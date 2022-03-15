ABX : Fourth Rare Earth Discovery

Discovery ofhigh grade REEatRubble Mound 6 km southeast of Deep Leads
New rare earth element (REE) prospect discovered at Rubble Mound located 6 km east of ABx's Deep Leads REE project in northern Tasmania
Rubble Mound results include hole RM161 grading 1,620 ppm total rare earth oxides (TREO)
Rubble Mound discovery and the new tenement EL10/2021 confirm that ABx now controls an REE province that is at least 52 kms wide. Several other targets are still to be tested
ABx Group Limited (ABX) is pleased to announce the discovery of a new rare earth element (REE) prospect at Rubble Mound in northern Tasmania (see Figure 1).
Figure 1: ABx leases in the 52km wide REE province. Deep Leads REE trends towards Rubble Mound (yellow dashes)
Rubble Mound REE discovery lies 6km southeast of Deep Leads. The line of lode from Deep Leads trends through the newly granted EL10/2021 to Rubble Mound in hardwood plantations. ABx's REE discoveries at Portrush and Wind Break are 52km and 16km from Deep Leads respectively.1
ABx CEO, Mark Cooksey commented; "Our new EL10/2021 secures the gap between Deep Leads and Rubble Mound which significantly increases the potential size of REE resources. Deep Leads REE mineralisation could connect to Rubble Mound.
"Our exploration manager, Paul Glover and national operations manager, Nathan Towns are also assembling a bulk sample for metallurgical testwork to learn more about our potential to produce a saleable REE concentrate using simple leaching processes"; he said.
see ASX releases 10th & 14th February 2022
ABx REE discoveries across northern Tasmania
ABx is an emerging hi-technology and explorer-developer company that is the first company to discover clay-hosted REE in northern Tasmania, initially at Deep Leads. ABx's latest discovery at Rubble Mound confirms that ABx has at least four REE discoveries, as shown in Figure 1:
Deep Leads project (see ASX releases 10th & 14th February 2022)
Rubble Mound located 6 km southeast of Deep Leads (new discovery reported here)
Wind Break project 16 km northeast of Deep Leads(ASX releases 10th& 14thFebruary 2022)
Portrush project located 52 km east of Deep Leads(ASX releases 10th& 14thFebruary 2022)
New REE discovery at Rubble Mound
These initial drilling results from Rubble Mound have identified similar REE mineralisation to that of the main REE discovery at Deep Leads and suggest that there is a 6 km long line of lode targets between Deep Leads and the new Rubble Mound discovery.
The newly granted exploration licence EL10/2021 secured this potential connection between Deep Leads and Rubble Mound, which is a series of ridges in hardwood plantation land. Like the Deep Leads REE, the Rubble Mound REE mineralisation is mainly in clays at the gradational boundary between a thick clay horizon and the weathered bedrock.
RM158
RM161
RM051
RM125
Figure 2: Initial assay results from the Rubble Mound REE discovery shown as total rare earth oxide (TREO). The geology of the line of lode is prospective for REE mineralisation over a distance of 6km to Deep Leads
2 See JORC Appendix 1 and Table 2: results & locations.
Note: the sample from the bottom of hole RM161 is rich in cerium (Ce) which usually occurs above the main REE zone in this REE province
Deep Leads project and south-eastern trending line of lode
Deep Leads REE mineralisation extends over a 3.5km strike length and has a southeast trending line of lode heading towards Rubble Mound as shown in Figure 1 and 3.
The line of lode between Deep Leads and Rubble Mound has similar geology to Deep Leads and the newly granted tenement EL10/2021 allows ABx to explore the line of lode which occurs in recently harvested hardwood plantations.
Figure 3: Deep Leads drillholes with REE grades shown as total rare earth oxide (TREO). The geology of the line of lode is prospective for REE mineralisation over a distance of at least 6km from Deep Leads to Rubble Mound. This prospective ground is now secured by the recently granted tenement EL10/2021 (see Figure 1).
Rare Earth Element market continues to exceed expectations
Prices of the super-magnet rare earth elements are rising strongly due to a significant shortage of supply and aggressive buying by the major consumers and governments. China currently controls 86% of global REE supply but is not expanding production at the same rate that demand for the critical REEs has risen.
Figure 4: Market prices are rising strongly for the super-magnet suite of rare earth elements (REE) neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb)
The super-magnet suite of REE comprise neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy), terbium (Tb) and samarium (Sm). They are in short supply and are needed for use in electric vehicles, wind turbines, mobile phones, computers and military applications. ABx's REE mineralisation is enriched in this super-magnet suite of REE, especially Nd and Pr.
ABx is exploring where welcomed and in land that may be amenable to early development.
ABx is increasing its ability to identify REE prospects in this province which has been subjected to a range of intense geological events. ABx has discovered a province that contains several prospects with strongly enriched clay-hosted REE mineralisation.
This announcement is approved for release by the board of directors.
For further information please contact:
Dr Mark Cooksey
CEO ABx Group
Mobile: +61 447 201 536
Email:mcooksey@abxgroup.com.au
Website: abxgroup.com.au
Qualifying statements
General: The information in this report that relate to Exploration Information and Mineral Resources are based on information compiled by Jacob Rebek and Ian Levy who are members of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Rebek and Mr Levy are qualified geologists and Mr Levy is a director of ABx Group Limited.
Tasmania: The information relating to Exploration Information and Mineral Resources in Tasmania has been prepared or updated under the JORC Code 2012. Mr Rebek and Mr Levy have sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity, which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Rebek and Mr Levy have consented in writing to the inclusion in this report of the Exploration Information in the form and context in which it appears.
Table 2: drilling results & location data
Hole
From
To
Nd2O3
Pr2O3
Dy2O3
Tb2O3
Sm2O3
Other REE
TREO
m
m
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
RM009
11
12
5
1
1
0
1
31
41
RM009
12
13
17
5
4
1
4
279
310
RM015
13
14
13
3
4
1
4
102
127
RM018
7
8
4
1
1
0
1
47
54
RM019
4
5
5
1
2
0
2
37
48
RM019
7
8
7
2
2
0
2
352
365
RM022
8
9
6
2
1
0
1
30
40
RM022
18
19
6
1
2
0
2
54
65
RM022
19
20
16
4
6
1
4
92
123
RM023
9
10
29
8
6
1
7
463
514
RM024
6
7
15
4
3
0
3
697
723
RM025
7
8
17
5
4
1
4
200
231
RM025
9
10
122
30
23
4
29
589
798
RM051
6
7
314
94
37
7
66
622
1,141
RM052
3
4
9
2
2
0
2
27
42
RM052
9
10
24
6
6
1
6
268
312
RM053
3
4
5
1
1
0
1
50
59
RM053
4
5
9
2
2
0
2
126
142
RM058
8
9
8
2
2
0
2
191
205
RM058
10
11
10
3
2
0
2
155
171
RM059
9
10
9
2
2
0
2
148
164
RM061
9
10
7
2
2
0
2
37
49
RM061
10
11
8
2
2
0
2
136
151
RM062
3
4
15
4
3
0
3
152
178
RM064
5
6
5
1
1
0
1
25
34
RM065
5
6
6
2
1
0
1
51
63
RM065
6
7
10
2
2
0
3
67
85
RM066
6
7
9
2
2
0
2
145
160
RM066
8
9
11
3
2
0
2
233
252
RM067
8
9
22
6
5
1
5
195
233
RM067
10
11
42
11
10
2
10
232
306
RM119
5
6
6
2
1
0
1
50
61
RM120
5
6
11
3
2
0
2
134
152
RM122
9
10
24
6
7
1
6
121
167
RM125
7
8
21
6
6
1
6
115
155
RM125
12
13
255
65
56
8
50
899
1,334
RM129
7
8
20
5
4
1
5
406
441
RM129
14
15
38
9
11
2
10
153
223
RM130
13
14
13
3
3
1
4
141
164
RM132
8
9
3
1
1
0
1
24
30
RM132
10
11
6
1
1
0
1
190
199
RM133
4
5
2
1
0
0
0
14
18
RM133
6
7
2
1
1
0
1
29
34
RM156
4
5
4
1
1
0
1
22
29
RM156
6
7
9
2
2
0
2
39
54
RM158
10
11
21
5
7
1
6
119
158
RM158
13
14
267
63
83
12
65
973
1,463
RM160
4
5
4
1
1
0
1
302
310
RM161
6
7
17
4
4
1
4
1,591
1,620
RM162
3
4
9
2
3
0
2
55
71
RM163
5
6
15
4
3
0
3
89
114
RM166
19
20
54
13
13
2
12
177
271
RM166
21
22
33
8
10
2
8
146
207
Hole
Northing
Easting
Coordinates GDA94
RM009
5407681
482573
RM015
5407967
482619
RM018
5408117
482646
RM019
5408204
482650
RM022
5407701
482612
RM023
5407747
482633
RM024
5407797
482643
RM025
5407853
482654
RM051
5407589
482661
RM052
5407573
482730
RM053
5407628
482737
RM058
5407514
482770
RM059
5407465
482826
RM061
5407429
482754
RM062
5407446
482704
RM064
5407358
482813
RM065
5407366
482763
RM066
5407373
482716
RM067
5407364
482664
RM119
5408057
482581
RM120
5407590
482782
RM122
5407685
482801
RM125
5407594
482831
RM129
5407569
482952
RM130
5407525
482957
RM132
5407455
482880
RM133
5407412
482914
RM156
5407316
482791
RM158
5408311
480877
RM160
5408191
481208
RM161
5408222
481301
RM162
5408165
481053
RM163
5408265
481368
RM166
5405869
480830
