AC Energy : Amendments to By-Laws

SEC FORM 17-C

Jul 21, 2022

39274

000-506-020-000

ACEN CORPORATION

Makati City, Philippines

35th Floor, Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2, Paseo de Roxas corner Makati Avenue, Makati City

Postal Code

1226

(02) 7730 6300

N/A

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Common 39,644,772,107

N/A

1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)2. SEC Identification Number3. BIR Tax Identification No.4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

AC Energy Corporation

ACEN

References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and

Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure Amendments to By-Laws Background/Description of the Disclosure Please be informed that the Securities and Exchange Commission approved on 20 July 2022 the proposed amendments to the Company's By-Laws (the "Amendments").



The Amendments were approved by the Board of Directors ("Board") at its regular meeting held on 11 November 2021 pursuant to the authority delegated by the stockholders at the Company's annual stockholders meeting on 19 April 2021, as endorsed by our Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee.



The Company's Amended By-Laws is effective 20 July 2022.

Date of Approval by Board of Directors Nov 11, 2021 Date of Approval by Stockholders N/A Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission Jul 20, 2022 Date of Receipt of SEC approval Jul 21, 2022

Article and Section Nos. From To Please see attached Annex A for the summary of the approved substantial changes - -

Rationale for the amendment(s) The Amendments are intended to reflect the change in corporate name and principal office of the Company, align with the Revised Corporation Code and good corporate governance practices, and geared towards the digitalization of certain governance processes, the importance of which has been highlighted by the current circumstances.

Expected date of filing the amendments to the By-Laws with the SEC Jul 12, 2022 Expected date of SEC approval of the Amended By-Laws Jul 20, 2022

Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any Improved processes for 1) sending out of notices of stockholders' meetings and other documents and information, 2) the conduct of stockholders' meetings, and 3) the payment of cash dividends. Other Relevant Information Given that our stockholders have delegated to our Board the authority to amend the By-Laws, the Amendments will become effective upon approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This matter was presented to our stockholders at their annual meeting in 2022 as part of the resolutions of our Board for ratification.



This disclosure is amended today, 21 July 2022, to reflect the SEC's approval of the Amended By-Laws.

Filed on behalf by: Name Solomon Hermosura Designation Corporate Secretary

Amendment(s)The timetable for the effectivity of the amendment(s)