  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  ABx Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABX   AU000000ABX3

ABX GROUP LIMITED

(ABX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/11 12:10:51 am
0.14 AUD   --.--%
ABx : REE Discoveries Hole Location Update

02/13/2022 | 05:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX Announcement

14 February 2022

For personal use only

ABx REE discoveries across northern Tasmania

Hole location update

ABx Group Limited (ASX: ABX) provides further drilling information required for the two new discoveries of rare earth elements (REE) (ASX release 10/02/2022) at Portrush project and Wind Break project in northern Tasmania.

Drillhole location data including coordinates and geometry of each hole as well as the down hole length and interception depth is provided in accordance with the Joint Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code), Table 2, "Drill hole information".

The three ABx REE discoveries

ABx is an emerging hi-technology and explorer-developer company that is the first company to discover clay-hosted REE in northern Tasmania, initially at Deep Leads project.

ABx's recent two new discoveries at Portrush project and Wind Break project confirm that ABx has discovered REE mineralisation in three separate locations across a distance exceeding 52 km (see Figure 1). The three discoveries to date are:

  1. Deep Leads project (first reported in ASX release 9/02/2021 and several updates)
  2. Wind Break project located 16 km northeast of Deep Leads (new discovery)
  3. Portrush project located 52 km east of Deep Leads (new discovery)

Data already reported in ASX release dated 10/02/2022

As reported in the release, all holes are "short, straight, vertical holes". The Table of drilling results in the release showed all downhole length and interception depths.

The release also reported that all holes ended still in the mineralisation, so therefore the deepest assay depth was the bottom of hole.

Additional information

Table 1: The eastings, northings, collar RL and hole geometry are all provided in Table 1 below as well as all other location information for the relevant drill holes.

Figures 1 to 4: Location information has been added to the maps that show the drilling results - see Figures 1 to 4.

This announcement is approved for release by the board of directors.

For further information please contact:

Dr Mark Cooksey

CEO, ABx Group

Mobile: +61 447 201 536

Email: mcooksey@abxgroup.com.au

Website: abxgroup.com.au

ABx Group Limited

ASX: ABX

Level 5 52 Phillip Street Sydney NSW 2000

ABN 14 139 494 885

P: +61 2 9251 7177 F: +61 2 9251 7500

page 2

only

use

Wind

Break

Deep

Portrush

Leads

Launceston

r personal

Deloraine

Westbury

Figure 1: ABx leases and REE prospects in northern Tasmania.

Portrush REE discovery is 52km east of Deep Leads

WindBreakREE discoveryis16km northeastofDeep Leads

r personal use only

page 3

Figure 2: Deep Leads drillholes with highest REE grades shown as total rare earth oxide (TREO)

Latitudes and longitudes are shown for four materially important discovery drillholes

r personal use only

page 4

Figure 3: REE discovery holes at Portrush REE Project located 52km east of Deep Leads.

Drillholes with highest REE grades are shown as total rare earth oxide (TREO)

Latitudes and longitudes are shown for two materially important discovery drillholes

r personal use only

page 5

Figure 4: REE discovery holes at Wind Break REE Project located 16km east of Deep Leads

Drillholes with highest REE grades are shown as total rare earth oxide (TREO)

Latitudes and longitudes are shown for four materially important discovery drillholes

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Australian Bauxite Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 22:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 2,28 M 1,64 M 1,64 M
Net income 2020 -0,59 M -0,43 M -0,43 M
Net cash 2020 0,90 M 0,65 M 0,65 M
P/E ratio 2020 -22,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 31,3 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 8,65x
EV / Sales 2020 5,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart ABX GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ABx Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Cooksey Chief Executive Officer
Francis Choy Chief Financial Officer
Paul Ao Lennon Non-Executive Chairman
Leon Hawker Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth Arnold Boundy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABX GROUP LIMITED42.86%22
NORSK HYDRO ASA11.59%18 086
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL11.26%16 365
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED14.16%16 037
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED21.11%15 295
ALCOA CORPORATION23.40%13 535