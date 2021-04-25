Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
  5. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADNOCDIST   AEA006101017

ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION PJSC

(ADNOCDIST)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Abu Dhabi National Oil for Distribution : ADNOC DISTRIBUTION PARTNERS WITH A-MAP TO FACILITATE LUBES AND GREASES NATIONWIDE DISTRIBUTION IN THE UAE

04/25/2021 | 05:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
25April2021

ADNOC Distribution, the UAE's largest fuel and convenience store retailer, announced today that it has entered a five-year partnership with Al Muqarram Auto Spare Parts Trading (A-MAP), a market leader specializing in the distribution of quality and reliable aftermarket automotive spare parts, to distribute ADNOC Voyager lubes and greases in the UAE, outside of the ADNOC service station network.

Commenting on the new agreement, Ahmed Al Shamsi ADNOC Distribution Acting CEO said: 'Our new distribution partnership with A-MAP embodies our commitment to supporting local suppliers and increasing our In Country Value (ICV) across our value chain. We are looking forward to utilizing A-MAP's long experience in the UAE market and beyond to innovate our lubes and greases supply operations which will ultimately lead to offering our customers a more fulfilling experience.'

Asad Badami A-MAP Managing Director also commented on the new agreement saying: 'The new partnership is a true testament to the hard work and sound investment we've made in developing our systems and processes to ensure we meet ADNOC Distribution's high standards in running its distribution network. We are looking forward to becoming an integral part of the ADNOC lubes and greases supply chain nationwide over the next five years and beyond.'

The agreement authorizes A-MAP to distribute ADNOC Voyager lubes and greases across a vast network of outlets in all seven emirates to further streamline distribution and ensure supply consistency of ADNOC Distribution's products. ADNOC Voyager lubricants are manufactured using ADNOC's high quality Group III base oil, ADbase, which is produced by ADNOC Refining using ADNOC's high paraffinic Murban crude oil at its state-of-the art Ruwais refinery in the UAE. The high Viscosity Index (VI) of ADbase makes it an ideal lubricant component, ensuring efficiency and fuel economy for high performance engines, while meeting ever stringent environmental regulations.

Disclaimer

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC published this content on 25 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 09:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION PJSC
05:56aABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL FOR DISTRIBUT : Adnoc distribution partners with a-map to..
PU
04/21ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL FOR DISTRIBUT : Adnoc distribution launches exclusive rew..
PU
04/08EXCLUSIVE : Abu Dhabi oil giant ADNOC considers IPO of drilling business - sourc..
RE
04/01ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL FOR DISTRIBUT : From well to wheel, murban crude oil is p..
PU
03/28Murban crude futures start trading at new ICE, Abu Dhabi exchange
RE
03/17India, UAE vow to strengthen energy cooperation - minister
RE
03/16ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL FOR DISTRIBUT : Adnoc distribution reinforces its commitm..
PU
03/02ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL FOR DISTRIBUT : Adnoc rewards and etisalat smiles partner..
PU
02/23ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL FOR DISTRIBUT : Adnoc distribution launches voyager lubri..
PU
02/22Egypt's sovereign fund looks at franchisers as it markets petrol stations
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20 698 M 5 636 M 5 636 M
Net income 2021 2 280 M 621 M 621 M
Net Debt 2021 3 491 M 951 M 951 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,6x
Yield 2021 4,48%
Capitalization 57 000 M 15 518 M 15 520 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,92x
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float -
Chart ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION PJSC
Duration : Period :
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION PJSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4,08 AED
Last Close Price 4,56 AED
Spread / Highest target 5,26%
Spread / Average Target -10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ahmed Al-Shamsi Chief Executive Officer
Mohamed Al-Hashemi Chief Financial Officer
Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber Non-Executive Chairman
Abdulaziz Abdulla Al-Hajri Independent Non-Executive Director
Khaled Salmeen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION PJSC21.60%15 518
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION34.81%235 257
CHEVRON CORPORATION20.25%195 794
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-4.08%161 276
BP PLC14.64%81 959
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION12.97%75 109
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ