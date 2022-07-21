AC Energy : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

SEC FORM 17-C

Subject of the Disclosure Amendments to Articles of Incorporation Background/Description of the Disclosure Please be informed that the Securities and Exchange Commission approved on 20 July 2022 the proposed amendments to the Company's Articles of Incorporation (the "Amendments").



The Amendments were approved by the Board of Directors ("Board") at its regular meeting held on 11 November 2021, as endorsed by our Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee.



The Amendments pertain to (1) change in the corporate name of the Company to "ACEN CORPORATION", (2) removal of oil exploration, mining, and related activities from the Primary Purpose and Secondary Purposes, and specification of retail electricity supply and provision of guarantees, and (3) change in the principal office of the Corporation.



The Amendments were presented for stockholders' approval at the 15 December 2021 special stockholders meeting. Stockholders representing at least 2/3 of the outstanding capital stock of the Company voted to approve the Amendments.



The Company's Amended Articles of Incorporation is effective 20 July 2022.

Date of Approval by

Board of Directors Nov 11, 2021 Date of Approval by Stockholders Dec 15, 2021 Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission Jul 20, 2022 Date of Receipt of SEC approval Jul 21, 2022

Rationale for the amendment(s) The change in the principal office is to reflect the Company's move to a new office.



The changes to the Primary Purpose and Secondary Purposes are intended to remove the activities that place the Company's business under the purview of the Philippine foreign investment negative list, given that Company does not have operations in oil exploration, mining and related activities, and to specify the Company's authority to provide guarantees in furtherance of its business.

Expected date of filing the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation with the SEC Jul 12, 2022 Expected date of SEC approval of the Amended Articles of Incorporation Jul 20, 2022

Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any Foreign equity participation in the Company's business may be increased. Other Relevant Information This disclosure is amended today, 21 July 2022, to reflect the SEC's approval of the Amended Articles of Incorporation.

Filed on behalf by: Name Solomon Hermosura Designation Corporate Secretary

