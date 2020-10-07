Acacia Coal : Re-compliance prospectus

This Prospectus is dated 5 October 2020 and was lodged with ASIC on that date. Neither ASIC nor ASX (or any of their respective officers) take any responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus or the merits of the investment to which this Prospectus relates.

Important Information

Prospectus

This Prospectus is dated 5 October 2020 and was lodged with ASIC on that date. Neither ASIC nor ASX (or any of their respective officers) take any responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus or the merits of the investment to which this Prospectus relates.

Within 7 days of the date of this Prospectus, the Company will make an application to ASX for the Shares offered pursuant to the Prospectus to be admitted for quotation on ASX.

Securities will not be issued pursuant to this Prospectus later than 13 months after the date of this Prospectus.

Persons wishing to apply for Securities pursuant to the Offers must do so using the applicable Application Form attached to or accompanying this Prospectus. Before applying for Securities potential investors should carefully read the Prospectus so that they can make an informed assessment of:

the rights and liabilities attaching to the Securities;

the assets and liabilities of the Company; and

the Company's financial position and performance, profits and losses, and prospects.

Investors should carefully consider these factors in light of their own personal financial and taxation circumstances.

No person is authorised to give any information or to make any representation in relation to the Offers which is not contained in this Prospectus. Any information or representation not so contained may not be relied upon as having been authorised by the Company or the Directors in relation to the Offers.

Risks

Any investment in the Company should be considered highly speculative. Before deciding to invest in the Company, potential investors should read the entire Prospectus and, in particular, in considering the prospects of the Company, potential investors should consider the risk factors that could affect the financial performance and assets of the Company. Investors should carefully consider these factors in light of their personal circumstances (including financial and taxation issues). The Securities offered by this Prospectus should be considered highly speculative. Please refer to Section 5 for details relating to risk factors. Persons considering applying for Securities pursuant to the Prospectus should obtain professional advice from an accountant, stockbroker, lawyer or other adviser before deciding whether to invest.

Offers outside Australia

The offer of Securities made pursuant to this Prospectus is not made to persons to whom, or places in which, it would not be lawful to make such an offer of Securities. No action has been taken to register the Offers under this Prospectus or otherwise permit the Offers to be made in any jurisdiction outside Australia. The distribution of this Prospectus in jurisdictions outside Australia may be restricted by law in those jurisdictions and therefore persons who come into possession of this Prospectus should seek advice on and observe any of these restrictions. Failure to comply with these restrictions may violate securities laws.

Forward-looking statements

This Prospectus contains forward-looking statements which incorporate an element of uncertainty or risk, such as 'intends', 'may', 'could', 'believes', 'estimates', 'targets' or 'expects'. These statements are based on an evaluation of current economic and operating conditions, as well as assumptions regarding future events. These events, as at the date of this Prospectus, are expected to take place, but there is no guarantee that such will occur as anticipated or at all given that many of the events are outside the Company's control.

Accordingly, the Company cannot and does not give any assurance that the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this Prospectus will actually occur. Further, the Company may not update or revise any forward-looking statement if events subsequently occur or information subsequently becomes available that affects the original forward- looking statement