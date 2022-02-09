Log in
    ABX   AU000000ABX3

ABX GROUP LIMITED

(ABX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/07 11:45:37 pm
0.105 AUD   +5.00%
05:08pABX : ASX ABX new rare earth discoveries thicker, higher grade REE
PU
01/24ABx Group Appoints CEO
MT
01/23ABx Group Announces Executive Changes
CI
ABx : ASX ABX new rare earth discoveries thicker, higher grade REE

02/09/2022 | 05:08pm EST
For personal use only

ASX Announcement

10 February 2022

ASX: ABX

New rare earth discovery 52 km from Deep Leads

Thicker higher grades

Discovery ofhigh grade REEatPortrush 52 km east of Deep Leads

ABx Group (ABx) has discovered a new rare earth element (REE) prospect at Portrush located 52 km east of ABx's Deep Leads REE project in northern Tasmania (see Figure 1)

Results from Portrush include hole PR033 grading 4,800 ppm total rare earth oxides (TREO)

Figure 1: ABx

leases and REE

prospects in

Wind

northern

Tasmania.

Break

Deep

Portrush

Portrush REE

Leads

52km

discovery is 52km

Launceston

east of Deep

Leads

WindBreakREE

discoveryis16km

northeastofDeep

Leads

Deep Leads drill program delivered thicker, highergrade REEresults:

Latest results at Deep Leads indicate thicker and higher-grade mineralisation. Holes at Deep Leads were stopped by the wet clays and broken ground of the mineralised horizon

Those holes that penetrated further into the mineralisation show a wide distribution of thicker, higher grade REE mineralisation that extends for several kms

The best intercept to date in hole DL190 is 5m thick, including a metre at 3,943ppm TREO

Discovery holes DL190, DL409 and DL403 confirm that the deposit continues strongly tothe southeast and west - see Figures 2 and 3

A more powerful multi-purpose drill rig is being deployed to drill major step-out holes

ABx Group Limited

Level 5 52 Phillip Street Sydney NSW 2000

ABN 14 139 494 885

P: +61 2 9251 7177

F: +61 2 9251 7500

ASX release 10 February 2021 page 2

For personal use only

ThirddiscoveryatWindBreaklocated16kmnortheastofDeepLeadsconfirmsREEProvince

37 holes at Wind Break project returned strong REE mineralisation at the bottom of the holes

Four of the holes had grades from 1,000 to above 1,500ppm TREO and two of the holes encountered mineralisation 4 m thick. All holes at Wind Break ended in REE mineralisation

ABx exploration manager, Paul Glover commented; "We are discovering better grades and thicker mineralisation over a much larger province than thought possible."

ABx operations manager, Nathan Towns commented; "Our next drill program will sample the full thickness of this shallow, clay-hosted REE and give us some indications of how large these discoveries can be. It's time to step-out much wider."

ABx REE discoveries across northern Tasmania

ABx is an emerging hi-technology and explorer-developer company that is the first company to discover clay-hosted REE in northern Tasmania, initially at Deep Leads. ABx's latest assay results confirm that ABx has now made REE discoveries in three locations (see Figure 1):

  1. Deep Leads project
  2. Wind Break project located 16 km northeast of Deep Leads
  3. Portrush project located 52 km east of Deep Leads

Deep Leads project

In the latest drilling program, several holes were able to penetrate deeper into the REE mineralisation zone before becoming stuck. Without special equipment, drill rods become bogged in wet clays and drill bits get stuck in broken ground.

REE intercepts from those holes that penetrated further into the mineralisation are:

Hole

From

To

Nd2O3

Pr2O3

Dy2O3

Tb2O3

Sm2O3

Other

TREO

REE

m

m

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

DL190

4

5

31

8

8

1

6

1,015

1,068

DL190

5

6

40

10

10

2

8

765

835

DL190

6

7

401

111

52

9

77

1,815

2,466

DL190

7

8

679

166

93

16

129

2,859

3,943

DL190

8

9

581

143

87

15

110

1,633

2,568

Discovery hole. DL190 is considered to be a discovery hole because it intersected 5m of REE mineralisation and included the highest grades at Deep Leads to date (3,943 ppm TREO).

DL190 is the southernmost hole, indicating a strengthening REE mineralisation trend towards the south-east which could extend for a considerable distance and is currently unexplored - (see Figure 2).

For personal use only

ASX release 10 February 2021 page 3

DL403

DL409

DL187

DL190

Figure 2: Deep Leads drillholes with highest REE grades shown as total rare earth oxide (TREO)

Nd2O3

Pr2O3

Dy2O3

Tb2O3

Sm2O3

Other

TREO

Hole

From

To

REE

m

m

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

DL187

4

5

28

8

7

1

6

659

709

DL187

5

6

37

9

9

2

10

1,845

1,911

DL187

5

6

41

12

13

2

9

2,380

2,457

DL187

6

7

63

16

19

3

20

2,914

3,036

DL187 is a shallow hole that is more enriched in cerium than usual, which usually occurs in samples above the main REE mineralised zone. DL187 is a strongly mineralised intercept, and a new hole is planned nearby to test to at least 15 metres depth.

ASX release 10 February 2021 page 4

For personal use only

Hole

From

To

Nd2O3

Pr2O3

Dy2O3

Tb2O3

Sm2O3

Other

TREO

REE

m

m

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

DL409

6

7

26

7

6

1

6

1,190

1,236

DL409

7

8

102

26

24

4

23

992

1,170

DL409

8

9

240

60

59

9

51

1,316

1,736

DL409

9

10

125

30

30

5

30

696

916

DL409 is located in the south-westernmost corner of the drilled area, which indicates that the southwestern edge of the plateau is well mineralised.

Hole

From

To

Nd2O3

Pr2O3

Dy2O3

Tb2O3

Sm2O3

Other

TREO

REE

m

m

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

DL403

6

7

659

144

174

31

188

1,873

3,070

DL403

7

8

804

177

231

40

238

2,348

3,837

DL403

8

9

717

157

213

37

211

2,110

3,445

DL403

9

10

772

167

230

41

238

2,077

3,525

DL403 discovered a thick, high-grade intercept in a high-grade area that is open to the northwest (see Figure 2). Hole DL403 ended still in high-grade REE mineralisation.

Step-out drilling target

A work-program has been designed to drill holes to significantly expand the drill coverage of the REE mineralisation at Deep Leads as shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3: Potential REE resource zones at Deep Leads REE project (blue zone)

See Figure 2 for legend

ASX release 10 February 2021 page 5

For personal use only

Portrush project located 52 kms east of Deep Leads

PR033

PR052

Figure 4: REE discovery holes at Portrush REE Project located 52km east of Deep Leads

Hole

From

To

Nd2O3

Pr2O3

Dy2O3

Tb2O3

Sm2O3

Other

TREO

REE

m

m

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

PR052

19

20

166

44

34

6

36

516

801

Hole

From

To

Nd2O3

Pr2O3

Dy2O3

Tb2O3

Sm2O3

Other

TREO

REE

m

m

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

PR033

11

12

581

139

270

39

146

3,624

4,800

Comments: Hole PR033 is the highest grade REE intercept to date in terms of TREO grades. It is from the final sample drilled in hole PR033 and shallower samples from 8 metres to 11 metres depth will also be assayed.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Australian Bauxite Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 22:07:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
