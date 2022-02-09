ABx : ASX ABX new rare earth discoveries thicker, higher grade REE

ThirddiscoveryatWindBreaklocated16kmnortheastofDeepLeadsconfirmsREEProvince

37 holes at Wind Break project returned strong REE mineralisation at the bottom of the holes

Four of the holes had grades from 1,000 to above 1,500ppm TREO and two of the holes encountered mineralisation 4 m thick. All holes at Wind Break ended in REE mineralisation

ABx exploration manager, Paul Glover commented; "We are discovering better grades and thicker mineralisation over a much larger province than thought possible."

ABx operations manager, Nathan Towns commented; "Our next drill program will sample the full thickness of this shallow, clay-hosted REE and give us some indications of how large these discoveries can be. It's time to step-out much wider."

ABx REE discoveries across northern Tasmania

ABx is an emerging hi-technology and explorer-developer company that is the first company to discover clay-hosted REE in northern Tasmania, initially at Deep Leads. ABx's latest assay results confirm that ABx has now made REE discoveries in three locations (see Figure 1):

Deep Leads project Wind Break project located 16 km northeast of Deep Leads Portrush project located 52 km east of Deep Leads

Deep Leads project

In the latest drilling program, several holes were able to penetrate deeper into the REE mineralisation zone before becoming stuck. Without special equipment, drill rods become bogged in wet clays and drill bits get stuck in broken ground.

REE intercepts from those holes that penetrated further into the mineralisation are:

Hole From To Nd2O3 Pr2O3 Dy2O3 Tb2O3 Sm2O3 Other TREO REE m m ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm DL190 4 5 31 8 8 1 6 1,015 1,068 DL190 5 6 40 10 10 2 8 765 835 DL190 6 7 401 111 52 9 77 1,815 2,466 DL190 7 8 679 166 93 16 129 2,859 3,943 DL190 8 9 581 143 87 15 110 1,633 2,568

Discovery hole. DL190 is considered to be a discovery hole because it intersected 5m of REE mineralisation and included the highest grades at Deep Leads to date (3,943 ppm TREO).

DL190 is the southernmost hole, indicating a strengthening REE mineralisation trend towards the south-east which could extend for a considerable distance and is currently unexplored - (see Figure 2).