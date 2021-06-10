Log in
    ADNOCDIST   AEA006101017

ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION PJSC

(ADNOCDIST)
Abu Dhabi National Oil for Distribution : ADNOC DISTRIBUTION CONTINUES NETWORK EXPANSION AS IT SURPASSES 450 STATION MILESTONE IN THE UAE

06/10/2021 | 06:12am EDT
10June2021

ADNOC Distribution, the UAE's largest fuel and convenience retailer, has marked a major milestone as it celebrates the opening of more than 450 stations in the UAE. The 450th station became operational in April, is located at Sustainable City in Dubai, and was the latest 'ADNOC On the go' neighborhood station and the company's 31st station to open in the emirate of Dubai as of the 30 April this year.

Marking this important occasion in the company's continued expansion, the Sustainable City station was recently host to an official celebration, attended by senior members of the company leadership team, including CEO, Bader Al Lamki.

The new 'ADNOC On the go' station at Sustainability City, one of 42 neighborhood stations now open across the UAE, offers the community eight fueling pumps and a stand-alone ADNOC Oasis convenience store. The modular station aims to offer fuel and retail convenience to communities where traditional outlets are impractical.

The company's network has grown further following the 450th milestone, with a total of 454 locations operating by the end of April as well 337 ADNOC Oasis convenience stores, and with a number of sites also in the advanced stations of construction. The company is targeting to open a total of 70-80 new locations during this year, across the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Disclaimer

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 10:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 19 681 M 5 358 M 5 358 M
Net income 2021 2 431 M 662 M 662 M
Net Debt 2021 3 518 M 958 M 958 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 4,61%
Capitalization 55 250 M 15 042 M 15 043 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,99x
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4,14 AED
Last Close Price 4,42 AED
Spread / Highest target 10,9%
Spread / Average Target -6,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bader Saeed Mohammedd Salem Al-Lamki Chief Executive Officer
Mohamed Al-Hashemi Chief Financial Officer
Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber Non-Executive Chairman
Abdulaziz Abdulla Al-Hajri Independent Non-Executive Director
Khaled Salmeen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION PJSC16.27%15 042
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION51.99%265 231
CHEVRON CORPORATION27.63%207 806
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD9.56%189 215
BP PLC27.45%92 408
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION23.63%82 497