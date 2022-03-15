Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. ABx Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABX   AU000000ABX3

ABX GROUP LIMITED

(ABX)
03/15 08:06:32 pm
0.13 AUD   +8.33%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ABX : Fourth Rare Earth Discovery

03/15/2022 | 06:48pm EDT
ASX Announcement

16 March 2022

ASX: ABX

For personal use only

Fourth discovery confirms Rare Earths province

ABx tenement coverage increased

Discovery ofhigh grade REEatRubble Mound 6 km southeast of Deep Leads

New rare earth element (REE) prospect discovered at Rubble Mound located 6 km east of ABx's Deep Leads REE project in northern Tasmania

Rubble Mound results include hole RM161 grading 1,620 ppm total rare earth oxides (TREO)

Rubble Mound discovery and the new tenement EL10/2021 confirm that ABx now controls an REE province that is at least 52 kms wide. Several other targets are still to be tested

ABx Group Limited (ABX) is pleased to announce the discovery of a new rare earth element (REE) prospect at Rubble Mound in northern Tasmania (see Figure 1).

Wind Break

REE

Deep

52km

Leads

REE Targets

Portrush

REE

Rubble Mound

REE

REE discovery

Figure 1: ABx leases in the 52km wide REE province. Deep Leads REE trends towards Rubble Mound (yellow dashes)

Rubble Mound REE discovery lies 6km southeast of Deep Leads. The line of lode from Deep Leads trends through the newly granted EL10/2021 to Rubble Mound in hardwood plantations. ABx's REE discoveries at Portrush and Wind Break are 52km and 16km from Deep Leads respectively.1

ABx CEO, Mark Cooksey commented; "Our new EL10/2021 secures the gap between Deep Leads and Rubble Mound which significantly increases the potential size of REE resources. Deep Leads REE mineralisation could connect to Rubble Mound.

"Our exploration manager, Paul Glover and national operations manager, Nathan Towns are also assembling a bulk sample for metallurgical testwork to learn more about our potential to produce a saleable REE concentrate using simple leaching processes"; he said.

1

see ASX releases 10th & 14th February 2022

ABx Group Limited

Level 5 52 Phillip Street Sydney NSW 2000

ABN 14 139 494 885

P: +61 2 9251 7177

F: +61 2 9251 7500

ASX release 16 March 2022 page 2

use only

ABx REE discoveries across northern Tasmania

ABx is an emerging hi-technology and explorer-developer company that is the first company to discover clay-hosted REE in northern Tasmania, initially at Deep Leads. ABx's latest discovery at Rubble Mound confirms that ABx has at least four REE discoveries, as shown in Figure 1:

  1. Deep Leads project (see ASX releases 10th & 14th February 2022)
  2. Rubble Mound located 6 km southeast of Deep Leads (new discovery reported here)
  3. Wind Break project 16 km northeast of Deep Leads (ASX releases 10th & 14th February 2022)
  4. Portrush project located 52 km east of Deep Leads (ASX releases 10th & 14th February 2022)

New REE discovery at Rubble Mound

These initial drilling results from Rubble Mound have identified similar REE mineralisation to that of the main REE discovery at Deep Leads and suggest that there is a 6 km long line of lode targets between Deep Leads and the new Rubble Mound discovery.

The newly granted exploration licence EL10/2021 secured this potential connection between Deep Leads and Rubble Mound, which is a series of ridges in hardwood plantation land. Like the Deep Leads REE, the Rubble Mound REE mineralisation is mainly in clays at the gradational boundary between a thick clay horizon and the weathered bedrock.

RM158

For personal

RM161

RM051

RM125

Figure 2: Initial assay results from the Rubble Mound REE discovery shown as total rare earth oxide (TREO). The geology of the line of lode is prospective for REE mineralisation over a distance of 6km to Deep Leads

Table1: REEresultsofthe4holesthatreachedthemineralisedhorizonatRubbleMound2

Hole

From

To

Nd2O3

Pr2O3

Dy2O3

Tb2O3

Sm2O3

Other REE

TREO

m

m

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

RM051

6

7

314

94

37

7

66

622

1,141

RM125

12

13

255

65

56

8

50

899

1,334

RM158

13

14

267

63

83

12

65

973

1,463

RM161

6

7

17

4

4

1

4

1,591

1,620

2 See JORC Appendix 1 and Table 2: results & locations.

Note: the sample from the bottom of hole RM161 is rich in cerium (Ce) which usually occurs above the main REE zone in this REE province

ASX release 16 March 2022 page 3

Deep Leads project and south-eastern trending line of lode

For personal use only

Deep Leads REE mineralisation extends over a 3.5km strike length and has a southeast trending line of lode heading towards Rubble Mound as shown in Figure 1 and 3.

The line of lode between Deep Leads and Rubble Mound has similar geology to Deep Leads and the newly granted tenement EL10/2021 allows ABx to explore the line of lode which occurs in recently harvested hardwood plantations.

Figure 3: Deep Leads drillholes with REE grades shown as total rare earth oxide (TREO). The geology of the line of lode is prospective for REE mineralisation over a distance of at least 6km from Deep Leads to Rubble Mound. This prospective ground is now secured by the recently granted tenement EL10/2021 (see Figure 1).

ASX release 16 March 2022 page 4

For personal use only

Rare Earth Element market continues to exceed expectations

Prices of the super-magnet rare earth elements are rising strongly due to a significant shortage of supply and aggressive buying by the major consumers and governments. China currently controls 86% of global REE supply but is not expanding production at the same rate that demand for the critical REEs has risen.

Figure 4: Market prices are rising strongly for the super-magnet suite of rare earth elements (REE) neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb)

The super-magnet suite of REE comprise neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy), terbium (Tb) and samarium (Sm). They are in short supply and are needed for use in electric vehicles, wind turbines, mobile phones, computers and military applications. ABx's REE mineralisation is enriched in this super-magnet suite of REE, especially Nd and Pr.

ABx is exploring where welcomed and in land that may be amenable to early development.

ABx is increasing its ability to identify REE prospects in this province which has been subjected to a range of intense geological events. ABx has discovered a province that contains several prospects with strongly enriched clay-hosted REE mineralisation.

This announcement is approved for release by the board of directors.

For further information please contact:

Dr Mark Cooksey

CEO ABx Group

Mobile: +61 447 201 536

Email: mcooksey@abxgroup.com.au

Website: abxgroup.com.au

ASX release 16 March 2022 page 5

only

Qualifying statements

General: The information in this report that relate to Exploration Information and Mineral Resources are based on information compiled by Jacob Rebek and Ian Levy who are members of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Rebek and Mr Levy are qualified geologists and Mr Levy is a director of ABx Group Limited.

Tasmania: The information relating to Exploration Information and Mineral Resources in Tasmania has been prepared or updated under the JORC Code 2012. Mr Rebek and Mr Levy have sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity, which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Rebek and Mr Levy have consented in writing to the inclusion in this report of the Exploration Information in the form and context in which it appears.

Table 2: drilling results & location data

For personal use

Hole

From

To

Nd2O3

Pr2O3

Dy2O3

Tb2O3

Sm2O3

Other REE

TREO

m

m

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

RM009

11

12

5

1

1

0

1

31

41

RM009

12

13

17

5

4

1

4

279

310

RM015

13

14

13

3

4

1

4

102

127

RM018

7

8

4

1

1

0

1

47

54

RM019

4

5

5

1

2

0

2

37

48

RM019

7

8

7

2

2

0

2

352

365

RM022

8

9

6

2

1

0

1

30

40

RM022

18

19

6

1

2

0

2

54

65

RM022

19

20

16

4

6

1

4

92

123

RM023

9

10

29

8

6

1

7

463

514

RM024

6

7

15

4

3

0

3

697

723

RM025

7

8

17

5

4

1

4

200

231

RM025

9

10

122

30

23

4

29

589

798

RM051

6

7

314

94

37

7

66

622

1,141

RM052

3

4

9

2

2

0

2

27

42

RM052

9

10

24

6

6

1

6

268

312

RM053

3

4

5

1

1

0

1

50

59

RM053

4

5

9

2

2

0

2

126

142

RM058

8

9

8

2

2

0

2

191

205

RM058

10

11

10

3

2

0

2

155

171

RM059

9

10

9

2

2

0

2

148

164

RM061

9

10

7

2

2

0

2

37

49

RM061

10

11

8

2

2

0

2

136

151

RM062

3

4

15

4

3

0

3

152

178

RM064

5

6

5

1

1

0

1

25

34

RM065

5

6

6

2

1

0

1

51

63

RM065

6

7

10

2

2

0

3

67

85

RM066

6

7

9

2

2

0

2

145

160

RM066

8

9

11

3

2

0

2

233

252

RM067

8

9

22

6

5

1

5

195

233

RM067

10

11

42

11

10

2

10

232

306

RM119

5

6

6

2

1

0

1

50

61

RM120

5

6

11

3

2

0

2

134

152

RM122

9

10

24

6

7

1

6

121

167

RM125

7

8

21

6

6

1

6

115

155

RM125

12

13

255

65

56

8

50

899

1,334

RM129

7

8

20

5

4

1

5

406

441

RM129

14

15

38

9

11

2

10

153

223

RM130

13

14

13

3

3

1

4

141

164

RM132

8

9

3

1

1

0

1

24

30

RM132

10

11

6

1

1

0

1

190

199

RM133

4

5

2

1

0

0

0

14

18

RM133

6

7

2

1

1

0

1

29

34

RM156

4

5

4

1

1

0

1

22

29

RM156

6

7

9

2

2

0

2

39

54

RM158

10

11

21

5

7

1

6

119

158

RM158

13

14

267

63

83

12

65

973

1,463

RM160

4

5

4

1

1

0

1

302

310

RM161

6

7

17

4

4

1

4

1,591

1,620

RM162

3

4

9

2

3

0

2

55

71

RM163

5

6

15

4

3

0

3

89

114

RM166

19

20

54

13

13

2

12

177

271

RM166

21

22

33

8

10

2

8

146

207

Hole

Northing

Easting

Coordinates GDA94

RM009

5407681

482573

RM015

5407967

482619

RM018

5408117

482646

RM019

5408204

482650

RM022

5407701

482612

RM023

5407747

482633

RM024

5407797

482643

RM025

5407853

482654

RM051

5407589

482661

RM052

5407573

482730

RM053

5407628

482737

RM058

5407514

482770

RM059

5407465

482826

RM061

5407429

482754

RM062

5407446

482704

RM064

5407358

482813

RM065

5407366

482763

RM066

5407373

482716

RM067

5407364

482664

RM119

5408057

482581

RM120

5407590

482782

RM122

5407685

482801

RM125

5407594

482831

RM129

5407569

482952

RM130

5407525

482957

RM132

5407455

482880

RM133

5407412

482914

RM156

5407316

482791

RM158

5408311

480877

RM160

5408191

481208

RM161

5408222

481301

RM162

5408165

481053

RM163

5408265

481368

RM166

5405869

480830

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Australian Bauxite Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 22:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
