Abu Dhabi National Oil for Distribution : ADNOC REWARDS AND ETISALAT SMILES PARTNER TO OFFER CUSTOMERS EVEN MORE BENEFITS

ADNOC Distribution, the UAE's largest fuel and convenience retailer, is offering members of its loyalty program, ADNOC Rewards, heven further benefits through a partnership with Etisalat Smiles. The new affiliation will allow members of both platforms to cross-exchange points and maximize their benefits.

Through the ADNOC Distribution and Smiles apps, 15 ADNOC Rewards points can be exchanged for one Smile point or one Smile point to earn six ADNOC Rewards points. Members can cross-transfer points to benefit from deals, discounts and a range of partner offers across both platforms, with buy-one-get-one free offers and up to 50% off on many of the UAE's leading lifestyle, entertainment, wellness, and F&B outlets.

Ahmed Al Shamsi, Acting CEO, ADNOC Distribution, commented on the new partnership: 'ADNOC Rewards has made its mark as the UAE's first points-based fuel retail loyalty program and reaching our one millionth member in December last year was a major milestone.

'Partnering with industry-leading member programs, with Smiles being one of the very best, is testament to the ways in which we want to ensure we increase and enhance the benefits of ADNOC Rewards.'

Khaled El Khouly, Chief Consumer Officer of Etisalat, said: 'We are delighted to welcome ADNOC Distribution to Smiles' Rewards Exchange network, enabling both Smiles and ADNOC Rewards customers the best value with a wide range of deals and benefits from partner offers across both platforms. At Etisalat, we always strive to offer the best value to our customers by forging the right partnerships to provide innovative services.'

Under Rewards Exchange, Smiles customers can add loyalty memberships on one app, track all loyalty points in real time, exchange points with any program within the Rewards Exchange network in real-time, and access an expanded marketplace for points redemption. More importantly, members can avoid losing their hard-earned points due to expiry as they convert them to their most preferred loyalty program such as ADNOC Rewards.

ADNOC Rewards points-based program was launched in July 2020, offering members the chance to earn points for every dirham spent at ADNOC service stations and ADNOC Oasis convenience stores, redeemable at station, in store and for deals and discounts on the ADNOC Distribution app. Download the app here.