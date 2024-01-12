ABx Group Limited advised that when director Ian Levy ceased acting as CEO on 1 February 2022, his role as director changed. Whilst CEO, Ian Levy was considered an "executive" director, however upon stepping down as CEO his role changed to "non-executive" director. The Company advised the change of CEO in its announcement of 24 January 2022, with the change effective from 1 February 2022.

The change in status of Ian Levy was inadvertently omitted when it was advised that "Outgoing CEO, Ian Levy, will continue as [Non-Executive] Director to work on REE exploration in coming months and train a geologist for the company's REE exploration projects." The omission of the words "Non-Executive" became apparent in preparation of the Notice of Meeting for the EGM to be held on 14 February 2024.