Abu Dhabi National Oil for Distribution : ADNOC DISTRIBUTION SIGNS EXCLUSIVE DEAL TO PROVIDE FUEL AND LUBRICANTS TO MORE THAN 3,000 CARS TAXI FLEET

Badr Abdulla Al Ghurair, CEO, Cars Taxi, commented: "For decades, Cars Taxi has adopted a customer-centric approach to service: focused on passenger comfort, safety and experience. As regional pioneers for safe mobility, we place a core focus on delivering customer happiness and peace of mind. With one of the largest taxi fleets in the country, we have a pivotal opportunity to be part of the evolution of the country's mobility sector.

"By partnering with ADNOC Distribution, a globally renowned company with a reputation for quality excellence, we elevate our service promise, powering our vehicles with the highest standard of fuel from the UAE's leading distributor."

ADNOC Distribution recently announced furthering its commitment to international expansion with the signing of two new distributors for ADNOC Voyager lubricant in Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The contracts will supply a full range of Voyager lubricants, with confirmed volumes of 1,500,000 liters, and signify the company's market entry into Africa. ADNOC Voyager is now available in 19 countries across three continents, spearheading the company's global presence.

ADNOC Distribution has seen significant product growth in international markets including a distribution network spanning Asia, North and East Africa, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) as well as the Middle East region. ADNOC Distribution has doubled its international volumes over the past two years through a dedicated global growth strategy.