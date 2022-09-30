Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
  5. Abu Dhabi National Energy Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAQA   AEA002401015

ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY

(TAQA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  -  2022-09-28
2.450 AED   +1.66%
04:44aAbu Dhabi National Energy : TAQA Completes Refinancing of USD3.5 billion Revolving Credit Facility
PU
09/23Abu Dhabi National Energy : ADNOC and TAQA Close Landmark Clean Energy and Decarbonization Transaction
PU
09/21Abu Dhabi National Energy : TAQA Secures AED 4.0 billion Project Financing for Mirfa International Power & Water Plant
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Abu Dhabi National Energy : TAQA Completes Refinancing of USD3.5 billion Revolving Credit Facility

09/30/2022 | 04:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
TAQA Completes Refinancing of USD3.5 billion Revolving Credit Facility

Abu Dhabi, UAE - September 30, 2022: Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), one of the largest listed integrated utilities companies in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, announced today that it has secured the refinancing of its USD 3.5 billion revolving credit facility. Secured via a syndicate comprising 20 banks, the new 5-year USD SOFR based facility, which will be utilized for general corporate purposes, is set to replace the organization's existing USD3.5 billion revolving credit facility, signed in December 2019. The facility was 1.7 times oversubscribed. In addition to extending the final maturity from 2024 to 2027, the new facility also benefits from very competitive pricing.

Steve Ridlington, TAQA Group's Chief Financial Officer, commented: "We are pleased to announce the successful refinancing of TAQA's revolving credit facility, for which we received a very high level of interest, allowing TAQA to extend the term of the facility whilst reducing the cost. This excellent outcome showcases both the market's confidence in TAQA's continued strong performance and our capability to drive the future of the global utilities industry."

The Bookrunners, Initial Mandated Lead Arrangers and Global Coordinators of the facility are: First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC (FAB), Mizuho Bank Ltd., MUFG Bank Ltd., and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC).

The Bookrunners and Mandated Lead Arrangers are: Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank), Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citibank, Emirates NBD (ENBD), HSBC Holdings, Mashreq Bank PSC, Standard Chartered, Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

The Mandated Lead Arrangers are: China Construction Bank, NBK Group, Intesa Sanpaolo, JP Morgan Chase & Co., The Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank), and Natixis. SMBC also acted as the Documentation Bank, while FAB is the Facility Agent.

Disclaimer

TAQA - Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 08:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY
04:44aAbu Dhabi National Energy : TAQA Completes Refinancing of USD3.5 billion Revolving Credit ..
PU
09/23Abu Dhabi National Energy : ADNOC and TAQA Close Landmark Clean Energy and Decarbonization..
PU
09/21Abu Dhabi National Energy : TAQA Secures AED 4.0 billion Project Financing for Mirfa Inter..
PU
09/13Multiply Group PJSC (ADX:MULTIPLY), Abu Dhabi Pension Fund and ..
CI
09/09Abu Dhabi National Energy : Mubadala and TAQA Group to Invest in Power Sector in Uzbekista..
PU
09/09Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC agreed to acquire Two gas-fired power plants in ..
CI
09/01Ntpc Receives 13 Eois for Divesting Up to 10% Stake in Re Arm
CI
09/01NTPC Receives 13 Expression of Interests for Divesting Up to 10% Stake in NTPC Green En..
CI
08/18ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY : Ex-dividend day fo..
FA
08/17Ntpc Taps Cppib, Taqa to Sell Green Arm Stake
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 45 733 M 12 450 M 12 450 M
Net income 2022 5 802 M 1 579 M 1 579 M
Net Debt 2022 51 086 M 13 907 M 13 907 M
P/E ratio 2022 49,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 275 B 74 989 M 74 989 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,14x
EV / Sales 2023 6,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 1,40%
Chart ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Abu Dhabi National Energy Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,45 AED
Average target price 1,56 AED
Spread / Average Target -36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jasim Husain Ahmed Thabet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stephen John Ridlington Chief Financial Officer
Mohamed Hassan Al-Suwaidi Chairman
Mario Ruscev Chief Technology Officer & EVP-International
Salem Sultan Obaid Sultan Al Dhaheri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY85.61%74 989
SEMPRA ENERGY14.51%95 223
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.59%43 458
NATIONAL GRID PLC-11.55%37 823
ACWA POWER COMPANY100.00%32 679
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-10.27%28 395