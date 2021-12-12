Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
  5. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADNOCDIST   AEA006101017

ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION PJSC

(ADNOCDIST)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Abu Dhabi National Oil for Distribution : ADNOC DISTRIBUTION SIGNS EXCLUSIVE DEAL TO PROVIDE FUEL AND LUBRICANTS TO MORE THAN 3,000 CARS TAXI FLEET

12/12/2021 | 07:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Badr Abdulla Al Ghurair, CEO, Cars Taxi, commented: "For decades, Cars Taxi has adopted a customer-centric approach to service: focused on passenger comfort, safety and experience. As regional pioneers for safe mobility, we place a core focus on delivering customer happiness and peace of mind. With one of the largest taxi fleets in the country, we have a pivotal opportunity to be part of the evolution of the country's mobility sector.

"By partnering with ADNOC Distribution, a globally renowned company with a reputation for quality excellence, we elevate our service promise, powering our vehicles with the highest standard of fuel from the UAE's leading distributor."

ADNOC Distribution recently announced furthering its commitment to international expansion with the signing of two new distributors for ADNOC Voyager lubricant in Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The contracts will supply a full range of Voyager lubricants, with confirmed volumes of 1,500,000 liters, and signify the company's market entry into Africa. ADNOC Voyager is now available in 19 countries across three continents, spearheading the company's global presence.

ADNOC Distribution has seen significant product growth in international markets including a distribution network spanning Asia, North and East Africa, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) as well as the Middle East region. ADNOC Distribution has doubled its international volumes over the past two years through a dedicated global growth strategy.

Disclaimer

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 12:25:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION PJSC
07:26aABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL FOR DISTRIBUT : Adnoc distribution signs exclusive deal to provide ..
PU
12/10ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR D : 30
PU
12/07ADNOC Distribution Expands LPG Delivery Service with Enhanced Digital Ordering
CI
12/07ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL FOR DISTRIBUT : Adnoc distribution expands lpg delivery service wit..
PU
11/24ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL FOR DISTRIBUT : Adnoc distribution expands international voyager fo..
PU
11/24Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC Expands International Voyager Foot..
CI
11/22ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL FOR DISTRIBUT : Adnoc distribution launches next generation retail ..
PU
11/22ADNOC Distribution Launches Next Generation Retail Experience
CI
11/15'Down' and 'out'? COP26 wording clouds way ahead on climate
RE
11/15'Down' and 'out'? COP26 wording clouds way ahead on climate
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION PJSC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 20 603 M 5 610 M 5 610 M
Net income 2021 2 225 M 606 M 606 M
Net Debt 2021 2 673 M 728 M 728 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
Yield 2021 4,82%
Capitalization 53 125 M 14 463 M 14 465 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,71x
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float -
Chart ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION PJSC
Duration : Period :
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION PJSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 4,25 AED
Average target price 4,21 AED
Spread / Average Target -0,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bader Saeed Mohammedd Salem Al-Lamki Chief Executive Officer
Mohamed Al-Hashemi Chief Financial Officer
Sultan Ahmed Sultan Essa Al-Jaber Non-Executive Chairman
Abdulaziz Abdulla Al-Hajri Independent Non-Executive Director
Khaled Salmeen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION PJSC13.33%14 463
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION51.89%266 757
CHEVRON CORPORATION40.13%228 122
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD23.86%206 385
BP PLC34.46%89 001
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION6.05%75 354