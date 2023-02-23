Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Arab Emirates
  Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
  Abu Dhabi Ship Building
  News
  Summary
    ADSB   AEA000901016

ABU DHABI SHIP BUILDING

(ADSB)
End-of-day quote Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  -  2023-02-21
3.950 AED   -4.13%
02:38aFutures bullish; Eni profit soars
AN
02/22EU stock exchanges down before Fed; TIM puts turbocharged
AN
02/22Fincantieri announces cooperation agreement with Abu Dhabi Ship Building
AN
Abu Dhabi Ship Building : EDGE Entity ADSB Signs Strategic Agreement with Elettronica

02/23/2023 | 08:24am EST
EDGE entity Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), a leader in the design, new build, repair, maintenance, refit, and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, signed a strategic agreement with Italian company Elettronica for the supply of electronic warfare systems for the BR71 MKII corvettes which will be built for the Angolan Navy.

David Massey, CEO of ADSB, said: "Renewing an historical strategic cooperation between ADSB and Elettronica, this partnership aims to provide to our client the proven sophisticated electronic warfare technology which will contribute to enhance the capability of the vessels to the maximum standard."

Abu Dhabi Ship Building PJSC published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 13:23:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 254 M 69,2 M 69,2 M
Net income 2021 11,0 M 3,00 M 3,00 M
Net cash 2021 776 M 211 M 211 M
P/E ratio 2021 76,9x
Yield 2021 0,50%
Capitalization 837 M 228 M 228 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,98x
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,4%
Technical analysis trends ABU DHABI SHIP BUILDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Massey Chief Executive Officer
Mariam Al-Moosawi Head-Financial Planning & Analysis
Khalid Omar Ahmed Najeeb Al-Breiki Chairman
Ali Mohammed Ali Al-Shehhi Director-Production & Operations
Hamad Abdullah Al-Qaydi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABU DHABI SHIP BUILDING-3.66%228
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.20.93%4 644
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-0.74%3 981
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.14.09%3 840
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD-2.90%3 140
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.-8.88%2 359