AC Energy : Amendments to By-Laws

1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jul 21, 20222. SEC Identification Number 392743. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-506-020-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter ACEN CORPORATION5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Makati City, Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 35th Floor, Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2, Paseo de Roxas corner Makati Avenue, Makati CityPostal Code12268. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 7730 63009. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common
39,644,772,107
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein N/A
AC Energy CorporationACEN
PSE Disclosure Form 4-4 - Amendments to By-Laws References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Amendments to By-Laws
Background/Description of the Disclosure
Please be informed that the Securities and Exchange Commission approved on 20 July 2022 the proposed amendments to the Company's By-Laws (the "Amendments").
The Amendments were approved by the Board of Directors ("Board") at its regular meeting held on 11 November 2021 pursuant to the authority delegated by the stockholders at the Company's annual stockholders meeting on 19 April 2021, as endorsed by our Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee.
The Company's Amended By-Laws is effective 20 July 2022.
Date of Approval by Board of Directors
Nov 11, 2021
Date of Approval by Stockholders
N/A
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
N/A
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
N/A
Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission
Jul 20, 2022
Date of Receipt of SEC approval
Jul 21, 2022
Amendment(s)
Article and Section Nos.
From
To
Please see attached Annex A for the summary of the approved substantial changes
-
-
Rationale for the amendment(s)
The Amendments are intended to reflect the change in corporate name and principal office of the Company, align with the Revised Corporation Code and good corporate governance practices, and geared towards the digitalization of certain governance processes, the importance of which has been highlighted by the current circumstances.
The timetable for the effectivity of the amendment(s)
Expected date of filing the amendments to the By-Laws with the SEC
Jul 12, 2022
Expected date of SEC approval of the Amended By-Laws
Jul 20, 2022
Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any
Improved processes for 1) sending out of notices of stockholders' meetings and other documents and information, 2) the conduct of stockholders' meetings, and 3) the payment of cash dividends.
Other Relevant Information
Given that our stockholders have delegated to our Board the authority to amend the By-Laws, the Amendments will become effective upon approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This matter was presented to our stockholders at their annual meeting in 2022 as part of the resolutions of our Board for ratification.
This disclosure is amended today, 21 July 2022, to reflect the SEC's approval of the Amended By-Laws.
