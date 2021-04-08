Log in
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  >  Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution    ADNOCDIST   AEA006101017

ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION

(ADNOCDIST)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Abu Dhabi oil giant ADNOC considers IPO of drilling business - sources

04/08/2021 | 06:51am EDT
DUBAI, April 8 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is considering listing its drilling business on the local stock market, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The state oil giant says its drilling company is the largest in the Middle East.

ADNOC has held discussions with banks over the potential initial public offering (IPO), said the sources, who declined to be named as the matter is not public.

Two of the sources said ADNOC wanted the deal to happen this year. One of them said discussions were at an early stage but the IPO size could be more than $1 billion.

ADNOC declined to comment.

If the deal goes ahead, it would be the oil company's second listing of a unit on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange after it listed ADNOC Distribution in late 2017, raising 3.1 billion dirhams ($844 million).

ADNOC, which supplies nearly 3% of global oil demand, has also sold stakes in its pipeline infrastructure and refining businesses to global companies and investors.

ADNOC Drilling owns and operates a large fleet of rigs, including 75 onshore rigs, 20 offshore jackup rigs, and 11 well water rigs, according to its website.

The business is critical for ADNOC's upstream operations, helping the oil company reach its production targets.

The potential deal comes as the world's top oil and gas companies scramble to control costs in response to the coronavirus crisis, which has hammered oil demand and prices.

CEO Sultan al-Jaber said in June that a transformation strategy embarked on four years ago had helped the company adapt more quickly to market changes, and that it would continue to work with strategic investors to attract foreign capital and maximise value from its resources.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Pravin Char)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION 0.00% 4.45 End-of-day quote.18.67%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) -0.08% 4.3563 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.44% 62.76 Delayed Quote.21.24%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6728 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI -0.56% 59.27 Delayed Quote.22.79%
Financials
Sales 2021 20 698 M 5 636 M 5 636 M
Net income 2021 2 280 M 621 M 621 M
Net Debt 2021 3 491 M 951 M 951 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 4,59%
Capitalization 55 625 M 15 144 M 15 145 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,86x
EV / Sales 2022 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float -
Chart ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION
Duration : Period :
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4,08 AED
Last Close Price 4,45 AED
Spread / Highest target 7,87%
Spread / Average Target -8,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ahmed Al-Shamsi Chief Executive Officer
Mohamed Al-Hashemi Chief Financial Officer
Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber Non-Executive Chairman
Abdulaziz Abdulla Al-Hajri Independent Non-Executive Director
Khaled Salmeen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION18.67%15 144
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION37.29%239 575
CHEVRON CORPORATION23.37%200 873
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.88%170 982
BP PLC19.88%85 255
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION18.73%77 185
