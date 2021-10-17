Log in
    ADNOCDIST   AEA006101017

ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION PJSC

(ADNOCDIST)
Abu Dhabi National Oil for Distribution : ADNOC DISTRIBUTION CONTINUES EXPANSION IN NORTHERN EMIRATES

10/17/2021 | 08:12am EDT
ADNOC Distribution, the UAE's largestfuel and convenience retailer, has continued its expansion in the Northern Emirates with two further openings in Sharjah, the Al Talaaa and Al Madean stations, both located in the Industrial Area.

The openings support the company's commitment to delivering on its promise to provide greater fuel retailer convenience to customers and neighborhoods. The fuel-only Al Talaa offers fast and efficient refueling for customers, while the Al Madean station provides the full fuel and retail offering with an onsite ADNOC Oasis store.

"We continue to grow our presence across the country, and these new locations are testament to our commitment to bringing exceptional fuel and convenience retail to commuters and communities," said Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO, ADNOC Distribution. "We look forward to opening additional locations before the end of the year."

The new locations are part of ADNOC Distribution's continued expansion across the UAE, bringing a fresh, modern and digitally enabled fuel and convenience retail to all seven emirates, with contactless payment methods, including ADNOC Wallet and its app based ADNOC Rewards loyalty program, where customers can earn points with every purchase to redeem on a range of deals and discounts at station, in store and with some of the country's leading brands.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC published this content on 17 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2021 12:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
