalifa Matar Khalifa Al-Mheiri Non-Executive Chairman
Mohamed A. Ahmed Mohamed El-Masry Head-Operations
Amro Wagih El-Zomor Chief Compliance & Corporate Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK - EGYPT S.A.E.-12.49%175
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED14.55%166 018
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.93%83 081
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.56%68 019
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED2.33%56 607
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)3.27%52 899