Abu Dhabi National Oil for Distribution : ADNOC Distribution partners with Pink Caravan and Friends of Cancer Patients

ADNOC Distribution, the UAE's largest fuel and convenience retailer, is partnering with Pink Caravan and Friends of Cancer Patients to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Pink Caravan is an initiative under the Friends of Cancer Patients Society launched in 2011 to help spread awareness about breast cancer, its risks, detection, and prevention, and to urge women to be proactive about their health.

This will be ADNOC Distribution's tenth year supporting Pink Caravan and Friends of Cancer Patients to raise awareness about breast cancer and a series of events will be activated throughout October.

ADNOC Distribution and Pink Caravan is providing free breast examinations, with a PC Mobile Clinic located at Al Ruwais Mall, Abu Dhabi. Free screenings will also be available at Ruwais Hospital.

Dr. Moza Al Sarihi, Team Leader, Medical Coordination, ADNOC Distribution, said: "Through our partnership with Pink Caravan and Friends of Cancer Patients, we want to spread awareness about the risks and signs of breast cancer and encourage women to think about self-examination and early detection."

Reem BinKaram, Chairperson of Pink Caravan Ride's Higher Steering Committee, said: "At Pink Caravan, we remain committed to raise breast cancer awareness and encourage both men and women to undergo free medical checkups. Our partnership with ADNOC Distribution will help us further educate the wider UAE community on the importance of early detection, prevention and dispel any myths or stigma related to breast cancer."

At 50 ADNOC Oasis stores across the UAE, pink coffee cups will be distributed to mark Breast Cancer Awareness month. The cups will also have a special QR code that will activate a self-examination video tutorial to help educate customers on how to detect early signs of breast cancer.

Pink Caravan will also be conducting a virtual awareness session in English and Arabic. Event details will be made available on their social media channels.