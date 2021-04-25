Abu Dhabi Ports raises $1 billion loan, sources say

DUBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Ports, which owns and
operates 11 ports and terminals in the United Arab Emirates and
Guinea, has secured a $1 billion loan with a group of banks, two
sources said.
Nine banks provided the facility, with Citi and First
Abu Dhabi Bank having lead roles in the transaction,
the first source said on condition of anonymity.
The source added that HSBC and Standard Chartered
were also involved in the loan for the company, which
is owned by Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ.
Abu Dhabi Ports, FAB, HSBC and Standard Chartered did not
immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Citi
declined to comment.
Issuers in the Gulf have been raising debt, seeking to
benefit from low rates as the region emerges from an economic
downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and last year's oil
price plunge.
Abu Dhabi Ports was also likely to issue bonds soon, the
second said. Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings both assigned
the company an A+ credit rating on Thursday.
ADQ, which sovereign wealth fund tracker Global SWF said
last month was worth $110 billion, has gained prominence in the
past year as Abu Dhabi consolidated several government assets
under its banner.
Another ADQ subsidiary, power utility TAQA, raised $1.5
billion in a bond deal last week. Food and beverages group
Agthia, also owned by ADQ, mainly used bank debt to finance its
acquisition of three quarters of Egypt's Ismailia Agricultural
and Industrial Investment.
(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Edmund Blair)