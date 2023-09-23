ADNOC Distribution announced the inauguration of three ADNOC service stations in Egypt, strategically located in key areas across Greater Cairo to offer a full range of vehicle services to the local communities. The Company plans to open a further six ADNOC service stations nationwide by the end of 2023, following the acquisition of a 50% stake in TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt LLC (TEME) earlier this year. The opening ceremony was held at the ADNOC service station in Degla Maadi, with dignitaries in attendance, including Eng.

Tarek El Molla, Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, H.E. Mariam Alkaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Egypt, Mr. Khaled Abdel Aal, Cairo Governor, and Mr. Alaa El Batal, President of the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation. As part of this initial roll-out, the Company also launched its signature ADNOC Oasis convenience stores, offering a wide range of food and beverages tailored to Egyptian customers, including the brand's own specialty grade, 100% Arabica coffee. With a track record in customer service excellence, ADNOC Oasis promises to deliver an enhanced shopping experience, with professionally trained baristas in line with the International Specialty Coffee Association standards.

The joint venture includes a diversified downstream portfolio of 240 fuel retail stations, 100+ convenience stores, 250+ lube changing stations, car washes, lubricants, wholesale, and aviation fuel operations. Already the joint venture has succeeded in expanding its corporate portfolio in the aviation fuels business, by securing the right to supply aviation fuel to Etihad Airways for flights fueled in Cairo. Additionally, the partnership is currently developing the necessary infrastructure and logistical framework to launch ADNOC Voyager, the brand's signature range of premium and OEM approved automotive vehicle lubricants.

ADNOC Voyager products will be available for Egyptian consumers to purchase at ADNOC service stations, as well as within the wider local lubricants market. The newly opened ADNOC service stations in Egyptian are fully equipped to operate 24/7, and are located in Degla Maadi., Obour City, and on the Suez Ring Road. The stations offer a full range of vehicle Services including car wash, lubricant and tire change, while maintenance services are available at Maadi Degla and Obour City service stations.

All three sites feature an ADNOC Oasis convenience store, offering customers a wide range of products, including fresh foods and bakery options, in addition to barista made-to-order specialty coffee beverages. ADNOC Distribution's Egypt expansion is the latest achievement in the Company's international growth journey. It opened its first service station outside the UAE in 2018 by expanding into Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, ADNOC Voyager lubricants portfolio expanded to 32 export markets worldwide (as of 30 June 2023).