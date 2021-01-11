Log in
Acacia Communications : files counterclaim against Cisco over $2.84-bln merger deal

01/11/2021 | 05:31pm EST
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Acacia Communications Inc said on Monday it had filed a counterclaim against Cisco Systems Inc , days after the network gear maker sought a court order asking Acacia to close the $2.84 billion deal it had ended.

The optical component maker said it was seeking a declaration that it validly terminated the merger with Cisco, after the deal failed to obtain regulatory approval from China within the originally agreed time frame. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
