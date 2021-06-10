Abu Dhabi National Oil for Distribution : ADNOC DISTRIBUTION CONTINUES NETWORK EXPANSION AS IT SURPASSES 450 STATION MILESTONE IN THE UAE

10

June

2021

ADNOC Distribution, the UAE's largest fuel and convenience retailer, has marked a major milestone as it celebrates the opening of more than 450 stations in the UAE. The 450th station became operational in April, is located at Sustainable City in Dubai, and was the latest 'ADNOC On the go' neighborhood station and the company's 31st station to open in the emirate of Dubai as of the 30 April this year.

Marking this important occasion in the company's continued expansion, the Sustainable City station was recently host to an official celebration, attended by senior members of the company leadership team, including CEO, Bader Al Lamki.

The new 'ADNOC On the go' station at Sustainability City, one of 42 neighborhood stations now open across the UAE, offers the community eight fueling pumps and a stand-alone ADNOC Oasis convenience store. The modular station aims to offer fuel and retail convenience to communities where traditional outlets are impractical.

The company's network has grown further following the 450th milestone, with a total of 454 locations operating by the end of April as well 337 ADNOC Oasis convenience stores, and with a number of sites also in the advanced stations of construction. The company is targeting to open a total of 70-80 new locations during this year, across the UAE and Saudi Arabia.