AC IMMUNE SA

AC IMMUNE SA

(ACIU)
AC Immune : Semorinemab Didn't Meet Co-Primary Efficacy Endpoint in Early Alzheimer's Disease

09/23/2020 | 07:45am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

AC Immune SA said a Phase 2 trial of semorinemab didn't meet the co-primary efficacy endpoint or two secondary endpoints for early Alzheimer's disease.

Swiss-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company AC Immune said its partner, Roche Group's Genentech, informed the company of the top-line results of the trial, which showed semorinemab didn't meet its co-primary goal of reducing the decline on Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes compared to a placebo.

The secondary endpoints of Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale 13 and Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study Group -- Activities of Daily Living Inventory also weren't met, AC Immune said.

The company said additional data analyses are ongoing and Genentech plans to present the results from the trial at an upcoming medical congress. The second Phase 2 study of semorinemab in patients with moderate Alzheimer's disease remains ongoing, the company said.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC IMMUNE SA -1.91% 8.72 Delayed Quote.2.35%
ROCHE HOLDING AG -0.98% 336.1 Delayed Quote.8.39%
Financials
Sales 2020 14,5 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
Net income 2020 -62,3 M -67,8 M -67,8 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,42x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 576 M 627 M 627 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 39,6x
Capi. / Sales 2021 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 53,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Andrea Pfeifer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas E. Williams Chairman
Jörg Hornstein Chief Financial Officer
Marie Kosco-Vilbois Chief Scientific Officer
Piergiorgio Donati Chief Technical Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AC IMMUNE SA2.35%627
LONZA GROUP61.21%46 005
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.59.24%31 659
CELLTRION, INC.48.07%30 821
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-0.78%29 322
MODERNA, INC.251.33%27 116
