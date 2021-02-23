Log in
ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION

(ADNOCDIST)
Abu Dhabi National Oil for Distribution : ADNOC DISTRIBUTION LAUNCHES VOYAGER LUBRICANTS ON AMAZON

02/23/2021 | 03:36am EST
ADNOC Distribution, the UAE's largest fuel and convenience store retailer, has today launched its Voyager lubricant range on the Amazon.ae store. Customers can now conveniently purchase products from its passenger car motor oil (PCMO) and heavy-duty motor oil (HDMO) ranges, and have them delivered directly to their doorsteps.

The company has partnered with Amazon for the sale and delivery of its products to customers across the UAE. Voyager SJ, Bronze, Silver and Gold passenger oil and diesel engine oil, Ultra, Plus and HPSD Plus will be available to buy in 1L, 4L and corresponding multi-packs. The high-quality oils incorporate high quality base oils with balanced additives, all blended at the company's dedicated plant. They are manufactured using ADNOC's high quality Group III base oil, ADbase, which is produced by ADNOC Refining using ADNOC's high paraffinic crude oil at its state-of-the art Ruwais refinery in the UAE.

'Convenience has never been more important to our customers,' says Ali Yaslem Saleh Ahmed Alsadi, Vice President, Lubricants Division, ADNOC Distribution.

'This is an exciting time for the business, as we offer new ways for our customers to interact with our products and access what they need as they get back on the road. We are delighted to offer customers the products they need through Amazon, a safe, reliable, best-in-class e-Commerce partner and we look forward to continuing our partnership together.'

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) said: 'We are constantly working on adding and improving products and services across Amazon.ae for our customers. We are pleased to be working with ADNOCDistribution to make their car motor oil products available to customers conveniently from the comfort of their homes.'

ADNOC Distribution's Voyager range is available for purchase on Amazon.ae through the following link: https://www.amazon.ae/stores/page/7FFF1EB0-15E0-44EF-A4CA-E0143C5E015D

Disclaimer

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 08:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 20 337 M 5 538 M 5 538 M
Net income 2021 2 374 M 646 M 646 M
Net Debt 2021 4 232 M 1 153 M 1 153 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 5,21%
Capitalization 49 625 M 13 510 M 13 514 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,65x
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float -
Chart ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION
Duration : Period :
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 3,78 AED
Last Close Price 3,97 AED
Spread / Highest target 13,4%
Spread / Average Target -4,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ahmed Al-Shamsi Chief Executive Officer
Mohamed Al-Hashemi Chief Financial Officer
Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber Non-Executive Chairman
Jassim Mohammed Al-Seddiqi Independent Non-Executive Director
Pedro Miró Roig Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION5.87%13 510
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.14%1 844 055
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC14.37%154 162
TOTAL SE6.15%119 589
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED16.67%119 093
GAZPROM5.64%71 508
