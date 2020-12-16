Sparc Technologies : Establishes Graphene Bio-Medical Sensor Project

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

17 December 2020

SPARC ESTABLISHES GRAPHENE BIO-MEDICAL SENSOR PROJECT

HIGHLIGHTS

Sparc commences bio-medical project to develop non-invasive sensing devices for detection of diseases in both humans and animals via graphene based breath sensors Establishment of a new bio-medical division to be directed by Mr Ben Yerbury who brings over 20 years experience in the global medical device industry, including a number of Fortune 500 companies

Potential global implications for the identification, diagnosis and management of disease

Cornerstone shareholder and strategic partner Adelaide University to collaborate with Sparc to advance the bio-medical project

Sparc Technologies Limited (ASX:SPN) (Sparc or the Company) is excited to announce the establishment of a new graphene bio-medical division within the Company to be directed by Mr. Ben Yerbury (Bio Medical Project). Sparc will advance the Project together with its cornerstone shareholder, strategic partner and leading Graphene research centre the University of Adelaide (UA) in order to seek to establish and develop non-invasive sensing devices for use in human and veterinarian applications in order to detect disease.

The focus of the Project will be on research into graphene-based sensing devices for the detection of a selection of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) present in exhaled breath that are understood to be indicators of disease. It is intended that the graphene based bio-medical sensors will be used via integration with existing diagnostic tools or other portable electronic devices such as smart phones to enable real time and portable disease detection.

Detection of VOCs via the use of graphene sensors is a new frontier in rapid, sensitive, selective and non- invasive analysis and disease diagnoses of human and animal disease. If successful, it could have profound global consequences for the early detection and management of disease, especially transmissible acquired diseases, including those caused by bacteria, fungi and viruses, as well as longer term congenital or neoplastic diseases (i.e. cancer).

Graphene, due to its uniquely large surface area and physicochemical properties, enables VOCs to be detected in minute quantities. Sparc will use these properties with the aim of isolating and identifying a selection of specific compounds which are bio-markers for certain diseases.

The Project will involve research into graphene-based sensing materials for detection of selected VOCs. Subject to the findings of that work the project will include development/fabrication of lab-scale sensing devices and the initial evaluation of their sensing performances of those selected VOCs. A successful project will provide Sparc with important technology for commercialisation in medical markets.