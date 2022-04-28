AC Immune : Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Form 6-K 04/28/2022 | 08:15am EDT Send by mail :

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in CHF thousands) Balance Sheets Notes As of March 31, 2022 As of December 31, 2021 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 5 4,908 5,116 Right-of-use assets 6 2,774 2,914 Intangible asset 8 50,416 50,416 Long-term financial assets 6 363 363 Total non-current assets 58,461 58,809 Current assets Prepaid expenses 9 2,805 3,015 Accrued income 3 152 975 Other current receivables 266 428 Short-term financial assets 10 116,000 116,000 Cash and cash equivalents 10 57,835 82,216 Total current assets 177,058 202,634 Total assets 235,519 261,443 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Shareholders' equity Share capital 1,795 1,794 Share premium 431,253 431,251 Treasury shares 11 (124 ) (124 ) Accumulated losses (218,793 ) (200,942 ) Total shareholders' equity 214,131 231,979 Non-current liabilities Long-term lease liabilities 6 2,196 2,340 Net employee defined benefit liabilities 7,281 7,098 Total non-current liabilities 9,477 9,438 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 501 2,003 Accrued expenses 7 10,571 16,736 Deferred income 3 266 717 Short-term lease liabilities 6 573 570 Total current liabilities 11,911 20,026 Total liabilities 21,388 29,464 Total shareholders' equity and liabilities 235,519 261,443 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited). 1 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) (Unaudited) (in CHF thousands except for share and per share data) For the Three Months

Ended March 31, Notes 2022 2021 Revenue Contract revenue 3 - - Total revenue - - Operating expenses Research & development expenses (15,123 ) (13,329 ) General & administrative expenses (4,166 ) (4,338 ) Other operating income/(expense) 3 459 416 Total operating expenses (18,830 ) (17,251 ) Operating loss (18,830 ) (17,251 ) Financial income 12 - - Financial expense 12 (154 ) (26 ) Exchange differences 12 140 543 Finance result, net 12 (14 ) 517 Loss before tax (18,844 ) (16,734 ) Income tax expense (4 ) - Loss for the period (18,848 ) (16,734 ) Loss per share: 4 Basic and diluted loss per share for the period attributable to equity holders (0.23 ) (0.23 ) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss) (Unaudited) For the Three Months

ended March 31, (in CHF thousands) Note 2022 2021 Loss for the period (18,848 ) (16,734 ) Items that may be reclassified to income or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax): Currency translation differences 10 - Items that will not be reclassified to income or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax): Re-measurement losses on defined-benefit plans - - Other comprehensive income/(loss) 10 - Total comprehensive loss, net of tax (18,838 ) (16,734 ) The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited). 2 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited) (in CHF thousands) Notes Share

capital Share

premium Treasury shares Accumulated losses Total Balance as of January 1, 2021 1,538 346,890 (100 ) (132,850 ) 215,478 Loss for the period - - - (16,734 ) (16,734 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss) - - - - - Total comprehensive loss - - - (16,734 ) (16,734 ) - Share-based payments - - - 857 857 Proceeds from sale of treasury shares in public offerings, net of underwriting fees 11 - 7,937 15 - 7,952 Transaction offering costs (125 ) (125 ) Issuance of shares, net of transaction costs: restricted share awards 1 39 - (47 ) (7 ) exercise of options - (5 ) - - (5 ) Balance as of March 31, 2021 1,539 354,736 (85 ) (148,774 ) 207,416 Notes Share

capital Share

premium Treasury shares Accumulated losses Total Balance as of January 1, 2022 1,794 431,251 (124 ) (200,942 ) 231,979 Loss for the period - - - (18,848 ) (18,848 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss) - - - 10 10 Total comprehensive loss - - - (18,838 ) (18,838 ) Share-based payments - - - 989 989 Transaction offering costs Issuance of shares, net of transaction costs: restricted share awards - 2 - (2 ) - exercise of options 1 - - - 1 Balance as of March 31, 2022 1,795 431,253 (124 ) (218,793 ) 214,131 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited). 3 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in CHF thousands) For the Three Months

Ended March 31, Notes 2022 2021 Operating activities Loss for the period (18,848 ) (16,734 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss for the period to net cash flows: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 5 460 441 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 6 140 107 Finance (income)/expense, net 12 (179 ) (638 ) Share-based compensation expense 989 857 Change in net employee defined benefit liability 183 155 Interest expense 12 151 23 Changes in working capital: Decrease in prepaid expenses 9 186 586 Decrease in accrued income 3 828 810 Decrease/(increase) in other current receivables 162 (50 ) (Decrease) in accrued expenses (5,128 ) (1,449 ) (Decrease)/increase in deferred income 3 (459 ) 368 (Decrease) in trade and other payables (1,493 ) (1,798 ) Cash used in operating activities (23,008 ) (17,322 ) Interest income - - Interest paid (132 ) (15 ) Finance costs (3 ) (2 ) Net cash flows used in operating activities (23,143 ) (17,339 ) Investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment 5 (540 ) (790 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (540 ) (790 ) Financing activities Principal payments of lease obligations 6 (141 ) (108 ) Proceeds from sale of treasury shares in public offerings, net of underwriting fees 11 - 7,952 Transaction costs on public offerings 11 - (125 ) Transaction costs associated with issuance of shares (776 ) - Proceeds from issuance of common shares 1 (12 ) Net cash flows (used in)/provided by financing activities (916 ) 7,707 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (24,599 ) (10,422 ) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 82,216 160,893 Exchange gain/(loss) on cash and cash equivalents 218 621 Cash and cash equivalents at March 31 57,835 151,092 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (24,599 ) (10,422 ) Supplemental non-cash activity Capital expenditures in Trade and other payables or Accrued expenses 5 15 131 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited).

4 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

(in CHF thousands, except share and per share amounts) 1. Corporate information AC Immune SA was founded in 2003. The Company controls a fully-owned subsidiary, AC Immune USA, Inc. ("AC Immune USA" or "Subsidiary" and, together with AC Immune SA, "AC Immune," "ACIU," "Company," "we," "our," "ours," "us"), which was registered and organized under the laws of Delaware, USA in June 2021. The Company and its Subsidiary form the Group (See "Note 2. Basis of Preparation"). AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging our two proprietary technology platforms to discover, design and develop novel proprietary medicines and diagnostics for prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases (NDD) associated with protein misfolding. Misfolded proteins are generally recognized as the leading cause of NDD, such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD), with common mechanisms and drug targets, such as amyloid beta (Abeta), Tau, alpha-synuclein (a-syn) and TDP-43. Our corporate strategy is founded upon a three-pillar approach that targets (i) AD, (ii) focused non-AD NDD including Parkinson's disease, ALS and NeuroOrphan indications and (iii) diagnostics. We use our two unique proprietary platform technologies, SupraAntigen (conformation-specific biologics) and Morphomer (conformation-specific small molecules), to discover, design and develop novel medicines and diagnostics to target misfolded proteins. The Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of AC Immune SA as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were authorized for issuance by the Company's Audit and Finance Committee on April 26, 2022. 2. Basis of preparation and changes to the Company's accounting policies Statement of compliance These Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as of March 31, 2022 and for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 (IAS 34), Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), and such financial information should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements in AC Immune's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021. Basis of measurement These Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention except for items that are required to be accounted for at fair value. Functional and reporting currency These Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying notes are presented in Swiss Francs ("CHF"), which is AC Immune SA's functional currency and the Group's reporting currency. The Company's subsidiary has a functional currency of the US Dollar ("USD"). The following exchange rates have been used for the translation of the financial statements of AC Immune USA: For the Three Months

Ended March 31 2022 2021 CHF/USD Closing rate, USD 1 0.932 - Weighted average exchange rate, USD 1 0.933 - Basis of consolidation The Company wholly owns its Subsidiary and fully consolidates its financial statements into these Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. 5 Critical judgments and accounting estimates The preparation of the Company's Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in conformity with IAS 34 requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the amounts reported in the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying notes, and the related application of accounting policies as it relates to the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. The areas where AC Immune has had to make judgments, estimates and assumptions relate to (i) revenue recognition on Licensing and Collaboration Agreements, (ii) clinical development accruals, (iii) net employee defined benefit liability, (iv) income taxes, (v) share-based compensation, (vi) right-of-use assets and lease liabilities and (vii) our IPR&D asset. Actual results may differ from these estimates. Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimates are revised and in any future periods affected. Fair value of financial assets and liabilities The Company's financial assets and liabilities are composed of receivables, short-term and long-term financial assets, cash and cash equivalents, trade and other payables, accrued expenses and lease liabilities. The fair value of these financial instruments approximates their respective carrying values due to the short-term maturity of these instruments, and are held at their amortized cost in accordance with IFRS 9, unless otherwise explicitly noted. Accounting policies, new standards, interpretations and amendments adopted by the Company The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company has not adopted any other standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective. Such standards are not currently expected to have a material impact on the entity in the current or future reporting periods, and on foreseeable future transactions. Going concern The Company believes that it will be able to meet all of its obligations as they fall due for at least 12 months from March 31, 2022, after considering the Company's cash position of CHF 57.8 million and short-term financial assets of CHF 116.0 million as of March 31, 2022. Hence, the unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared on a going-concern basis. To date, the Company has financed its cash requirements primarily from its public offerings, share issuances, contract revenues from license and collaboration agreements and grants. The Company is a clinical stage company and is exposed to all the risks inherent to establishing a business. Inherent to the Company's business are various risks and uncertainties, including the substantial uncertainty as to whether current projects will succeed. The Company's success may depend in part upon its ability to (i) establish and maintain a strong patent position and protection, (ii) enter into collaborations with partners in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, (iii) successfully move its product candidates through clinical development, (iv) attract and retain key personnel and (v) acquire capital to support its operations. In addition to the foregoing, based on the Company's current assessment, the Company does not expect any material impact on its long-term development timeline, its liquidity or ability to remain a going concern due to the worldwide spread of the Covid-19 virus. The Company continues to assess the effect on its operations by carefully monitoring the spread of Covid-19 and taking appropriate steps intended to offset any negative impacts from the Covid-19 virus. 3. Contract revenues For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, AC Immune generated no contract revenues. This represents no change. 6 The following table presents changes in the Company's contract assets and liabilities during the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021: in CHF thousands Balance at the beginning of the reporting period Additions Deductions Balance at the end of the reporting period Three months ended March 31, 2022: Accrued income 975 164 (987 ) 152 Deferred income 717 - (451 ) 266 Three months ended March 31, 2021: Accrued income 1,591 781 (1,591 ) 781 Deferred income 306 781 (414 ) 673 During the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, the Company did not recognize contract revenues as a result of changes in the contract asset and the contract liability balances in the respective periods nor from performance obligations satisfied in previous periods. 3.1 Licensing and collaboration agreements For a discussion of our licensing and collaboration agreements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, please refer to Note 13.1 "Licensing and Collaboration agreements" of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed on March 22, 2022. As it relates to revenue recognition, there have been no significant events or transactions associated with our license and collaboration agreements that have occurred for the three months ended March 31, 2022. 3.2 Grant income Grants from the Michael J. Fox Foundation For a discussion of our Grants from the Michael J. Fox Foundation ("MJFF") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, please refer to Note 13.2 "Grant Income" of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed on March 22, 2022. For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, the Company has recognized CHF 0.4 million and CHF 0.4 million in grant income, respectively. As of March 31, 2022, the Company has recorded CHF 0.2 million as deferred income. Grant from the Target ALS Foundation In Q1 2021, AC Immune was awarded a USD 0.3 (CHF 0.2) million grant from the Target ALS Foundation ("Target ALS"). This grant funds a collaboration between the Company and the Investigators at the Healey Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital ("MGH") to accelerate the development of the Company's proprietary immunoassays to detect disease-associated forms of TDP-43 in CSF and blood samples. For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, the Company recognized less than CHF 0.1 million, respectively. As of March 31, 2022, the Company recorded CHF 0.1 million in accrued income and CHF 0.1 million in deferred income, respectively. 7 4. Loss per share For the Three Months

March 31, in CHF thousands except for share and per share data 2022 2021 Loss per share (EPS) Numerator Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company (18,848 ) (16,734 ) Denominator Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute EPS basic and diluted attributable to equity holders 83,486,354 72,305,949 Basic and diluted loss per share for the period attributable to equity holders (0.23 ) (0.23 ) Potentially dilutive securities that were not included in the diluted per share calculations because they would be anti-dilutive were as follows: For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Share options issued and outstanding 199,636 1,180,778 Restricted share awards subject to future vesting 521 14,711 5. Property, plant and equipment The following table shows the movement in the net book values of property, plant and equipment for the three months ended March 31, 2022: As of March 31, 2022 in CHF thousands Furniture IT Equipment Lab Equipment Leasehold Improvements Assets Under Construction Total Acquisition Cost Balance at December 31, 2021 263 1,756 9,142 810 695 12,666 Additions 3 38 173 2 36 252 Transfers - 4 17 8 (29 ) - Balance at March 31, 2022 266 1,798 9,332 820 702 12,918 Accumulated depreciation Balance at December 31, 2021 (106 ) (1,316 ) (5,739 ) (389 ) - (7,550 ) Depreciation expense (13 ) (72 ) (339 ) (36 ) - (460 ) Balance at March 31, 2022 (119 ) (1,388 ) (6,078 ) (425 ) - (8,010 ) Carrying Amount December 31, 2021 157 440 3,403 421 695 5,116 March 31, 2022 147 410 3,254 395 702 4,908 AC Immune continues to enhance its laboratory equipment to support its R&D functions and IT equipment. This effort has continued since the year ended December 31, 2021, with CHF 0.2 million invested in lab equipment, including the expansion of our leased lab space, and IT equipment, representing an increase of 1.9% from the beginning of the year in these categories. 6. Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities AC Immune recognized no additions for its right-of-use of leased assets for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Regarding lease liabilities, the amortization depends on the rate implicit in the contract or the incremental borrowing rate for the respective lease component. The weighted averages of the incremental borrowing rates are 2.5% for buildings, 5.3% for office equipment and 2.6% for IT equipment, respectively. The following table shows the movements in the net book values of right-of-use of leased assets for the three months ended March 31, 2022: 8 in CHF thousands Buildings Office Equipment IT

Equipment Total Balance as of December 31, 2021 2,776 98 40 2,914 Depreciation (131 ) (6 ) (3 ) (140 ) Balance as of March 31, 2022 2,645 92 37 2,774 There are no variable lease payments that are not included in the measurement of lease obligations. All extension options have been included in the measurement of lease obligations. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, and 2021, the impact on the Company's consolidated statements of income/(loss) and consolidated statements of cash flows is as follows: For the Three Months Ended March 31, in CHF thousands 2022 2021 Consolidated statements of income/(loss) Depreciation of right-of-use assets 140 107 Interest expense on lease liabilities 18 14 Expense for short-term leases and leases of low value 174 187 Total 332 308 Consolidated statements of cash flows Total cash outflow for leases 333 308 The following table presents the contractual undiscounted cash flows for lease obligations as of March 31, 2022: in CHF thousands As of March 31, 2022 Less than one year 638 1-3 years 1,253 3-5 years 1,052 Total 2,943 The Company also has deposits in escrow accounts totaling CHF 0.4 million for leases of the Company's premises as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. These deposits are presented in Long-term financial assets on the Company's condensed consolidated balance sheets. 7. Accrued expenses As of in CHF thousands March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Accrued Expenses 10,571 16,736 Total 10,571 16,736 The Company paid CHF 3.7 million in the period for a previous accrual associated with our cost sharing arrangement with Janssen and CHF 2.3 million related to performance-related remuneration for the three months ended March 31, 2022. 9 8. Intangible assets AC Immune's acquired IPR&D asset is a clinically-validated active vaccine candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The asset is not yet ready for use until the asset obtains market approval and is therefore not currently being amortized. The carrying amount and net book value are detailed below: As of March 31, 2022 As of December 31, 2021 In CHF thousands Gross Carrying Amount Accumulated Amortization Net Book Value Gross Carrying Amount Accumulated Amortization Net Book Value Acquired IPR&D Asset 50,416 - 50,416 50,416 - 50,416 Total Intangible Assets 50,416 - 50,416 50,416 - 50,416 In accordance with IAS 36 Impairment of Assets, the IPR&D asset is reviewed at least annually for impairment by assessing the fair value less costs to sell (recoverable amount) and comparing this to the carrying value of the asset. The valuation is considered to be Level 3 in the fair value hierarchy in accordance with IFRS 13 Fair Value Measurement due to unobservable inputs used in the valuation. The Company has not determined the IPR&D asset to be impaired as of March 31, 2022. 9. Prepaid expenses Prepaid expenses include prepaid R&D costs, administrative and insurance costs totaled CHF 2.8 million and CHF 3.0 million as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 10. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial assets The following table summarizes AC Immune's cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial assets as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021: As of in CHF thousands March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents 57,835 82,216 Total 57,835 82,216 As of in CHF thousands March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Short-term financial assets due in one year or less 116,000 116,000 Total 116,000 116,000 11. Treasury shares For a discussion of our at the market offering program with Jefferies LLC for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, please refer to Note 11 "Share capital" of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed on March 22, 2022. As of March 31, 2022, the Company has 6,221,617 treasury shares remaining. 12. Finance result, net For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, AC Immune recorded less than CHF 0.1 million in net financial losses and CHF 0.5 million in net financial gains, respectively. The Company recorded CHF 0.1 million and CHF 0.5 million in foreign currency gains in the respective periods. Finally, the Company recorded CHF 0.2 million and less than CHF 0.1 million in interest expense in the respective periods. 13. Subsequent events Management has evaluated subsequent events after the balance sheet date, through the issuance of these Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, for appropriate accounting and disclosures. The 10 Company has determined that there were no other such events that warrant disclosure or recognition in these Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. 11 Attachments Original Link

