Abu Dhabi Ports raises $1 billion loan, sources say

04/25/2021 | 07:13am EDT
DUBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Ports, which owns and operates 11 ports and terminals in the United Arab Emirates and Guinea, has secured a $1 billion loan with a group of banks, two sources said.

Nine banks provided the facility, with Citi and First Abu Dhabi Bank having lead roles in the transaction, the first source said on condition of anonymity.

The source added that HSBC and Standard Chartered were also involved in the loan for the company, which is owned by Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ.

Abu Dhabi Ports, FAB, HSBC and Standard Chartered did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Citi declined to comment.

Issuers in the Gulf have been raising debt, seeking to benefit from low rates as the region emerges from an economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and last year's oil price plunge.

Abu Dhabi Ports was also likely to issue bonds soon, the second said. Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings both assigned the company an A+ credit rating on Thursday.

ADQ, which sovereign wealth fund tracker Global SWF said last month was worth $110 billion, has gained prominence in the past year as Abu Dhabi consolidated several government assets under its banner.

Another ADQ subsidiary, power utility TAQA, raised $1.5 billion in a bond deal last week. Food and beverages group Agthia, also owned by ADQ, mainly used bank debt to finance its acquisition of three quarters of Egypt's Ismailia Agricultural and Industrial Investment.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Edmund Blair)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY 0.00% 1.39 End-of-day quote.-3.47%
AGTHIA GROUP PJSC -0.31% 6.48 End-of-day quote.52.47%
FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P.J.S.C. 1.40% 14.46 End-of-day quote.12.09%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 0.21% 478.8 Delayed Quote.2.98%
Financials
Sales 2020 23 985 M 6 530 M 6 530 M
Net income 2020 3 808 M 1 037 M 1 037 M
Net Debt 2020 72 309 M 19 688 M 19 688 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,0x
Yield 2020 1,74%
Capitalization 156 B 42 548 M 42 552 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 9,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 1,40%
Chart ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Abu Dhabi National Energy Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,39 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jasim Husain Thabet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stephen John Ridlington Chief Financial Officer
Mohamed Hassan Al-Suwaidi Chairman
Salem Sultan Obaid Sultan Al Dhaheri Independent Non-Executive Director
Saeed Mubarak Rashed Al-Hajeri Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-3.47%42 548
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.45%44 417
ELECTRICITé DE FRANCE-11.59%42 612
SEMPRA ENERGY7.88%41 492
ENGIE-1.28%36 029
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED7.96%31 791
