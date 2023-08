Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC is a United Arab Emirates based company. The Company is engaged in the marketing and distribution of petroleum products. It offers its services through six main segments. The Lubes segment, Gas segment, Aviation segment, Marine segment, Rahal for fleets segment, and Fuels segment. The Lubes segment offers Automotive Lubrificants, Industrial Lubricants, Marine Lubricants, Greases and Coolants and Brake Fluids. The Gas segment supplies customers with liquefied natural gas. The Aviation segment offers fuelling and defuelling services to all types of aircrafts through seven international airports across the UAE. The Marine segment handles all marine and bunkering activities for local and international vessels operating in Abu Dhabi waters. The Rahal segment offers customised cards to better manage fuel consumptionm and using car care services throughout the Company service stations. The Fuels segment offers fuels to the UAE businesses.