Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. AC Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACEN   PHY1001H1024

AC ENERGY CORPORATION

(ACEN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-20
8.600 PHP   +2.38%
07/21AC ENERGY : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation
PU
07/21AC ENERGY : Amendments to By-Laws
PU
07/14AC ENERGY : Joint Ventures
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AC Energy : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

07/21/2022 | 11:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jul 21, 20222. SEC Identification Number 392743. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-506-020-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter ACEN CORPORATION5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Makati City, Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 35th Floor, Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2, Paseo de Roxas corner Makati Avenue, Makati CityPostal Code12268. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 7730 63009. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common 39,644,772,107
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein N/A

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

AC Energy CorporationACEN PSE Disclosure Form 4-3 - Amendments to Articles of Incorporation References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Please be informed that the Securities and Exchange Commission approved on 20 July 2022 the proposed amendments to the Company's Articles of Incorporation (the "Amendments").

The Amendments were approved by the Board of Directors ("Board") at its regular meeting held on 11 November 2021, as endorsed by our Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee.

The Amendments pertain to (1) change in the corporate name of the Company to "ACEN CORPORATION", (2) removal of oil exploration, mining, and related activities from the Primary Purpose and Secondary Purposes, and specification of retail electricity supply and provision of guarantees, and (3) change in the principal office of the Corporation.

The Amendments were presented for stockholders' approval at the 15 December 2021 special stockholders meeting. Stockholders representing at least 2/3 of the outstanding capital stock of the Company voted to approve the Amendments.

The Company's Amended Articles of Incorporation is effective 20 July 2022.

Date of Approval by
Board of Directors 		Nov 11, 2021
Date of Approval by Stockholders Dec 15, 2021
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A
Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission Jul 20, 2022
Date of Receipt of SEC approval Jul 21, 2022
Amendment(s)
Article No. From To
Please see attached Annex A for the summary of the approved changes - -
Rationale for the amendment(s)

The change in the principal office is to reflect the Company's move to a new office.

The changes to the Primary Purpose and Secondary Purposes are intended to remove the activities that place the Company's business under the purview of the Philippine foreign investment negative list, given that Company does not have operations in oil exploration, mining and related activities, and to specify the Company's authority to provide guarantees in furtherance of its business.

The timetable for the effectivity of the amendment(s)
Expected date of filing the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation with the SEC Jul 12, 2022
Expected date of SEC approval of the Amended Articles of Incorporation Jul 20, 2022
Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any

Foreign equity participation in the Company's business may be increased.

Other Relevant Information

This disclosure is amended today, 21 July 2022, to reflect the SEC's approval of the Amended Articles of Incorporation.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Solomon Hermosura
Designation Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

AC Energy Corporation published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 03:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AC ENERGY CORPORATION
07/21AC ENERGY : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation
PU
07/21AC ENERGY : Amendments to By-Laws
PU
07/14AC ENERGY : Joint Ventures
PU
07/12AC Energy to Issue First Tranche of Green Bonds Worth $180 Million
MT
07/11AC ENERGY : Update on Corporate Actions/Material Transactions/Agreements
PU
07/07Acen Bags Supply Contracts from the Department of Energy Following the Conduct of the F..
CI
06/29AC ENERGY CORPORATION : Private Placement – Additional Listing
PU
06/06AC Energy Cancels Property-for-Share Swap Agreement with ACE Enexor
MT
06/03AC ENERGY : Update on Corporate Actions/Material Transactions/Agreements
PU
05/30AC ENERGY : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 28 352 M 503 M 503 M
Net income 2022 5 422 M 96,2 M 96,2 M
Net Debt 2022 38 692 M 686 M 686 M
P/E ratio 2022 54,1x
Yield 2022 0,71%
Capitalization 341 B 6 048 M 6 048 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,4x
EV / Sales 2023 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 207
Free-Float 38,8%
Chart AC ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AC Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,60 PHP
Average target price 9,13 PHP
Spread / Average Target 6,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Eric T. Francia President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria Corazon G Dizon CFO, Treasurer & Chief Compliance Officer
Fernando Miranda Zobel de Ayala Chairman
John Philip S. Orbeta Chief Administrative & Human Resources Officer
Sherisa P. Nuesa Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AC ENERGY CORPORATION-21.82%5 920
NTPC LTD21.18%18 248
ADANI POWER LIMITED194.23%13 976
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-5.49%12 172
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-39.39%9 511
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED-11.18%6 623