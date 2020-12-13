Abu Dhabi National Oil for Distribution : ADNOC REWARDS MARKS MAJOR MILESTONE WITH ITS ONE MILLIONTH MEMBER

Abu Dhabi, 13 December 2020: ADNOC Distribution, the UAE's largest fuel and convenience retailer, is celebrating the sign up of the one-millionth member of its loyalty program, ADNOC Rewards. To commemorate the milestone, ADNOC Distribution is giving away one million points every day this week.

The upgraded ADNOC Rewards program, offers members points for every dirham spent at ADNOC service stations and ADNOC Oasis convenience stores, which can be redeemed for products and services at station, in store, or on the ADNOC Distribution app. The program also allows members to redeem their points against a range of offers and discounts with partners on hotels, spas, dining, leisure, entertainment, and more. ADNOC Rewards members can also easily transfer their Rewards points into Etihad Guest miles and vice versa.

Ensuring our customers are rewarded for every visit to an ADNOC Service Station is integral to the entire consumer experience,' says Ahmed Al Shamsi, Acting CEO, ADNOC Distribution. 'Since launching the points-based update to ADNOC Rewards earlier this year, an average of 15,000 new members have signed up every week, increasing total membership by more than 30%, and taking us to one million this month.

'It's fantastic to see that 1.6 billion points have already been redeemed at our network of more than 400 station across the UAE, as well as through the app, where are continuously growing our partners, from leading brands across a wide range of sectors, to ensure we offer something for all our members.'

Points have already been redeemed on a range of promotions and discounts, both at ADNOC service stations and for some of the UAE's leading leisure and entertainment brands. Members have exclusive access to constantly updated offers on the ADNOC Distribution app, including two-for-one vouchers and up to 50% off. Deals can redeemed for points on hotel stays and spa treatments, as well as dining outlets, and activities for all the family.

In celebration of hitting the one-millionth-member milestone, ADNOC Distribution offers ADNOC Rewards members a unique opportunity to win one million Rewards point every day for a week, as well as a treat from one of the ADNOC Rewards partners. The competition is taking place on the company's social media channel. Download the app, register for ADNOC Rewards with your Emirates ID, and follow @ADNOCDistribution on Instagram for a chance to win.