Abu Dhabi National Energy : Annual General Assembly for 2022 (dividends, AoA amendments, Board elections)

21 February 2023

INVITATION TO ATTEND THE

ANNUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC (TAQA)

The Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (the Company) invites the shareholders to attend the Annual General Assembly meeting in person at the Company's headquarters in Abu Dhabi or by attending virtually through an electronic link for the meeting that will be sent to the shareholders via SMS or email following registration of their attendance to enable shareholders to attend the meeting virtually and discuss the agenda and vote on the proposed resolutions in real time, on Wednesday 15 March 2023 at 3:00 pm (UAE time) to consider the following agenda:

Authorise the chairman of the general assembly to appoint a secretary to the meeting and a vote collector.

II. Matters Requiring Special Resolutions

1- Approve by Special Resolution the amendment to Article 18 of the Articles of Association of the Company as follows:

Article 18 before amendment: "The management of the Company shall be vested in a Board of Directors comprised of nine (9) Directors who shall be elected by the general assembly by secret ballot using Cumulative Voting. In all cases, the majority of the