Abu Dhabi National Oil for Distribution : ADNOC DISTRIBUTION PARTNERS WITH A-MAP TO FACILITATE LUBES AND GREASES NATIONWIDE DISTRIBUTION IN THE UAE

25

April

2021

ADNOC Distribution, the UAE's largest fuel and convenience store retailer, announced today that it has entered a five-year partnership with Al Muqarram Auto Spare Parts Trading (A-MAP), a market leader specializing in the distribution of quality and reliable aftermarket automotive spare parts, to distribute ADNOC Voyager lubes and greases in the UAE, outside of the ADNOC service station network.

Commenting on the new agreement, Ahmed Al Shamsi ADNOC Distribution Acting CEO said: 'Our new distribution partnership with A-MAP embodies our commitment to supporting local suppliers and increasing our In Country Value (ICV) across our value chain. We are looking forward to utilizing A-MAP's long experience in the UAE market and beyond to innovate our lubes and greases supply operations which will ultimately lead to offering our customers a more fulfilling experience.'

Asad Badami A-MAP Managing Director also commented on the new agreement saying: 'The new partnership is a true testament to the hard work and sound investment we've made in developing our systems and processes to ensure we meet ADNOC Distribution's high standards in running its distribution network. We are looking forward to becoming an integral part of the ADNOC lubes and greases supply chain nationwide over the next five years and beyond.'

The agreement authorizes A-MAP to distribute ADNOC Voyager lubes and greases across a vast network of outlets in all seven emirates to further streamline distribution and ensure supply consistency of ADNOC Distribution's products. ADNOC Voyager lubricants are manufactured using ADNOC's high quality Group III base oil, ADbase, which is produced by ADNOC Refining using ADNOC's high paraffinic Murban crude oil at its state-of-the art Ruwais refinery in the UAE. The high Viscosity Index (VI) of ADbase makes it an ideal lubricant component, ensuring efficiency and fuel economy for high performance engines, while meeting ever stringent environmental regulations.