Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Acacia Research Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACTG   US0038813079

ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION

(ACTG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
4.210 USD   -1.17%
12/30Acacia says it is probing former CEO's 'apparent misconduct'
RE
12/30Acacia Announces Internal Investigation into Former CEO's Apparent Misconduct and Releases Preliminary Findings
BU
11/28Lawrence Wesley Golby to Resign as the Acacia Research Corporation's Chief Investment Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Acacia says it is probing former CEO's 'apparent misconduct'

12/30/2022 | 07:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Acacia Research, the acquisition platform backed by activist hedge fund Starboard Value, said on Friday it had been conducting an internal investigation into the "apparent misconduct" of former chief executive officer Clifford Press.

The company said its preliminary findings showed that Press appeared to have misused corporate funds for personal use and for making charitable donations in his own name.

Lawyers for Press could not be immediately reached for comment. But in a statement to the Wall Street Journal, Press said Acacia's claims were "entirely meritless" and had "already been refuted."

In October, Acacia announced Press would resign as CEO and a director.

Acacia said that earlier on Friday, Press sued the company, seeking to be reinstated as a director. Acacia said the lawsuit "lacks merit."

Shares of the company fell over 7% in extended trade.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION
12/30Acacia says it is probing former CEO's 'apparent misconduct'
RE
12/30Acacia Announces Internal Investigation into Former CEO's Apparent Misconduct and Relea..
BU
11/28Lawrence Wesley Golby to Resign as the Acacia Research Corporation's Chief Investment O..
CI
11/14ACACIA RESEARCH CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
11/10Transcript : Acacia Research Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
11/10Acacia Research Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
11/10Acacia Research : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/10Acacia Research Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
11/10Earnings Flash (ACTG) ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION Reports Q3 Revenue $15.9M, vs. Street..
MT
11/07Acacia Research Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 62,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -139 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,76x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 183 M 183 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 287
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Acacia Research Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,21 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 66,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin D. McNulty CEO, COO, Head-Mergers & Acquisitions
Richard J. Rosenstein Chief Financial Officer
Gavin T. Molinelli Chairman
Maureen E. O'Connell Independent Director
Katharine Wolanyk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION-17.93%183
CINTAS CORPORATION1.91%46 427
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-43.19%14 151
EDENRED SE25.41%13 624
BUREAU VERITAS SA-15.66%11 975
LG CORP.-3.46%9 740