Abu Dhabi National Energy : Annual General Assembly for 2022 (dividends, AoA amendments, Board elections)
02/21/2023 | 06:10am EST
21 February 2023
INVITATION TO ATTEND THE
ANNUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC (TAQA)
The Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (the Company) invites the shareholders to attend the Annual General Assembly meeting in person at the Company's headquarters in Abu Dhabi or by attending virtually through an electronic link for the meeting that will be sent to the shareholders via SMS or email following registration of their attendance to enable shareholders to attend the meeting virtually and discuss the agenda and vote on the proposed resolutions in real time, on Wednesday 15 March 2023 at 3:00 pm (UAE time) to consider the following agenda:
Authorise the chairman of the general assembly to appoint a secretary to the meeting and a vote collector.
II. Matters
Requiring
Special
Resolutions
1- Approve by Special Resolution the amendment to Article 18 of the Articles of Association of the Company as follows:
Article 18 before amendment: "The management of the Company shall be vested in a Board of Directors comprised of nine (9) Directors who shall be elected by the general assembly by secret ballot using Cumulative Voting. In all cases, the majority of the
Directors, including the Chairman, shall be nationals of the United Arab Emirates."
Article 18 after amendment: "The management of the Company shall be vested in a Board of Directors comprised of eleven (11) Directors who shall be elected by the general assembly by secret ballot using Cumulative Voting. In all cases, the majority of the Directors, including the Chairman, shall be nationals of the United Arab Emirates."
2- The authorisation of the Board of Directors of the Company, and/or any person so authorised by the Board of Directors, to adopt any resolution or take any action as may be necessary to implement the Ordinary and Special Resolutions to be adopted by the general assembly in this meeting including agreeing any change to any of the above amendment to the Articles of the Company which the Securities and Commodities Authority or other regulatory authorities may request or which may be required to prepare and certify a full set of the Articles incorporating all the amendments including the introductory part of the Articles of Association and reference to the resolutions of the general assemblies of the Company amending the Articles.
III. Matters Requiring Ordinary Resolutions
1- Review and approve the Board of Directors' report on the Company's activities and its financial position in relation to the financial year ended 31 December 2022.
2- Discuss and approve the External Auditors' report for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.
3- Discuss and approve the Company's balance sheet and profit and loss account for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.
4- Consider and approve the Board of
Directors' recommendation to
distribute a special cash dividend of AED 2.10 fils per share (totalling approximately to AED 2,363 mn) in addition to the final cash dividend in the amount of (1.2 fils per share) (totalling approximately to AED 1,350 mn) and to approve the interim dividends declared on 11 May 2022, 9 August 2022 and 11 November 2022, bringing the total cash dividend for the year ended 31 December 2022 to AED 5,738 mn (AED 5.1 fils per share).
5- Consider and approve the remuneration of the Board of Directors for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.
6- Release the Board of Directors from liability for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.
7- Release the External Auditors from liability for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.
8- Appoint the External Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2023 and determine their fees.
ةنسلا نع ةكرشلا تاباسح يققدم ريرقت عامس
.2
2022
ربمسيد
31 يف
ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا
.هيلع قيدصتلاو
باسحو
ةكرشلل
ةيمومعلا
ةينازيملا ةشقانم
.3
يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا نع رئاسخلاو حابرلأا
.امهيلع قيدصتلاو 2022 ربمسيد 31
اهيلع ةقفاوملاو ةرادلإا سلجم ةيصوت يف رظنلا
.4
سلف 2,10( عقاوب ةصاخ ةيدقن حابرأ عيزوتب
مهرد نويلم 2,363( هعومجم امب )مهس لكل
عقاوب ةيئاهن ةيدقن حابرلأ ةفاضلإاب ،)يتارامإ
1,350( هعومجم امب )مهس لكل سلف 1,2(
حابرلأا ىلع ةقداصملاو ،)يتارامإ مهرد نويلم
2022 ويام 11 يف اهنلاعإ مت يتلا ةيلحرملا
2022 ربمفون 11 و 2022 سطسغأ 9 و
ةنسلا نع ةيدقن حابرأ يلامجإ كلذ نع جتنيل
عقاوب 2022 ربمسيد 31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا
لكل سلف 5,1( (يتارامإ مهرد نويلم 5,738(
.)مهس
ةنسلا نع ةرادلإا سلجم ةأفاكم يف رظنلا
.5
2022
ربمسيد
31 يف
ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا
.اهيلع ةقفاوملاو
نع ةيلوؤسملا نم ةرادلإا
سلجم ةمذ ءاربإ
.6
.2022 ربمسيد 31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا
نع ةيلوؤسملا نم تاباسحلا يققدم ةمذ ءاربإ
.7
.2022 ربمسيد 31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا
ةيلاملا ةنسلل ةكرشلل تاباسح يققدم نييعت .8
.مهباعتأ ديدحتو 2023
9- Approve the dividends policy for the Company as published on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on 14 February 2023.
10- To elect eleven members to the Board of Directors of the Company for a term of three years in the event the general assembly resolves to amend Article 18 of the Articles of Association as per the Special Resolution above. Otherwise, to elect nine members to the Board of Directors of the Company.
Notes:
As per the Securities and Commodities Authority's guidelines, shareholders of the Company attending virtually must register electronically to be able to vote on the items of the general assembly. Registration will be opened on Tuesday 14 March 2023 at 2:00 pm (UAE time) and will be closed on Wednesday 15 March 2023 at 2:00 pm (UAE time). Shareholders can register by visiting the site www.smartagm.ae. Proxy holders must send a copy of the proxies to the
following email address
is@bankfab.com along with name/mobile number to receive an SMS for registration.
Any Shareholder registered and entitled to attend the general assembly meeting may delegate any person other than a Member of the Board of Directors, employees of the Company, a broker or employees of such broker under a special written proxy. In such capacity, no proxy for a number of shareholders may represent more than 5% of the
capital of the Company. Shareholders who lack capacity or competency shall be represented by their legal representatives. Provided that (the requirements set forth in items 1 and 2 of Article (40) of Chairman of Authority's Board of Directors' Decision no. (3/R.M) of 2020 concerning the Approval of Public Joint Stock Companies Governance Guide shall be taken into account). Shareholders may review the disclosure posted on the Company's page at ADX in respect of the requirements to be adopted to approve a proxy.
Special resolutions require the consent of shareholders representing no less than three quarters of the shares represented at the Company's general assembly.
Any Shareholder who is a corporate person may delegate one of its representatives or those in charge of its management under a decision of its Board of Directors or its authorized deputy to represent such corporate person in the general assembly of the Company. The delegated person shall have the powers as determined under the delegation decision.
The shareholder who is registered in the
Company's register on 14 March 2023 has the right to vote in the meeting.
The meeting of the general assembly shall not be valid unless attended by shareholders who hold or represent by proxy at least (50%) of the Company's share capital. In case quorum was not reached in first meeting, the second
