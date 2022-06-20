UAE to build Red Sea port in Sudan in $6 billion investment package

CAIRO, June 20 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates will
build a new Red Sea port in Sudan, as part of a $6 billion
investment package, said DAL group chairman Osama Daoud
Abdellatif, a partner in the deal which marks the first major
foreign investment since the military took power in an October
coup.
Abdellatif said the package includes a free trade zone, a
large agricultural project and an imminent $300 million deposit
to Sudan's central bank.
Western donors suspended billions in aid and investment to
Sudan after the coup, plunging an economy that was already
struggling into further turmoil and depriving the government of
much needed foreign currency.
Ibrahim told Reuters on Wednesday that a memorandum of
understanding had been signed with the UAE for a port and
agricultural project, but the details have not previously been
reported.
The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a
request for comment on details of the deal.
The $4 billion port, a joint project between DAL group and
Abu Dhabi Ports, owned by Abu Dhabi's holding company ADQ, would
be able to handle all kinds of commodities and compete with the
country's main national port, Port Sudan, Abdellatif said.
Located about 200 km (124 miles) north of Port Sudan, it
would also include a free trade and industrial zone modelled
after Dubai's Jebel Ali, as well as a small international
airport, he said. The project is in "advanced stages," with
studies and designs complete, he said.
Rumours of Gulf investments in Port Sudan, and in
agricultural projects elsewhere in the country, have in the past
stirred opposition and sometimes protests.
Port Sudan has long been plagued with infrastructure
challenges and was shut by a political blockade for six weeks
late last year, losing business from major international
shippers.
The UAE deal also includes the $1.6 billion expansion and
development of an agricultural project by Abu Dhabi conglomerate
IHC and DAL Agriculture in the town of Abu Hamad in northern
Sudan, Abdellatif said.
Alfalfa, wheat, cotton, sesame, and other crops would be
grown and processed on the 400,000 acres of leased land, he
said. A $450 million, 500 km (310 mile) toll road connecting the
project to the port would be built as well, financed by the Abu
Dhabi Fund for Development.
Under the agreement, the Fund would also make a deposit of
$300 million to the Central Bank of Sudan, Abdellatif said.
After the military ousted Omar al-Bashir in 2019, the UAE
and Saudi Arabia pledged a combined $3 billion in grants and
in-kind aid to Sudan, which military and civilian leaders say
was not delivered in full.
Two high-level Sudanese government sources told Reuters the
outlines of the new deal had been agreed between Sudanese leader
General Abdelfattah al-Burhan and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed
bin Zayed during a recent visit to the Gulf state.
A representative for Abu Dhabi Ports said the company had no
comment, while representatives for ADQ, the Abu Dhabi Fund, IHC,
and the Abu Dhabi and UAE governments did not immediately
respond to requests.
"Ourselves and our partners in the UAE, we have already
invested in a bank, a hotel, mining," said Abdellatif, whose
conglomerate has also bid for control of one of Sudan's largest
telecom companies, Zain Sudan.
"The UAE wants a stable Sudan so they can do more and more
of these investments, but we are not waiting for everything to
be perfect," he added.
