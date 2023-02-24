Abu Dhabi Ship Building : EDGE Concludes Highly Successful IDEX 2023 with Major Multi-billion Dollar Deals Signed

14 breakthrough products launched, reinforcing the group's global position as a leader in advanced technology and defence

AED 18.6 billion worth of contracts and deals signed

AED 4 billion of which was in international export deals

EDGE, one of the world's fastest growing and leading advanced technology and defence groups, has concluded its highly successful participation at IDEX 2023, launching 14 new products, including 11 breakthrough autonomous and unmanned products and solutions, the signing of new contracts and deals worth AED 18.6 billion, of which AED 4 billion was in international export deals, and several partnerships and agreements signed with leading OEMs, defence and technology companies, and suppliers. As the Strategic Partner, EDGE boasted the largest presence at the five-day event, garnering the attention of several royal delegations and dignitaries from around the world, including His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and other senior members of the UAE's leadership, as well as other dignitaries, politicians, and prospective customers.

Major deals signed at the event included a landmark EUR 1 billion export deal with the Angolan Navy to build and export a fleet of best-in-class 71 metre corvettes, and major contracts worth over AED9 billion with the UAE Armed Forces for EDGE's THUNDER and DESERT STING 25 Precision-Guided Munitions; SHADOW 25 and SHADOW 50, and HUNTER Loitering Munitions; and a contract valued at AED 4 billion to provide tactical communications and data-link solutions to the UAE Armed Forces.

EDGE also signed over 20 agreements and joint ventures with several major industry players including Raytheon Emirates, ICOMM, John Cockerill, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, HAL, L3Harris, and Fincantieri, among others.

Also included on the EDGE stand were new companies in which it has recently acquired major shareholdings, including autonomous solutions specialist High Lander, Milrem Robotics, Europe's leader in the fields of robotics and autonomous systems, in which EDGE has a controlling share, and Abu Dhabi-based GRADEONE Group, which specialises in providing military hardware, equipment, pyrotechnics, ammunition, and supplies to various military, law enforcement and rescue services. Consequently, High Lander showcased their next-generation Universal UTM solution for UAVs, while Milrem Robotics presented the THeMIS and Multiscope unmanned ground vehicles, as well as the Type-X unmanned combat vehicle.

Mansour AlMulla, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said: "The great success of IDEX 2023 is evidence of the continued innovation of the defence sector, and the huge strides EDGE has made over the last three years. EDGE continues to disrupt the industry, pushing the boundaries of advanced technology across multiple domains with a focus on autonomous capabilities, smart weapons, and electronic warfare - all areas in which EDGE is rapidly becoming recognised as a global leader. The 14 cutting-edge products we have launched this week, and the large multi-billion dollar national and international contracts and deals signed, are a clear indication that we are on the right trajectory to achieving our goals and ambitions as we bolster our sovereign capabilities and increase our global footprint through exports."

Major EDGE developments at IDEX 2023 included:

EDGE Signs Major EUR 1 Billion Milestone Deal with Angolan Navy

EDGE Launches 11 New Breakthrough Autonomous and Unmanned Solutions

EDGE's CARACAL Unveils New Light Machine Gun

EDGE Unveils SKYSHIELD Counter-UAS Solution at IDEX 2023

EDGE Awarded Contract Worth AED 2.14 Billion to Supply THUNDER Precision-Guided Munitions to the UAE Armed Forces

EDGE Awarded AED 1.33 Billion Contract to Supply SHADOW Systems to the UAE Armed Forces

EDGE Awarded Contract Worth AED 1.1 Billion to Supply HUNTER Loitering Munitions to the UAE Armed Forces

EDGE Awarded AED 4.7 Billion Contract to Supply DESERT STING 25 to the UAE Armed Forces

EDGE Announces AED 70 Million Contracts for V-PROTECT and SKYSHIELD Solutions

EDGE to Supply Intelligence Capabilities to the UAE Armed Forces in AED 4 Billion Deal

EDGE to Supply AJBAN Internal Security Vehicles to Abu Dhabi Police in AED 72 Million Deal

EDGE Successfully Completes Tests of Airborne Cellular Solution

EDGE awarded AED 1 billion contract to supply AL TARIQ PGMs to UAE Armed Forces

EDGE to Supply Thermal Sights to UAE Armed Forces in AED 91 million deal

