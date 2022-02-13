ABx : REE Discoveries Hole Location Update

ABx REE discoveries across northern Tasmania

Hole location update

ABx Group Limited (ASX: ABX) provides further drilling information required for the two new discoveries of rare earth elements (REE) (ASX release 10/02/2022) at Portrush project and Wind Break project in northern Tasmania.

Drillhole location data including coordinates and geometry of each hole as well as the down hole length and interception depth is provided in accordance with the Joint Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code), Table 2, "Drill hole information".

The three ABx REE discoveries

ABx is an emerging hi-technology and explorer-developer company that is the first company to discover clay-hosted REE in northern Tasmania, initially at Deep Leads project.

ABx's recent two new discoveries at Portrush project and Wind Break project confirm that ABx has discovered REE mineralisation in three separate locations across a distance exceeding 52 km (see Figure 1). The three discoveries to date are:

Deep Leads project (first reported in ASX release 9/02/2021 and several updates) Wind Break project located 16 km northeast of Deep Leads (new discovery) Portrush project located 52 km east of Deep Leads (new discovery)

Data already reported in ASX release dated 10/02/2022

As reported in the release, all holes are "short, straight, vertical holes". The Table of drilling results in the release showed all downhole length and interception depths.

The release also reported that all holes ended still in the mineralisation, so therefore the deepest assay depth was the bottom of hole.

Additional information

Table 1: The eastings, northings, collar RL and hole geometry are all provided in Table 1 below as well as all other location information for the relevant drill holes.

Figures 1 to 4: Location information has been added to the maps that show the drilling results - see Figures 1 to 4.

This announcement is approved for release by the board of directors.

