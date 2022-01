Jan 21 (Reuters) -

* CONSORTIUM LED BY ACACIA RESEARCH BIDS ROUGHLY $9 BILLION FOR KOHL’S - WSJ

* ACACIA RESEARCH CORP., WHICH STARBOARD CONTROLS, OFFERED TO BUY THE DEPARTMENT-STORE CHAIN FOR $64 A SHARE IN CASH FRIDAY- WSJ Source text for Eikon: https://on.wsj.com/33RQWYF