Sparc Technologies : Change of Company Address & Resignation of Joint Co Sec

7 January 2020

CHANGE OF COMPANY ADDRESS

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.14, Sparc Technologies Limited (ASX:SPN) (Sparc or the Company) wish

to advise as of immediate effect its registered office and principal place of business will change to:

Registered Office:

Level 2

480 Collins Street

Melbourne Victoria 3000

Principal Place of Business:

51 Rundle Street

Kent Town South Australia 5067

All other contact details remain unchanged.

RESIGNATION OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr Ben Donovan will cease his role as Joint Company Secretary effective today. The Board would like to thank Mr Donovan for his services and wishes him well for the future.

Mr Adrien Wing will remain as Sole Company Secretary.

Authorised for release by: Stephen Hunt, Executive Chairman.

Sparc Technologies Ltd Issued Capital Registered Office Directors ACN 009 092 068 70.45m Shares 2/480 Collins Street Stephen Hunt (Exec. Chairman) ASX: SPN Melbourne Vic 3000 Australia Tom Spurling (Managing Director) Principal Office Daniel Eddington (Non-Exec. Director)

51 Rundle Street

Kent Town SA 5067Australia Tel: +61 8 9482 0520

Email: info@sparctechnologies.com.au

www.sparctechnologies.com.au