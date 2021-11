Abu Dhabi National Oil Company For Distribution Announcement of Board Meeting to be held on 08/11/2021 at 15:00

Date: 3 November 2021

Mr. Hamad Abdulla Al Ali

Acting Head of Listed Companies Affairs Department

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

PO Box 54500

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Greetings,

Subject: Notification of the date and agenda to the meeting of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC (ADNOC Distribution or the Company)

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of ADNOC Distribution will hold its meeting on Monday, 8 November 2021, at 3:00 p.m. via video conference, to consider and review the following:

The Company's financial statements for the third quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2021; and Other general business matters .

Yours sincerely,