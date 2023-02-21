Advanced search
    TAQA   AEA002401015

ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY

(TAQA)
End-of-day quote Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  -  2023-02-19
3.460 AED   +0.29%
06:10aAbu Dhabi National Energy : Annual General Assembly for 2022 (dividends, AoA amendments, Board elections)
PU
02/20Emirates Water and Electricity Company PJSC Announces Partners to Develop Mirfa 2 Reverse Osmosis Seawater Desalination Project
CI
02/17Adnoc to Sell 4% of Natural-Gas Business in IPO
DJ
Abu Dhabi National Energy : Annual General Assembly for 2022 (dividends, AoA amendments, Board elections)

02/21/2023 | 06:10am EST
21 February 2023

INVITATION TO ATTEND THE

ANNUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC (TAQA)

The Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (the Company) invites the shareholders to attend the Annual General Assembly meeting in person at the Company's headquarters in Abu Dhabi or by attending virtually through an electronic link for the meeting that will be sent to the shareholders via SMS or email following registration of their attendance to enable shareholders to attend the meeting virtually and discuss the agenda and vote on the proposed resolutions in real time, on Wednesday 15 March 2023 at 3:00 pm (UAE time) to consider the following agenda:

  1. Authorise the chairman of the general assembly to appoint a secretary to the meeting and a vote collector.

II. Matters

Requiring

Special

Resolutions

1- Approve by Special Resolution the amendment to Article 18 of the Articles of Association of the Company as follows:

Article 18 before amendment: "The management of the Company shall be vested in a Board of Directors comprised of nine (9) Directors who shall be elected by the general assembly by secret ballot using Cumulative Voting. In all cases, the majority of the

2023 رياربف 21

ةيونسلا ةيمومعلا ةيعمجلا روضحل ةوــــــعد )ةقاط( ع.م.ش ةقاطلل ةينطولا يبظوبأ ةكرشل

ةقاطلل ةينطولا يبظوبأ ةكرش ةرادإ سلجم رسي روضحل نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ةوعد )ةكرشلا( ع.م.ش

يف

ايصخش ةيونسلا ةيمومعلا

ةيعمجلا

عامتجا

وأ

يبظوبأ ةرامإ يف ةكرشلل

يسيئرلا

زكرملا

دعب نع روضحلا ةينقت مادختسا قيرط نع روضحلاب متيس عامتجلاا روضحل طبار مادختسا للاخ نم ديربلا وأ ةريصقلا لئاسرلا ربع نيمهاسملا ىلإ هلاسرإ نيمهاسملا نيكمتل مهروضح ليجست دعب ينورتكللإا

لودج ةشقانمو ايضارتفاً عامتجلاا روضح نم لكشب رارق لك ىلع ينورتكللاا تيوصتلاو لامعلأا ةعاسلا مامت يف كلذو ،عامتجلاا داقعنا ءانثأ رشابم

سرام 15 قفاوملا ءاعبرلأا موي نم رهظًا ةثلاثلا :يلاتلا لامعلأا لودج يف رظنلل 2023

ةيمومعلا ةيعمجلا عامتجا سيئر ضيوفت :لاوا

رثكأ وا صخشو عامتجلال ررقمًا نييعتب

.تاوصلأل عماجك

صاخ رارق ىلا جاتحت تاعوضوم :ايناث

18 ةداملا ليدعت ىلع صاخ رارقب ةقفاوملا .1

وحنلا ىلع ةكرشلل يساسلأا ماظنلا نم :يتلآا

ةكرشلا ةرادإ ىلوتي" :ليدعتلا لبق 18 ةداملا

ءاضعأ )9( ةعست نم نوكتي ةرادإ سلجم يرسلا تيوصتلاب ةيمومعلا ةيعمجلا مهبختنت نوكت نأ لاوحلأا عيمج يف بجيو .يمكارتلا

Directors, including the Chairman, shall be nationals of the United Arab Emirates."

Article 18 after amendment: "The management of the Company shall be vested in a Board of Directors comprised of eleven (11) Directors who shall be elected by the general assembly by secret ballot using Cumulative Voting. In all cases, the majority of the Directors, including the Chairman, shall be nationals of the United Arab Emirates."

2- The authorisation of the Board of Directors of the Company, and/or any person so authorised by the Board of Directors, to adopt any resolution or take any action as may be necessary to implement the Ordinary and Special Resolutions to be adopted by the general assembly in this meeting including agreeing any change to any of the above amendment to the Articles of the Company which the Securities and Commodities Authority or other regulatory authorities may request or which may be required to prepare and certify a full set of the Articles incorporating all the amendments including the introductory part of the Articles of Association and reference to the resolutions of the general assemblies of the Company amending the Articles.

III. Matters Requiring Ordinary Resolutions

1- Review and approve the Board of Directors' report on the Company's activities and its financial position in relation to the financial year ended 31 December 2022.

سيئر مهيف نمب سلجملا ءاضعأ ةيبلاغ

."ةلودلا ينطاوم نم سلجملا

ةكرشلا ةرادإ ىلوتي" :ليدعتلا دعب 18 ةداملا )11( رشع دحأ نم نوكتي ةرادإ سلجم تيوصتلاب ةيمومعلا ةيعمجلا مهبختنت ًاوضع نأ لاوحلأا عيمج يف بجيو .يمكارتلا يرسلا سيئر مهيف نمب سلجملا ءاضعأ ةيبلاغ نوكت

."ةلودلا ينطاوم نم سلجملا

صخش يأو - ةكرشلا ةرادإ سلجم ضيوفت

.2

نيعمتجم - كلذب ةرادلاا سلجم هضوفي

ةكرشلا

مساب

رارق

يأ

ذاختلا- نيدرفنمو

يأ ذيفنتل ًايرورض نوكي دق ءارجإ يأب مايقلاو

اهذختت يتلاو ةصاخلاو ةيداعلا تارارقلا نم

يف امب عامتجلاا اذه يف ةيمومعلا ةيعمجلا

ىلع ليدعتلل تارييغت ةيا ىلع ةقفاوملا كلذ

اهبلطت دق يتلاو هلاعأ حرتقملا يساسلأا ماظنلا

تاهجلا وا علسلاو ةيلاملا قارولأا ةئيه

تاءارجإ اهيعدتست يتلا وا ىرخلأا ةيميظنتلا

ماظنلا

نم

ةخسن

ىلع

قيدصتلاو

دادعإ

امب تلايدعتلا ةفاكل

لاماش ةكرشلل يساسلأا

ً

ىلا ةراشلااو يساسلأا ماظنلا ةمدقم كلذ يف

ليدعتب

ةكرشلل ةيمومعلا

تايعمجلا

تارارق

.يساسلاا ماظنلا

ةيداع تارارقل ةجاحب تاعوضوم :اثلاث

ةكرشلا طاشن نع ةرادلإا سلجم ريرقت عامس .1 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا نع يلاملا اهزكرمو

.هيلع قيدصتلاو 2022 ربمسيد 31

2- Discuss and approve the External Auditors' report for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.

3- Discuss and approve the Company's balance sheet and profit and loss account for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.

4- Consider and approve the Board of

Directors' recommendation to

distribute a special cash dividend of AED 2.10 fils per share (totalling approximately to AED 2,363 mn) in addition to the final cash dividend in the amount of (1.2 fils per share) (totalling approximately to AED 1,350 mn) and to approve the interim dividends declared on 11 May 2022, 9 August 2022 and 11 November 2022, bringing the total cash dividend for the year ended 31 December 2022 to AED 5,738 mn (AED 5.1 fils per share).

5- Consider and approve the remuneration of the Board of Directors for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.

6- Release the Board of Directors from liability for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.

7- Release the External Auditors from liability for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.

8- Appoint the External Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2023 and determine their fees.

ةنسلا نع ةكرشلا تاباسح يققدم ريرقت عامس

.2

2022

ربمسيد

31 يف

ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا

.هيلع قيدصتلاو

باسحو

ةكرشلل

ةيمومعلا

ةينازيملا ةشقانم

.3

يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا نع رئاسخلاو حابرلأا

.امهيلع قيدصتلاو 2022 ربمسيد 31

اهيلع ةقفاوملاو ةرادلإا سلجم ةيصوت يف رظنلا

.4

سلف 2,10( عقاوب ةصاخ ةيدقن حابرأ عيزوتب

مهرد نويلم 2,363( هعومجم امب )مهس لكل

عقاوب ةيئاهن ةيدقن حابرلأ ةفاضلإاب ،)يتارامإ

1,350( هعومجم امب )مهس لكل سلف 1,2(

حابرلأا ىلع ةقداصملاو ،)يتارامإ مهرد نويلم

2022 ويام 11 يف اهنلاعإ مت يتلا ةيلحرملا

2022 ربمفون 11 و 2022 سطسغأ 9 و

ةنسلا نع ةيدقن حابرأ يلامجإ كلذ نع جتنيل

عقاوب 2022 ربمسيد 31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا

لكل سلف 5,1( (يتارامإ مهرد نويلم 5,738(

.)مهس

ةنسلا نع ةرادلإا سلجم ةأفاكم يف رظنلا

.5

2022

ربمسيد

31 يف

ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا

.اهيلع ةقفاوملاو

نع ةيلوؤسملا نم ةرادلإا

سلجم ةمذ ءاربإ

.6

.2022 ربمسيد 31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا

نع ةيلوؤسملا نم تاباسحلا يققدم ةمذ ءاربإ

.7

.2022 ربمسيد 31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا

ةيلاملا ةنسلل ةكرشلل تاباسح يققدم نييعت .8

.مهباعتأ ديدحتو 2023

9- Approve the dividends policy for the Company as published on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on 14 February 2023.

10- To elect eleven members to the Board of Directors of the Company for a term of three years in the event the general assembly resolves to amend Article 18 of the Articles of Association as per the Special Resolution above. Otherwise, to elect nine members to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Notes:

  As per the Securities and Commodities Authority's guidelines, shareholders of the Company attending virtually must register electronically to be able to vote on the items of the general assembly. Registration will be opened on Tuesday 14 March 2023 at 2:00 pm (UAE time) and will be closed on Wednesday 15 March 2023 at 2:00 pm (UAE time). Shareholders can register by visiting the site www.smartagm.ae. Proxy holders must send a copy of the proxies to the following email address is@bankfab.com along with name/mobile number to receive an SMS for registration.
    following email address
    is@bankfab.com along with name/mobile number to receive an SMS for registration.
  2. Any Shareholder registered and entitled to attend the general assembly meeting may delegate any person other than a Member of the Board of Directors, employees of the Company, a broker or employees of such broker under a special written proxy. In such capacity, no proxy for a number of shareholders may represent more than 5% of the

مت امك

ةكرشلل

حابرلأا

عيزوت

ةسايس دامتعا .9

قارولأل

يبظوبأ

قوس

ىلإ

اهنع حاصفلإا

.2023 رياربف 14 يف ةيلاملا

ةكرشلا ةرادإ سلجمل ًاوضع رشع دحأ باختنا .10 تررق لاح يف كلذو تاونس ثلاث ةدمل ماظنلا نم 18 ةداملا ليدعت ةيمومعلا ةيعمجلا صاخلا رارقلا دنب بسح ةكرشلل يساسلأا ءاضعأ ةعست باختنا كلذ فلاخبو ،هلاعأ

.ةكرشلا ةرادإ سلجمل

:تاظحلام

،علسلاو ةيلاملا قارولأا ةئيه تاهيجوت ىلع ءانب .1 نع نورضحيس نيذلا ةكرشلا يمهاسم ىلع ىلع تيوصتلا نم نكمتلل روضحلا ليجست دعب باب حتفي .ًاينورتكلا ةيمومعلا ةيعمجلا دونب

رهظًا ةيناثلا ةعاسلا نم رابتعاًا ليجستلا 14 قفاوملا ءاثلاثلا موي نم )تاراملإا تيقوتب( مامت يف ليجستلا قلاغإ متيو ،2023 سرام

قفاوملا ءاعبرلأا موي نم رهظًا ةيناثلا ةعاسلا ليجستلل ةبسنلاب .2023 سرام 15 ينورتكللإا عقوملا ةرايز ىجري ،ينورتكللإا ىلع بجيو www.smartagm.ae :يلاتلا تلايكوتلا نم ةخسن لاسرإ تلايكوتلا يلماح

ينورتكللإا ديربلا ناونع ىلع فتاهلا مقرو مسلاا عم is@bankfab.com

.ليجستلل ةيصن لئاسر ملاتسلا كرحتملا

بيني نأ ةيعمجلا روضح قح هل نمل زوجي .2 ةرادلإا سلجم ءاضعأ ريغ نم هراتخي نم هنع وأ ةطاسولا ةكرش وأ ةكرشلاب نيلماعلا وأ تباث صاخ ليكوت ىضتقمب اهب نيلماعلا نم ددعل ليكولا نوكي لاأ بجيو ةباتكلاب

نم رثكأ ىلع ةفصلا هذهب زئاحًا نيمهاسملا

capital of the Company. Shareholders who lack capacity or competency shall be represented by their legal representatives. Provided that (the requirements set forth in items 1 and 2 of Article (40) of Chairman of Authority's Board of Directors' Decision no. (3/R.M) of 2020 concerning the Approval of Public Joint Stock Companies Governance Guide shall be taken into account). Shareholders may review the disclosure posted on the Company's page at ADX in respect of the requirements to be adopted to approve a proxy.

  1. Special resolutions require the consent of shareholders representing no less than three quarters of the shares represented at the Company's general assembly.
  2. Any Shareholder who is a corporate person may delegate one of its representatives or those in charge of its management under a decision of its Board of Directors or its authorized deputy to represent such corporate person in the general assembly of the Company. The delegated person shall have the powers as determined under the delegation decision.
  3. The shareholder who is registered in the
    Company's register on 14 March 2023 has the right to vote in the meeting.
  4. The meeting of the general assembly shall not be valid unless attended by shareholders who hold or represent by proxy at least (50%) of the Company's share capital. In case quorum was not reached in first meeting, the second

،ةكرشلا لام سأر نم ةئاملاب ةسمخ )%5( مهنع نوبئانلا اهيدقافو ةيلهلأا يصقان لثميو ةدراولا تاطارتشلاا ةاعارم متي نأ ىلع( .انوناق رارق نم )40( مقر ةداملا نم 2 و 1 نيدنبلاب ةنسل )م.ر/3( مقر ةئيهلا ةرادإ سلجم سيئر تاكرشلا ةمكوح ليلد دامتعا نأشب 2020 ىلع علاطلاا مكنكميو ).ةماعلا ةمهاسملا ىلع ةكرشلا ةحفص ىلع روشنملا حاصفلإا تاءارجلإا نأشب ينورتكللإا قوسلا عقوم

.ليكوتلا دامتعلا ةبجاولا

ةيبلغأب رداصلا رارقلا وه صاخلا رارقلا .3 نع لقي لا ام نوكلمي نيذلا نيمهاسملا تاوصأ ةيعمجلا يف ةلثمملا مهسلأا عابرأ ةثلاث

.ةكرشلل ةيمومعلا

دحأ ضوفي نأ يرابتعإ صخش يلأ زوجي .4 نم رارق بجومب هترادإ ىلع نيمئاقلا وأ هيلثمم يف هلثميل ،هماقم موقي نم وأ هترادإ سلجم صخشلل نوكيو ،ةكرشلل ةيمومعلا ةيعمجلا رارق بجومب ةررقملا تايحلاصلا ضوفملا

.ضيوفتلا

مهسأ لجس يف لجسملا مهسلا كلام نوكي .5 بحاص وه 2023 سرام 14 خيراتب ةكرشلا

.ةيمومعلا ةيعمجلا يف تيوصتلا يف قحلا

لاإ ًاحيحص ةيمومعلا ةيعمجلا داقعنا نوكي لا .6 نولثمي وأ نوكلمي نومهاسم هرضح اذإ لامسأر نم )%50( نع لقي لا ام ةلاكولاب يف باصنلا اذه رفاوتي مل اذإف ،ةكرشلا يناثلا عامتجلاا دقع متيسف لولأا عامتجلاا

