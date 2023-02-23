Abu Dhabi Ship Building : EDGE Entity ADSB Signs Strategic Agreement with Elettronica

EDGE entity Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), a leader in the design, new build, repair, maintenance, refit, and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, signed a strategic agreement with Italian company Elettronica for the supply of electronic warfare systems for the BR71 MKII corvettes which will be built for the Angolan Navy.

David Massey, CEO of ADSB, said: "Renewing an historical strategic cooperation between ADSB and Elettronica, this partnership aims to provide to our client the proven sophisticated electronic warfare technology which will contribute to enhance the capability of the vessels to the maximum standard."