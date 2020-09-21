Acacia Coal : Consolidation/Split - AJC

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Trading in the post consolidation or split +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Another approval/condition external to the entity required to be given/met before business day 0 of the timetable for the consolidation or split.

2.1 Are any of the below approvals required for the consolidation or split before business day 0 of the timetable? Security holder approval

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

1.6 Securities affected by the consolidation or split

Notification of Consolidation/Split

Approval/Condition Date for determination Is the date estimated or Approval +Security holder approval Monday October 26, 2020 actual? received/condition met? Actual

Comments

Shareholder approval being sought at a general meeting to be held on 26 October 2020.

Part 3 - Consolidation or split timetable and details

3.1 +Record date

Friday October 30, 2020

3.2 Date of +security holder meeting

Monday October 26, 2020

3.2a Effective date of consolidation or split

Tuesday October 27, 2020

3.3 Last day for trading in the pre consolidation or split +securities

Wednesday October 28, 2020

3.4 Trading in the post consolidation or split +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis.

Thursday October 29, 2020

3.5 Record date

Friday October 30, 2020

3.6 First day for entity to update its register and to send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold.

Monday November 2, 2020

3.7 Last day for entity to update its register and send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold and to notify ASX that this has occurred. (+Issue Date)

Friday November 6, 2020

3.8 Trading starts on a normal T+2 basis

Monday November 9, 2020

3.9 First settlement of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis

Wednesday November 11, 2020

Part 4 - Event type and details

4.1 The event is

+Security consolidation