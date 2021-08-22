Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
  5. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADNOCDIST   AEA006101017

ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION PJSC

(ADNOCDIST)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Abu Dhabi National Oil for Distribution : ADNOC DISTRIBUTION INCLUDED IN FTSE EMERGING MARKETS INDEX

08/22/2021 | 01:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ADNOC Distribution (ISIN: AEA006101017) (Symbol: ADNOCDIST), the UAE's largest fuel and convenience retailer, which is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), announced today that it will be included in the FTSE Emerging Markets (EM) Index, from 16 September 2021 (close of business). Inclusion is subject to final confirmation by FTSE on 6 September.

ADNOC Distribution was included in the FTSE EM Index by FTSE Russell after meeting the necessary requirements and will now be part of this widely tracked index, a go-to for global institutional investors. The inclusion is expected to increase the attractiveness of ADNOC Distribution's shares to potential international investors and further diversify the company's overall investor base.

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO, ADNOC Distribution said: 'Following the inclusion of ADNOC Distribution in the MSCI EM Index in May 2021, the FTSE EM Index marks another important milestone in ADNOC Distribution's successful equity story. This will continue to enhance the company's investment appeal and visibility among global investors, attracting more foreign inflows into ADNOC Distribution shares.

'The inclusion is a testament to the company's growth story and its strong standing within the fuel retail sector. Our continued focus is to provide modern fuel retail convenience to customers, deliver on our ambitious strategy, and build long-term shareholder value through the next phase of our expansion,' he added:

In September 2020, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) successfully completed a private placement of 1.25 billion of ADNOC Distribution shares (valued at USD 1 billion) to institutional investors, increasing the Company's free-floating equity to 20%. In May 2021, ADNOC placed an additional 3% of ADNOC Distribution's share capital (valued at USD 445 million), increasing free float further to 23%. It also issued approximately USD 1.195 billion of senior unsecured bonds (the 'Exchangeable Bonds') due 2024, exchangeable into existing shares of ADNOC Distribution, constituting approximately 7% of the registered share capital of ADNOC Distribution under certain conditions. Following the transactions, ADNOC will retain at least a 70% strategic stake in the company as it continues to see significant growth potential in ADNOC Distribution

These equity placements leveraged on significant investor demand for ADNOC Distribution shares, driven by its attractive value proposition. These transactions also diversified the company's shareholder base and allowed for greater liquidity of its shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

Disclaimer

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC published this content on 22 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2021 05:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION PJSC
01:04aABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL FOR DISTRIBUT : Adnoc distribution included in ftse emerg..
PU
08/10Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC Provides Dividend Guidan..
CI
08/10ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL FOR DISTRIBUT : ADNOC Distribution Announces H1 2021 resu..
PU
06/26Mubadala's Yahsat aims to raise up to $810 mln in Abu Dhabi IPO
RE
06/22EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : U.S. Rally, Steadying Powell to Buoy European Shares
DJ
06/21Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to offer up to 40% of satellite firm in IPO
RE
06/10ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL FOR DISTRIBUT : Adnoc distribution continues network expa..
PU
05/26ADNOC raises $1.6 bln with exchangeable bonds, distribution unit shares
RE
05/20Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC Announces Changes in Chi..
CI
05/20ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL FOR DISTRIBUT : Adnoc distribution announces appointment ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION PJSC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 20 308 M 5 530 M 5 530 M
Net income 2021 2 199 M 599 M 599 M
Net Debt 2021 2 756 M 750 M 750 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
Yield 2021 4,52%
Capitalization 56 000 M 15 246 M 15 249 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,89x
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float -
Chart ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION PJSC
Duration : Period :
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION PJSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,48 AED
Average target price 4,25 AED
Spread / Average Target -5,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bader Saeed Mohammedd Salem Al-Lamki Chief Executive Officer
Mohamed Al-Hashemi Chief Financial Officer
Sultan Ahmed Sultan Essa Al-Jaber Non-Executive Chairman
Abdulaziz Abdulla Al-Hajri Independent Non-Executive Director
Khaled Salmeen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION PJSC19.47%15 246
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION27.95%223 278
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD8.21%183 526
CHEVRON CORPORATION11.66%182 368
BP PLC12.97%78 988
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-0.58%69 503