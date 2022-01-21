Log in
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Acacia Research Corporation
News
Summary
ACTG
US0038813079
ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION
(ACTG)
Add to my list
Report
01/21 04:00:01 pm
01/21 04:00:01 pm
4.34
USD
-0.69%
01/21
Consortium Led By Acacia Research Bids Roughly $9 Billion For Kohl's - WSJ
RE
01/21
Acacia research corp., which starboard controls, offered to buy…
RE
01/21
Consortium led by acacia research bids roughly $9 billion for ko…
RE
CONSORTIUM LED BY ACACIA RESEARCH BIDS ROUGHLY $9 BILLION FOR KO…
01/21/2022 | 09:09pm EST
CONSORTIUM LED BY ACACIA RESEARCH BIDS ROUGHLY $9 BILLION FOR KOHL'S - WSJ
© Reuters 2022
All news about ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION
01/21
Consortium Led By Acacia Research Bids Roughly $9 Billion For Kohl's - WSJ
RE
01/21
Acacia research corp., which starboard controls, offered to buy…
RE
01/21
Consortium led by acacia research bids roughly $9 billion for ko…
RE
01/18
Acacia Research contacts Kohl's to explore bid for retailer, sources say
RE
01/03
Acacia Research Announces Patent Licensing Agreement On Wi-Fi 6 Technology With Samsung
AQ
2021
Acacia Research Board OKs $15 Million Share Buyback Plan
MT
2021
Acacia Research Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for $15 million worth of its sh..
CI
2021
ACACIA RESEARCH CORP
: Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2021
ACACIA RESEARCH CORP
: Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modification t..
AQ
2021
Acacia Research Corporation authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
29,8 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-44,6 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-2,41x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
215 M
215 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2021
7,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022
6,15x
Nbr of Employees
20
Free-Float
-
Chart ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION
Technical analysis trends ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
4,34 $
Average target price
8,00 $
Spread / Average Target
84,3%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Clifford Press
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard J. Rosenstein
Chief Financial Officer
Maureen E. O'Connell
Chairman
Wesley Lawrence Golby
Research Director
Katharine Wolanyk
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION
-15.40%
217
CINTAS CORPORATION
-14.36%
39 449
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
-10.94%
23 249
BUREAU VERITAS SA
-9.87%
13 483
INTERTEK GROUP PLC
-4.51%
11 925
EDENRED SE
2.83%
11 786
