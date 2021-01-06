Log in
ACACIA COAL LIMITED

ACACIA COAL LIMITED

(AJC)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 01/06
0.33 AUD   +4.76%
Sparc Technologies : Change of Company Address & Resignation of Joint Co Sec

01/06/2021 | 10:30pm EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

7 January 2020

CHANGE OF COMPANY ADDRESS

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.14, Sparc Technologies Limited (ASX:SPN) (Sparc or the Company) wish

to advise as of immediate effect its registered office and principal place of business will change to:

Registered Office:

Level 2

480 Collins Street

Melbourne Victoria 3000

Principal Place of Business:

51 Rundle Street

Kent Town South Australia 5067

All other contact details remain unchanged.

RESIGNATION OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr Ben Donovan will cease his role as Joint Company Secretary effective today. The Board would like to thank Mr Donovan for his services and wishes him well for the future.

Mr Adrien Wing will remain as Sole Company Secretary.

Authorised for release by: Stephen Hunt, Executive Chairman.

-ENDS-

Sparc Technologies Ltd

Issued Capital

Registered Office

Directors

ACN 009 092 068

70.45m Shares

2/480 Collins Street

Stephen Hunt (Exec. Chairman)

ASX: SPN

Melbourne Vic 3000 Australia

Tom Spurling (Managing Director)

Principal Office

Daniel Eddington (Non-Exec. Director)

51 Rundle Street

Kent Town SA 5067Australia Tel: +61 8 9482 0520

Email: info@sparctechnologies.com.au

www.sparctechnologies.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Acacia Coal Limited published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 03:29:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
