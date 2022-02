Feb 11 (Reuters) - ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION:

* ADNOC DISTRIBUTION - 2021 YEARLY REVENUE 20.9 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 16.1 BILLION IN 2020

* ADNOC DISTRIBUTION - 2021 YEARLY PROFIT 2.25 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 2.39 BILLION IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: [ID:https://adxservices.adx.ae/WebServices/DataServices/contentDownload.aspx?doc=2478019 ] (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Lilian Wagdy)