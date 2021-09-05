Log in
    ADNOCDIST   AEA006101011

ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION PJSC

(ADNOCDIST)
  Report
Abu Dhabi National Oil for Distribution : ADNOC Distribution celebrates International Day of Charity with Al Ghadeer UAE Crafts

09/05/2021
ADNOC Distribution, the UAE's largest fuel and convenience retailer, today marks the International Day of Charity, with the launch of its partnership with Al Ghadeer UAE Crafts (Al Ghadeer), an Emirates Red Crescent project.

ADNOC Distribution will be allocating retail space at select ADNOC Oasis convenience stores in Al Bateen, Mahwi, Al Ain and Dubai to showcase home accessory, stationery and gift items made by Al Ghadeer's craftswomen.

Al Ghadeer is the UAE's most comprehensive project with a focus on empowering underprivileged women through sustainable craftsmanship. Since its establishment in 2006 under the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the project has provided women from different nationalities and ages with vocational training, designs, raw materials and marketing services to create culturally-inspired products to assist them in earning a dignified living and sustain traditional crafts.

Engineer Bader Saeed Al Lamki, Chief Executive Officer, ADNOC Distribution said: 'ADNOC Distribution measures its success by the quality and value it provides to society. Our partnership with Al Ghadeer UAE Crafts stems from our standing commitment to give back and empower the local communities we serve, by offering local craftswomen an unmatched level of exposure to market their products through selected ADNOC Oasis convenience stores nationwide.'

His Excellency Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Deputy Secretary General for Marketing and Fundraising at ERC said: 'We are excited to partner with ADNOC Distribution on the International Day of Charity, providing us access to more consumers than ever before. This partnership firmly supports our mission to empower women in the community by providing them with the necessary resources to secure a good and honest living through craftsmanship and cultural conservation.'

Disclaimer

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC published this content on 05 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2021 07:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
