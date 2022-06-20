Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
  5. Abu Dhabi Ports Company PJSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADPORTS   AEA004601018

ABU DHABI PORTS COMPANY PJSC

(ADPORTS)
End-of-day quote Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  -  2022-06-16
5.040 AED   +1.20%
06/20ABU DHABI PORTS COMPANY PJSC(ADX : ADPORTS) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
06/13AD Ports Group and National Marine Dredging Company Group to Launch New Joint Venture
CI
05/23AD Ports Group and Alexander Global Logistics GmbH Signs Agreement to Establish a Pulp and Paper Products Hub
CI
UAE to build Red Sea port in Sudan in $6 billion investment package

06/20/2022 | 11:21am EDT
CAIRO, June 20 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates will build a new Red Sea port in Sudan, as part of a $6 billion investment package, said DAL group chairman Osama Daoud Abdellatif, a partner in the deal which marks the first major foreign investment since the military took power in an October coup.

Abdellatif said the package includes a free trade zone, a large agricultural project and an imminent $300 million deposit to Sudan's central bank.

Western donors suspended billions in aid and investment to Sudan after the coup, plunging an economy that was already struggling into further turmoil and depriving the government of much needed foreign currency.

Ibrahim told Reuters on Wednesday that a memorandum of understanding had been signed with the UAE for a port and agricultural project, but the details have not previously been reported.

The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on details of the deal.

The $4 billion port, a joint project between DAL group and Abu Dhabi Ports, owned by Abu Dhabi's holding company ADQ, would be able to handle all kinds of commodities and compete with the country's main national port, Port Sudan, Abdellatif said.

Located about 200 km (124 miles) north of Port Sudan, it would also include a free trade and industrial zone modelled after Dubai's Jebel Ali, as well as a small international airport, he said. The project is in "advanced stages," with studies and designs complete, he said.

Rumours of Gulf investments in Port Sudan, and in agricultural projects elsewhere in the country, have in the past stirred opposition and sometimes protests.

Port Sudan has long been plagued with infrastructure challenges and was shut by a political blockade for six weeks late last year, losing business from major international shippers.

The UAE deal also includes the $1.6 billion expansion and development of an agricultural project by Abu Dhabi conglomerate IHC and DAL Agriculture in the town of Abu Hamad in northern Sudan, Abdellatif said.

Alfalfa, wheat, cotton, sesame, and other crops would be grown and processed on the 400,000 acres of leased land, he said. A $450 million, 500 km (310 mile) toll road connecting the project to the port would be built as well, financed by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.

Under the agreement, the Fund would also make a deposit of $300 million to the Central Bank of Sudan, Abdellatif said.

After the military ousted Omar al-Bashir in 2019, the UAE and Saudi Arabia pledged a combined $3 billion in grants and in-kind aid to Sudan, which military and civilian leaders say was not delivered in full.

Two high-level Sudanese government sources told Reuters the outlines of the new deal had been agreed between Sudanese leader General Abdelfattah al-Burhan and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed during a recent visit to the Gulf state.

A representative for Abu Dhabi Ports said the company had no comment, while representatives for ADQ, the Abu Dhabi Fund, IHC, and the Abu Dhabi and UAE governments did not immediately respond to requests.

"Ourselves and our partners in the UAE, we have already invested in a bank, a hotel, mining," said Abdellatif, whose conglomerate has also bid for control of one of Sudan's largest telecom companies, Zain Sudan.

"The UAE wants a stable Sudan so they can do more and more of these investments, but we are not waiting for everything to be perfect," he added. (Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir and Khalid Abdelaziz; Editing by Aidan Lewis, William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABU DHABI PORTS COMPANY PJSC 1.20% 5.04 End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.38% 3.8663 Delayed Quote.-7.64%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6726 Delayed Quote.0.01%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.70% 1157.5 End-of-day quote.50.18%
Financials
Sales 2022 4 524 M 1 232 M 1 232 M
Net income 2022 1 112 M 303 M 303 M
Net Debt 2022 4 023 M 1 095 M 1 095 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25 196 M 6 860 M 6 860 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,46x
EV / Sales 2023 6,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 17,2%
Abu Dhabi Ports Company PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ABU DHABI PORTS COMPANY PJSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,95 AED
Average target price 5,99 AED
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohamed Juma Rashed Saeed Al Shamisi Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Mansour Mohamed Abdulqader Al-Mulla Director
Khalifah Sultan Hazeem Al-Suwaidi Vice Chairman
Jasim Husain Ahmed Thabet Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABU DHABI PORTS COMPANY PJSC0.00%6 984
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.8.21%20 552
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED-8.40%18 105
MISC BERHAD4.82%7 496
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-6.06%6 433
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-9.03%5 038