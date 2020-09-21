Acacia Coal : Consolidation/Split - AJC

Notification of Consolidation/Split
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ACACIA COAL LIMITED
Applicable security for the reorganisation
|
AJC
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
AJCAI
|
OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
Announcement Type
New Announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday September 21, 2020
Reorganisation type
Security consolidation
Trading in the post consolidation or split +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis
Thursday October 29, 2020
Record Date
Friday October 30, 2020
Issue Date
Friday November 6, 2020
|
Notification of Consolidation/Split
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
ACACIA COAL LIMITED
|
1.2
|
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
ABN
|
13009092068
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
|
AJC
|
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday September 21, 2020
1.6 Securities affected by the consolidation or split
|
ASX +Security Code
|
ASX +Security Description
|
AJC
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
AJCAI
|
OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
Part 2 - Approvals
2.1 Are any of the below approvals required for the consolidation or split before business day 0 of the timetable? Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required to be given/met before business day 0 of the timetable for the consolidation or split.
Yes
2.2 Approvals
|
Notification of Consolidation/Split
|
Approval/Condition
|
Date for determination
|
Is the date estimated or
|
Approval
|
+Security holder approval
|
Monday October 26, 2020
|
actual?
|
received/condition met?
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
Comments
Shareholder approval being sought at a general meeting to be held on 26 October 2020.
Part 3 - Consolidation or split timetable and details
3.1 +Record date
Friday October 30, 2020
3.2 Date of +security holder meeting
Monday October 26, 2020
3.2a Effective date of consolidation or split
Tuesday October 27, 2020
3.3 Last day for trading in the pre consolidation or split +securities
Wednesday October 28, 2020
3.4 Trading in the post consolidation or split +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis.
Thursday October 29, 2020
3.5 Record date
Friday October 30, 2020
3.6 First day for entity to update its register and to send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold.
Monday November 2, 2020
3.7 Last day for entity to update its register and send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold and to notify ASX that this has occurred. (+Issue Date)
Friday November 6, 2020
3.8 Trading starts on a normal T+2 basis
Monday November 9, 2020
3.9 First settlement of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis
Wednesday November 11, 2020
Part 4 - Event type and details
4.1 The event is
+Security consolidation
|
Notification of Consolidation/Split
4.1a Consolidation ratio: the +securities will be consolidated on the basis that every
200
(pre-consolidation) +securities will be consolidated into
1
(post-consolidation) +security (/ies).
4.2 Scrip fraction rounding
Fractions rounded down to the nearest whole number or fractions disregarded
Part 5 - +Securities on issue before and after consolidation or split
|
5.1 +Securities on issue before and after the consolidation or split
|
|
ASX +Security Code
|
ASX +Security Description
|
|
|
AJC
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
|
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
Number on issue pre
|
Number on issue post
|
Estimate/Actual
|
Quoted
|
consolidation or split
|
consolidation or split
|
Estimated
|
|
|
|
4,067,651,670
|
20,338,258
|
|
ASX +Security Code
|
ASX +Security Description
|
|
|
AJCAI
|
OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
Number on issue pre
|
Number on issue post
|
Estimate/Actual
|
Unquoted
|
consolidation or split
|
consolidation or split
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
312,500,000
|
1,562,500
|
|
5.2 Exercise price of options
|
|
|
|
ASX +Security Code
|
ASX +Security Description
|
|
AJCAI
Quoted/unquoted
Unquoted
OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
|
Exercise price pre consolidation or
|
Exercise price post consolidation or
|
split
|
split
|
AUD 0.00000000
|
AUD 0.00000000
Part 6 - Further information
6.1 Further information relating to the consolidation or split
200:1 consolidation subject to shareholder approval on 26 October 2020
|
