Acacia Pharma Group    ACPH   GB00BYWF9Y76

ACACIA PHARMA GROUP

(ACPH)
  Report
10/13 03:24:52 am
2.12 EUR   -0.93%
03:20aACACIA PHARMA : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
03:15aACACIA PHARMA : Issue of Shares to Employee Benefit Trust
PU
03:11aACACIA PHARMA : Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
Acacia Pharma : Director/PDMR Shareholding

10/13/2020 | 03:20am EDT

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US - 13 October 2020: Acacia Pharma Group plc ('Acacia Pharma', the 'Group' or the 'Company') (EURONEXT: ACPH), a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures or cancer chemotherapy, announces that on 12 October 2020, the Company's Employee Benefit Trust ('EBT') transferred 60,000 ordinary shares of 0.2 pence in the Company (the 'Ordinary Shares') to Gary Gemignani following the vesting of share awards granted under the Company's Performance Share Plan.

Following the transfer of the Ordinary Shares referred to above. Gary Gemignani holds 60,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.07 per cent. of the total issued share capital of the Company.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Gary Gemignani
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Acacia Pharma Group plc
b) LEI 213800SLDKXWKT6E3381
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of £0.02 each

GB00BYWF9Y76

b) Nature of the transaction Allotment of Ordinary Shares following vesting of share award under the Company's Performance Share Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 60,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of £0.02 pence per share
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price 		N/A
e) Date of the transaction 12 October 2020
f) Place of the transaction Euronext Brussels (XBRU)

Contacts

Disclaimer

Acacia Pharma Group plc published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 07:19:00 UTC
