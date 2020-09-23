AC Immune : Semorinemab Didn't Meet Co-Primary Efficacy Endpoint in Early Alzheimer's Disease

By Michael Dabaie

AC Immune SA said a Phase 2 trial of semorinemab didn't meet the co-primary efficacy endpoint or two secondary endpoints for early Alzheimer's disease.

Swiss-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company AC Immune said its partner, Roche Group's Genentech, informed the company of the top-line results of the trial, which showed semorinemab didn't meet its co-primary goal of reducing the decline on Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes compared to a placebo.

The secondary endpoints of Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale 13 and Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study Group -- Activities of Daily Living Inventory also weren't met, AC Immune said.

The company said additional data analyses are ongoing and Genentech plans to present the results from the trial at an upcoming medical congress. The second Phase 2 study of semorinemab in patients with moderate Alzheimer's disease remains ongoing, the company said.

