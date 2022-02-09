ABx : ASX ABX new rare earth discoveries thicker, higher grade REE

37 holes at Wind Break project returned strong REE mineralisation at the bottom of the holes
Four of the holes had grades from 1,000 to above 1,500ppm TREO and two of the holes encountered mineralisation 4 m thick. All holes at Wind Break ended in REE mineralisation
ABx exploration manager, Paul Glover commented; "We are discovering better grades and thicker mineralisation over a much larger province than thought possible."
ABx operations manager, Nathan Towns commented; "Our next drill program will sample the full thickness of this shallow, clay-hosted REE and give us some indications of how large these discoveries can be. It's time to step-out much wider."
ABx REE discoveries across northern Tasmania
ABx is an emerging hi-technology and explorer-developer company that is the first company to discover clay-hosted REE in northern Tasmania, initially at Deep Leads. ABx's latest assay results confirm that ABx has now made REE discoveries in three locations (see Figure 1):
Deep Leads project
Wind Break project located 16 km northeast of Deep Leads
Portrush project located 52 km east of Deep Leads
Deep Leads project
In the latest drilling program, several holes were able to penetrate deeper into the REE mineralisation zone before becoming stuck. Without special equipment, drill rods become bogged in wet clays and drill bits get stuck in broken ground.
REE intercepts from those holes that penetrated further into the mineralisation are:
Hole
From
To
Nd2O3
Pr2O3
Dy2O3
Tb2O3
Sm2O3
Other
TREO
REE
m
m
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
DL190
4
5
31
8
8
1
6
1,015
1,068
DL190
5
6
40
10
10
2
8
765
835
DL190
6
7
401
111
52
9
77
1,815
2,466
DL190
7
8
679
166
93
16
129
2,859
3,943
DL190
8
9
581
143
87
15
110
1,633
2,568
Discovery hole. DL190 is considered to be a discovery hole because it intersected 5m of REE mineralisation and included the highest grades at Deep Leads to date (3,943 ppm TREO).
DL190 is the southernmost hole, indicating a strengthening REE mineralisation trend towards the south-east which could extend for a considerable distance and is currently unexplored - (see Figure 2).
DL403
DL409
DL187
DL190
Figure 2: Deep Leads drillholes with highest REE grades shown as total rare earth oxide (TREO)
Nd2O3
Pr2O3
Dy2O3
Tb2O3
Sm2O3
Other
TREO
Hole
From
To
REE
m
m
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
DL187
4
5
28
8
7
1
6
659
709
DL187
5
6
37
9
9
2
10
1,845
1,911
DL187
5
6
41
12
13
2
9
2,380
2,457
DL187
6
7
63
16
19
3
20
2,914
3,036
DL187 is a shallow hole that is more enriched in cerium than usual, which usually occurs in samples above the main REE mineralised zone. DL187 is a strongly mineralised intercept, and a new hole is planned nearby to test to at least 15 metres depth.
Hole
From
To
Nd2O3
Pr2O3
Dy2O3
Tb2O3
Sm2O3
Other
TREO
REE
m
m
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
DL409
6
7
26
7
6
1
6
1,190
1,236
DL409
7
8
102
26
24
4
23
992
1,170
DL409
8
9
240
60
59
9
51
1,316
1,736
DL409
9
10
125
30
30
5
30
696
916
DL409 is located in the south-westernmost corner of the drilled area, which indicates that the southwestern edge of the plateau is well mineralised.
Hole
From
To
Nd2O3
Pr2O3
Dy2O3
Tb2O3
Sm2O3
Other
TREO
REE
m
m
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
DL403
6
7
659
144
174
31
188
1,873
3,070
DL403
7
8
804
177
231
40
238
2,348
3,837
DL403
8
9
717
157
213
37
211
2,110
3,445
DL403
9
10
772
167
230
41
238
2,077
3,525
DL403 discovered a thick, high-grade intercept in a high-grade area that is open to the northwest (see Figure 2). Hole DL403 ended still in high-grade REE mineralisation.
Step-out drilling target
A work-program has been designed to drill holes to significantly expand the drill coverage of the REE mineralisation at Deep Leads as shown in Figure 3.
Figure 3: Potential REE resource zones at Deep Leads REE project (blue zone)
See Figure 2 for legend
Portrush project located 52 kms east of Deep Leads
PR033
PR052
Figure 4: REE discovery holes at Portrush REE Project located 52km east of Deep Leads
Hole
From
To
Nd2O3
Pr2O3
Dy2O3
Tb2O3
Sm2O3
Other
TREO
REE
m
m
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
PR052
19
20
166
44
34
6
36
516
801
Hole
From
To
Nd2O3
Pr2O3
Dy2O3
Tb2O3
Sm2O3
Other
TREO
REE
m
m
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
PR033
11
12
581
139
270
39
146
3,624
4,800
Comments: Hole PR033 is the highest grade REE intercept to date in terms of TREO grades. It is from the final sample drilled in hole PR033 and shallower samples from 8 metres to 11 metres depth will also be assayed.
