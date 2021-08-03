Riding the oil price rebound: Gulf states to accelerate asset sales

* ADNOC raised over $30 billion from asset monetisation
drive
* Aramco preparing to offer its gas pipelines, and more
assets
* Oman, Bahrain also weighing asset sales-sources
DUBAI, Aug 3(Reuters) - Saudi Aramco and other Gulf oil
producers are following in the footsteps of Abu Dhabi with plans
to raise tens of billions of dollars through sales of stakes in
energy assets, capitalising on a rebound in crude prices to
attract foreign investors.
The moves, in a region traditionally possessive of its
refineries, power plants and pipelines, highlight the pressure
on petrostates to raise funds to diversify their sources of
revenue and to bolster national finances hit by a recent slump
in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.
After selling a significant minority stake in its oil
pipelines to foreign investors for $12.4 billion in June, Saudi
Aramco is weighing selling both downstream and
upstream assets, two people familiar with the matter said.
Aramco is looking to sell its gas pipelines under a
leaseback arrangement, and could offer stakes in refineries,
power plants, and potentially export terminals in the future,
the people said.
Stakes in upstream projects such as hydrogen could also be
offered to strategic investors, one of the sources said.
Smaller producers Oman and Bahrain are also contemplating
similar asset sales, other sources said.
"All of the oil producers are looking to recycle capital
that they have tied up in infrastructure assets and deploy that
for other things," said a senior executive at an energy-focused
investment company, who asked not to be named.
"Private investors find these assets attractive."
Saudi Aramco declined to comment.
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) was the first regional oil
major to seek outside investment, forming partnerships in both
strategic and non-core assets to raise over $30 billion over the
past four years.
ADNOC is now preparing to list its drilling business, which
in 2018 had an enterprise value of about $11 billion, and would
be the second such IPO of its units after its fuel distribution
arm, ADNOC Distribution, was listed in 2017.
ADNOC has made attracting foreign investors a key element of
the upcoming IPO, according to sources familiar with the deal,
tying in with a national effort to boost the Abu Dhabi stock
market.
Conventional energy investments remain popular despite the
transition away from fossil fuels. Assets such as pipelines and
power plants provide long-term steady returns in a low interest
rate environment.
ADNOC and Aramco have not specified what they would spend
the proceeds of the stake sales on. Both are looking to invest
in clean energy projects. Aramco also needs to secure minority
shareholders their share of the company's proposed $75 billion
of annual dividends in the five years since a 2019 IPO.
ADNOC declined to comment about its future plans. The
company reiterated that proceeds from transactions between 2017
and 2020 were reinvested in its core business and strategic
growth projects.
A BENCHMARK FOR ASSETS
Deals for Gulf energy assets are expected to gather pace and
draw more interest as oil prices, supported by output cuts made
by OPEC and other oil producers, hover above $70 a barrel. Oil
has gained more than 40% since the start of the year.
Oman state energy company OQ is weighing the possible sale
of its drilling business, Abraj Energy Services, and has also
hired advisors for the sale of its entire 12% stake in
Portuguese power grid operator Ren, sources have previously told
Reuters.
Bahrain's Nogaholding, which manages the government's
portfolio in oil and gas assets, is in the process of a "full
review of the company’s existing business and strategic plans",
a spokesperson told Reuters.
The slew of deals coming from the UAE and Saudi Arabia are
also creating a benchmark for assets of other regional players,
according to a source that advised one investor.
The source said potential investors are looking to make a
double-digit return on investments in energy infrastructure
assets because they have to lock in their capital for 25 years.
However, smaller countries with lower sovereign ratings and
under pressure for fiscal adjustment may have to pay up in order
to attract overseas investors.
"The Omanis may juice up the deals by absorbing some of the
risks themselves to attract investors," the source said.
Oman's OQ did not respond to a request for comment.
