ABX : Fourth Rare Earth Discovery

ASX Announcement 16 March 2022 ASX: ABX For personal use only Fourth discovery confirms Rare Earths province ABx tenement coverage increased Discovery ofhigh grade REEatRubble Mound 6 km southeast of Deep Leads New rare earth element (REE) prospect discovered at Rubble Mound located 6 km east of ABx's Deep Leads REE project in northern Tasmania Rubble Mound results include hole RM161 grading 1,620 ppm total rare earth oxides (TREO) Rubble Mound discovery and the new tenement EL10/2021 confirm that ABx now controls an REE province that is at least 52 kms wide. Several other targets are still to be tested ABx Group Limited (ABX) is pleased to announce the discovery of a new rare earth element (REE) prospect at Rubble Mound in northern Tasmania (see Figure 1). Wind Break REE Deep 52km Leads REE Targets Portrush REE Rubble Mound REE REE discovery Figure 1: ABx leases in the 52km wide REE province. Deep Leads REE trends towards Rubble Mound (yellow dashes) Rubble Mound REE discovery lies 6km southeast of Deep Leads. The line of lode from Deep Leads trends through the newly granted EL10/2021 to Rubble Mound in hardwood plantations. ABx's REE discoveries at Portrush and Wind Break are 52km and 16km from Deep Leads respectively.1 ABx CEO, Mark Cooksey commented; "Our new EL10/2021 secures the gap between Deep Leads and Rubble Mound which significantly increases the potential size of REE resources. Deep Leads REE mineralisation could connect to Rubble Mound. "Our exploration manager, Paul Glover and national operations manager, Nathan Towns are also assembling a bulk sample for metallurgical testwork to learn more about our potential to produce a saleable REE concentrate using simple leaching processes"; he said. 1 see ASX releases 10th & 14th February 2022 ABx Group Limited Level 5 52 Phillip Street Sydney NSW 2000 ABN 14 139 494 885 P: +61 2 9251 7177 F: +61 2 9251 7500 ASX release 16 March 2022 page 2 use only ABx REE discoveries across northern Tasmania ABx is an emerging hi-technology and explorer-developer company that is the first company to discover clay-hosted REE in northern Tasmania, initially at Deep Leads. ABx's latest discovery at Rubble Mound confirms that ABx has at least four REE discoveries, as shown in Figure 1: Deep Leads project (see ASX releases 10 th & 14 th February 2022) Rubble Mound located 6 km southeast of Deep Leads (new discovery reported here) Wind Break project 16 km northeast of Deep Leads (ASX releases 10 th & 14 th February 2022) Portrush project located 52 km east of Deep Leads (ASX releases 10 th & 14 th February 2022) New REE discovery at Rubble Mound These initial drilling results from Rubble Mound have identified similar REE mineralisation to that of the main REE discovery at Deep Leads and suggest that there is a 6 km long line of lode targets between Deep Leads and the new Rubble Mound discovery. The newly granted exploration licence EL10/2021 secured this potential connection between Deep Leads and Rubble Mound, which is a series of ridges in hardwood plantation land. Like the Deep Leads REE, the Rubble Mound REE mineralisation is mainly in clays at the gradational boundary between a thick clay horizon and the weathered bedrock. RM158 For personal RM161 RM051 RM125 Figure 2: Initial assay results from the Rubble Mound REE discovery shown as total rare earth oxide (TREO). The geology of the line of lode is prospective for REE mineralisation over a distance of 6km to Deep Leads Table1: REEresultsofthe4holesthatreachedthemineralisedhorizonatRubbleMound2 Hole From To Nd2O3 Pr2O3 Dy2O3 Tb2O3 Sm2O3 Other REE TREO m m ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm RM051 6 7 314 94 37 7 66 622 1,141 RM125 12 13 255 65 56 8 50 899 1,334 RM158 13 14 267 63 83 12 65 973 1,463 RM161 6 7 17 4 4 1 4 1,591 1,620 2 See JORC Appendix 1 and Table 2: results & locations. Note: the sample from the bottom of hole RM161 is rich in cerium (Ce) which usually occurs above the main REE zone in this REE province ASX release 16 March 2022 page 3 Deep Leads project and south-eastern trending line of lode For personal use only Deep Leads REE mineralisation extends over a 3.5km strike length and has a southeast trending line of lode heading towards Rubble Mound as shown in Figure 1 and 3. The line of lode between Deep Leads and Rubble Mound has similar geology to Deep Leads and the newly granted tenement EL10/2021 allows ABx to explore the line of lode which occurs in recently harvested hardwood plantations. Figure 3: Deep Leads drillholes with REE grades shown as total rare earth oxide (TREO). The geology of the line of lode is prospective for REE mineralisation over a distance of at least 6km from Deep Leads to Rubble Mound. This prospective ground is now secured by the recently granted tenement EL10/2021 (see Figure 1). ASX release 16 March 2022 page 4 For personal use only Rare Earth Element market continues to exceed expectations Prices of the super-magnet rare earth elements are rising strongly due to a significant shortage of supply and aggressive buying by the major consumers and governments. China currently controls 86% of global REE supply but is not expanding production at the same rate that demand for the critical REEs has risen. Figure 4: Market prices are rising strongly for the super-magnet suite of rare earth elements (REE) neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb) The super-magnet suite of REE comprise neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy), terbium (Tb) and samarium (Sm). They are in short supply and are needed for use in electric vehicles, wind turbines, mobile phones, computers and military applications. ABx's REE mineralisation is enriched in this super-magnet suite of REE, especially Nd and Pr. ABx is exploring where welcomed and in land that may be amenable to early development. ABx is increasing its ability to identify REE prospects in this province which has been subjected to a range of intense geological events. ABx has discovered a province that contains several prospects with strongly enriched clay-hosted REE mineralisation. This announcement is approved for release by the board of directors. For further information please contact: Dr Mark Cooksey CEO ABx Group Mobile: +61 447 201 536 Email: mcooksey@abxgroup.com.au Website: abxgroup.com.au ASX release 16 March 2022 page 5 only Qualifying statements General: The information in this report that relate to Exploration Information and Mineral Resources are based on information compiled by Jacob Rebek and Ian Levy who are members of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Rebek and Mr Levy are qualified geologists and Mr Levy is a director of ABx Group Limited. Tasmania: The information relating to Exploration Information and Mineral Resources in Tasmania has been prepared or updated under the JORC Code 2012. Mr Rebek and Mr Levy have sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity, which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Rebek and Mr Levy have consented in writing to the inclusion in this report of the Exploration Information in the form and context in which it appears. Table 2: drilling results & location data For personal use Hole From To Nd2O3 Pr2O3 Dy2O3 Tb2O3 Sm2O3 Other REE TREO m m ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm RM009 11 12 5 1 1 0 1 31 41 RM009 12 13 17 5 4 1 4 279 310 RM015 13 14 13 3 4 1 4 102 127 RM018 7 8 4 1 1 0 1 47 54 RM019 4 5 5 1 2 0 2 37 48 RM019 7 8 7 2 2 0 2 352 365 RM022 8 9 6 2 1 0 1 30 40 RM022 18 19 6 1 2 0 2 54 65 RM022 19 20 16 4 6 1 4 92 123 RM023 9 10 29 8 6 1 7 463 514 RM024 6 7 15 4 3 0 3 697 723 RM025 7 8 17 5 4 1 4 200 231 RM025 9 10 122 30 23 4 29 589 798 RM051 6 7 314 94 37 7 66 622 1,141 RM052 3 4 9 2 2 0 2 27 42 RM052 9 10 24 6 6 1 6 268 312 RM053 3 4 5 1 1 0 1 50 59 RM053 4 5 9 2 2 0 2 126 142 RM058 8 9 8 2 2 0 2 191 205 RM058 10 11 10 3 2 0 2 155 171 RM059 9 10 9 2 2 0 2 148 164 RM061 9 10 7 2 2 0 2 37 49 RM061 10 11 8 2 2 0 2 136 151 RM062 3 4 15 4 3 0 3 152 178 RM064 5 6 5 1 1 0 1 25 34 RM065 5 6 6 2 1 0 1 51 63 RM065 6 7 10 2 2 0 3 67 85 RM066 6 7 9 2 2 0 2 145 160 RM066 8 9 11 3 2 0 2 233 252 RM067 8 9 22 6 5 1 5 195 233 RM067 10 11 42 11 10 2 10 232 306 RM119 5 6 6 2 1 0 1 50 61 RM120 5 6 11 3 2 0 2 134 152 RM122 9 10 24 6 7 1 6 121 167 RM125 7 8 21 6 6 1 6 115 155 RM125 12 13 255 65 56 8 50 899 1,334 RM129 7 8 20 5 4 1 5 406 441 RM129 14 15 38 9 11 2 10 153 223 RM130 13 14 13 3 3 1 4 141 164 RM132 8 9 3 1 1 0 1 24 30 RM132 10 11 6 1 1 0 1 190 199 RM133 4 5 2 1 0 0 0 14 18 RM133 6 7 2 1 1 0 1 29 34 RM156 4 5 4 1 1 0 1 22 29 RM156 6 7 9 2 2 0 2 39 54 RM158 10 11 21 5 7 1 6 119 158 RM158 13 14 267 63 83 12 65 973 1,463 RM160 4 5 4 1 1 0 1 302 310 RM161 6 7 17 4 4 1 4 1,591 1,620 RM162 3 4 9 2 3 0 2 55 71 RM163 5 6 15 4 3 0 3 89 114 RM166 19 20 54 13 13 2 12 177 271 RM166 21 22 33 8 10 2 8 146 207 Hole Northing Easting Coordinates GDA94 RM009 5407681 482573 RM015 5407967 482619 RM018 5408117 482646 RM019 5408204 482650 RM022 5407701 482612 RM023 5407747 482633 RM024 5407797 482643 RM025 5407853 482654 RM051 5407589 482661 RM052 5407573 482730 RM053 5407628 482737 RM058 5407514 482770 RM059 5407465 482826 RM061 5407429 482754 RM062 5407446 482704 RM064 5407358 482813 RM065 5407366 482763 RM066 5407373 482716 RM067 5407364 482664 RM119 5408057 482581 RM120 5407590 482782 RM122 5407685 482801 RM125 5407594 482831 RM129 5407569 482952 RM130 5407525 482957 RM132 5407455 482880 RM133 5407412 482914 RM156 5407316 482791 RM158 5408311 480877 RM160 5408191 481208 RM161 5408222 481301 RM162 5408165 481053 RM163 5408265 481368 RM166 5405869 480830 This is an excerpt of the original content. 