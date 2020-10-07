Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Acacia Coal Limited    AJC   AU000000AJC0

ACACIA COAL LIMITED

(AJC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/21
0.001 AUD   0.00%
01:25aACACIA COAL : Re-compliance prospectus
PU
09/23ACACIA COAL : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
09/21ACACIA COAL : Consolidation/Split - AJC
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acacia Coal : Re-compliance prospectus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 01:25am EDT

Prospectus

Acacia Coal Limited (to be renamed "Sparc Technologies Limited") ACN 009 092 068

FOR AN OFFER OF UP TO 20,000,000 SHARES AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF $0.20 EACH TO RAISE UP TO $4,000,000 (BEFORE COSTS) (PUBLIC OFFER). THE MINIMUM SUBSCRIPTION UNDER THE PUBLIC OFFER IS 15,000,000 SHARES TO RAISE $3,000,000 (BEFORE COSTS).

This Prospectus is also being issued for the following Secondary Offers:

  1. an offer of up to 29,500,000 Shares to the GTS Vendors (or their nominees) (Consideration Offer);
  2. an offer of 250,000 Shares and up to 1,409,265 Options to Morgans Corporate Limited (or its nominees) (Lead Manager Offer); and
  3. an offer of 375,000 Shares and 750,000 Options to Discovery Capital Partners (or its nominees) (Adviser Offer).

The Public Offer is underwritten by Morgans Corporate Limited.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This is an important document and investors should read the document in its entirety and are advised to consult with their professional advisers before deciding whether to apply for Securities pursuant to this Prospectus.

Any investment in the Company under this Prospectus should be considered highly speculative in nature. Refer to Section 5 for a summary of key risks associated with an investment in the Company.

Contents

01.

TRANSACTION OVERVIEW

21

02.

DETAILS OF THE OFFERS

25

03.

OVERVIEW OF THE COMPANY, GTS AND THE MERGED GROUP

37

04.

MARKET OVERVIEW

49

05.

RISK FACTORS

55

06.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

63

07.

DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGEMENT AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

67

08.

MATERIAL CONTRACTS

79

09.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

93

10.

DIRECTORS' AUTHORISATION

109

11.

DEFINITIONS

113

ANNEXURE A - INDEPENDENT LIMITED ASSURANCE REPORT

ANNEXURE B - INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY REPORT

2 | Prospectus - Acacia Coal Limited

Corporate Directory

Existing Board of Directors

Mr Adam Santa Maria - Executive Chairman Mr Logan Robertson - Non-Executive Director Mr Brett Lawrence - Non-Executive Director

Auditor*

Pitcher Partners BA&A Pty Ltd

Level 11, 12-14 The Esplanade

PERTH WA 6000

Proposed Board of Directors

Mr Stephen Hunt - Executive Chairman Mr Thomas Spurling - Managing Director

Mr Daniel Eddington - Non-Executive Director

Current Company Secretary

Mr Ben Donovan

Proposed Company Secretary

Mr Adrien Wing

Registered Office

Ground Floor, 16 Ord Street

WEST PERTH WA 6005

Telephone: +61 8 9482 0520

Email: info@acaciacoal.com.au

Current ASX Code

ASX: AJC

Proposed ASX Code

ASX: SPN

Website

www.acaciacoal.com.au

Share Registry*

Link Market Services Limited

Level 12, QV1 Building

250 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Phone (Australia): 1300 554 474

Phone (International): +61 1300 554 474

GTS Auditor*

BDO Adelaide

Level 7, 420 King William Street

Adelaide SA 5000

Legal Advisor

HWL Ebsworth Lawyers

Level 20, 240 St Georges Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

Investigating Accountant

Pitcher Partners BA&A Pty Ltd

Level 11, 12-14 The Esplanade,

Perth WA 6000

Lead Manager and Underwriter

Morgans Corporate Limited

AFSL 235407

Level 29 Riverside Centre,

123 Eagle Street,

Brisbane QLD 4000

Corporate Advisor

Discovery Capital Partners Pty Ltd

Level 1, 50 Ord Street

WEST PERTH WA 6005

  • These entities are included for information purposes only. They have not been involved in the preparation of this Prospectus.

Prospectus - Acacia Coal Limited | 3

This Prospectus is dated 5 October 2020 and was lodged with ASIC on that date. Neither ASIC nor ASX (or any of their respective officers) take any responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus or the merits of the investment to which this Prospectus relates.

Important Information

Prospectus

This Prospectus is dated 5 October 2020 and was lodged with ASIC on that date. Neither ASIC nor ASX (or any of their respective officers) take any responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus or the merits of the investment to which this Prospectus relates.

Within 7 days of the date of this Prospectus, the Company will make an application to ASX for the Shares offered pursuant to the Prospectus to be admitted for quotation on ASX.

Securities will not be issued pursuant to this Prospectus later than 13 months after the date of this Prospectus.

Persons wishing to apply for Securities pursuant to the Offers must do so using the applicable Application Form attached to or accompanying this Prospectus. Before applying for Securities potential investors should carefully read the Prospectus so that they can make an informed assessment of:

  • the rights and liabilities attaching to the Securities;
  • the assets and liabilities of the Company; and
  • the Company's financial position and performance, profits and losses, and prospects.

Investors should carefully consider these factors in light of their own personal financial and taxation circumstances.

No person is authorised to give any information or to make any representation in relation to the Offers which is not contained in this Prospectus. Any information or representation not so contained may not be relied upon as having been authorised by the Company or the Directors in relation to the Offers.

Risks

Any investment in the Company should be considered highly speculative. Before deciding to invest in the Company, potential investors should read the entire Prospectus and, in particular, in considering the prospects of the Company, potential investors should consider the risk factors that could affect the financial performance and assets of the Company. Investors should carefully consider these factors in light of their personal circumstances (including financial and taxation issues). The Securities offered by this Prospectus should be considered highly speculative. Please refer to Section 5 for details relating to risk factors. Persons considering applying for Securities pursuant to the Prospectus should obtain professional advice from an accountant, stockbroker, lawyer or other adviser before deciding whether to invest.

Offers outside Australia

The offer of Securities made pursuant to this Prospectus is not made to persons to whom, or places in which, it would not be lawful to make such an offer of Securities. No action has been taken to register the Offers under this Prospectus or otherwise permit the Offers to be made in any jurisdiction outside Australia. The distribution of this Prospectus in jurisdictions outside Australia may be restricted by law in those jurisdictions and therefore persons who come into possession of this Prospectus should seek advice on and observe any of these restrictions. Failure to comply with these restrictions may violate securities laws.

Forward-looking statements

This Prospectus contains forward-looking statements which incorporate an element of uncertainty or risk, such as 'intends', 'may', 'could', 'believes', 'estimates', 'targets' or 'expects'. These statements are based on an evaluation of current economic and operating conditions, as well as assumptions regarding future events. These events, as at the date of this Prospectus, are expected to take place, but there is no guarantee that such will occur as anticipated or at all given that many of the events are outside the Company's control.

Accordingly, the Company cannot and does not give any assurance that the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this Prospectus will actually occur. Further, the Company may not update or revise any forward-looking statement if events subsequently occur or information subsequently becomes available that affects the original forward- looking statement

4 | Prospectus - Acacia Coal Limited

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Acacia Coal Limited published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 05:24:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ACACIA COAL LIMITED
01:25aACACIA COAL : Re-compliance prospectus
PU
09/23ACACIA COAL : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
09/21ACACIA COAL : Consolidation/Split - AJC
PU
09/18ACACIA COAL : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
09/18ACACIA COAL : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
09/18ACACIA COAL : Letter to shareholders - AGM
PU
09/18ACACIA COAL : Annual General Meeting
PU
08/20ACACIA COAL : Appendix 4G - corporate governance
PU
08/20ACACIA COAL : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
07/21ACACIA COAL : AJC to Acquire Graphene Technology Solutions
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,55 M -0,39 M -0,39 M
Net cash 2020 2,25 M 1,60 M 1,60 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,46x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4,07 M 2,91 M 2,90 M
EV / Sales 2019 984x
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart ACACIA COAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Acacia Coal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Santa Maria Executive Chairman
Logan Robertson Director
Brett Lawrence Non-Executive Director
Benjamin Patrick Donovan Secretary
Filippo Faralla General Manager-Strategy & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACACIA COAL LIMITED0.00%3
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-15.60%46 007
GLENCORE PLC-30.44%28 074
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-6.67%11 979
COAL INDIA LIMITED-43.98%9 981
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-40.45%6 282
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group