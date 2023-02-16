Advanced search
    ADSB   AEA000901016

ABU DHABI SHIP BUILDING

(ADSB)
End-of-day quote Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  -  2023-02-14
4.010 AED   +1.52%
Abu Dhabi Ship Building : EDGE's Naval Arm ADSB Holds Keel Laying Ceremony for the First FALAJ3 vessel

02/16/2023 | 08:09am EST
EDGE entity Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) held a keel laying ceremony for the first FALAJ3 naval vessel which is being built for the UAE Armed Forces. Held under the patronage of Rear Admiral Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the Naval Forces, and attended by Naval Staff Brigadier Abdullah Faraj Al Mehairbi, Deputy Commander of UAE Naval Forces, and Mansour Almulla, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, among several other dignitaries, the ceremony marked the completion of keel laying ahead of schedule, reaffirming ADSB's position as a regional leader in naval shipbuilding and as a strategic partner to the UAE Ministry of Defence.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Abu Dhabi Ship Building PJSC published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 13:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
