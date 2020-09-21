Acacia Coal : Consolidation/Split - AJC

Log in
ACACIA COAL LIMITED    AJC   AU000000AJC0

ACACIA COAL LIMITED

(AJC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/21
0.001 AUD   0.00%
01:35aACACIA COAL : Consolidation/Split - AJC
PU
09/18ACACIA COAL : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
09/18ACACIA COAL : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
09/21/2020 | 01:35am EDT

Notification of Consolidation/Split

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ACACIA COAL LIMITED

Applicable security for the reorganisation

AJC

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

AJCAI

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Announcement Type

New Announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday September 21, 2020

Reorganisation type

Security consolidation

Trading in the post consolidation or split +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis

Thursday October 29, 2020

Record Date

Friday October 30, 2020

Issue Date

Friday November 6, 2020

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of Consolidation/Split

1 / 5

Notification of Consolidation/Split

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

ACACIA COAL LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

13009092068

1.3

ASX issuer code

AJC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Monday September 21, 2020

1.6 Securities affected by the consolidation or split

ASX +Security Code

ASX +Security Description

AJC

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

AJCAI

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Part 2 - Approvals

2.1 Are any of the below approvals required for the consolidation or split before business day 0 of the timetable? Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required to be given/met before business day 0 of the timetable for the consolidation or split.

Yes

2.2 Approvals

Notification of Consolidation/Split

2 / 5

Notification of Consolidation/Split

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

Approval

+Security holder approval

Monday October 26, 2020

actual?

received/condition met?

Actual

Comments

Shareholder approval being sought at a general meeting to be held on 26 October 2020.

Part 3 - Consolidation or split timetable and details

3.1 +Record date

Friday October 30, 2020

3.2 Date of +security holder meeting

Monday October 26, 2020

3.2a Effective date of consolidation or split

Tuesday October 27, 2020

3.3 Last day for trading in the pre consolidation or split +securities

Wednesday October 28, 2020

3.4 Trading in the post consolidation or split +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis.

Thursday October 29, 2020

3.5 Record date

Friday October 30, 2020

3.6 First day for entity to update its register and to send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold.

Monday November 2, 2020

3.7 Last day for entity to update its register and send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold and to notify ASX that this has occurred. (+Issue Date)

Friday November 6, 2020

3.8 Trading starts on a normal T+2 basis

Monday November 9, 2020

3.9 First settlement of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis

Wednesday November 11, 2020

Part 4 - Event type and details

4.1 The event is

+Security consolidation

Notification of Consolidation/Split

3 / 5

Notification of Consolidation/Split

4.1a Consolidation ratio: the +securities will be consolidated on the basis that every

200

(pre-consolidation) +securities will be consolidated into

1

(post-consolidation) +security (/ies).

4.2 Scrip fraction rounding

Fractions rounded down to the nearest whole number or fractions disregarded

Part 5 - +Securities on issue before and after consolidation or split

5.1 +Securities on issue before and after the consolidation or split

ASX +Security Code

ASX +Security Description

AJC

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Quoted/unquoted

Number on issue pre

Number on issue post

Estimate/Actual

Quoted

consolidation or split

consolidation or split

Estimated

4,067,651,670

20,338,258

ASX +Security Code

ASX +Security Description

AJCAI

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Quoted/unquoted

Number on issue pre

Number on issue post

Estimate/Actual

Unquoted

consolidation or split

consolidation or split

Actual

312,500,000

1,562,500

5.2 Exercise price of options

ASX +Security Code

ASX +Security Description

AJCAI

Quoted/unquoted

Unquoted

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Exercise price pre consolidation or

Exercise price post consolidation or

split

split

AUD 0.00000000

AUD 0.00000000

Part 6 - Further information

6.1 Further information relating to the consolidation or split

200:1 consolidation subject to shareholder approval on 26 October 2020

Notification of Consolidation/Split

4 / 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Acacia Coal Limited published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 05:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,55 M -0,40 M -0,40 M
Net cash 2020 2,25 M 1,64 M 1,64 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,46x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4,07 M 2,98 M 2,98 M
EV / Sales 2019 984x
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart ACACIA COAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Acacia Coal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Santa Maria Executive Chairman
Logan Robertson Director
Brett Lawrence Non-Executive Director
Benjamin Patrick Donovan Secretary
Filippo Faralla General Manager-Strategy & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACACIA COAL LIMITED0.00%3
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-16.09%46 578
GLENCORE PLC-23.26%30 934
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED1.00%13 005
COAL INDIA LIMITED-41.50%10 362
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-38.19%6 596
