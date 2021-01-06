Sparc Technologies : Change of Company Address & Resignation of Joint Co Sec

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
7 January 2020
CHANGE OF COMPANY ADDRESS
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.14, Sparc Technologies Limited (ASX:SPN) (Sparc or the Company) wish
to advise as of immediate effect its registered office and principal place of business will change to:
Registered Office:
Level 2
480 Collins Street
Melbourne Victoria 3000
Principal Place of Business:
51 Rundle Street
Kent Town South Australia 5067
All other contact details remain unchanged.
RESIGNATION OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY
Mr Ben Donovan will cease his role as Joint Company Secretary effective today. The Board would like to thank Mr Donovan for his services and wishes him well for the future.
Mr Adrien Wing will remain as Sole Company Secretary.
Authorised for release by: Stephen Hunt, Executive Chairman.
-ENDS-
|
Sparc Technologies Ltd
|
Issued Capital
|
Registered Office
|
Directors
|
ACN 009 092 068
|
70.45m Shares
|
2/480 Collins Street
|
Stephen Hunt (Exec. Chairman)
|
ASX: SPN
|
|
Melbourne Vic 3000 Australia
|
Tom Spurling (Managing Director)
|
|
|
Principal Office
|
Daniel Eddington (Non-Exec. Director)
51 Rundle Street
Kent Town SA 5067Australia Tel: +61 8 9482 0520
Email: info@sparctechnologies.com.au
www.sparctechnologies.com.au
