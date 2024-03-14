We have audited the annual accounts and consolidated accounts of AcadeMedia AB for the ﬁnancial year 2015-07-01-2016-06-30, except for the corporate governance statement on pages 50-55. The annual accounts and consolidated accounts of the company are included in the printed version of this document on pages 39-93.

Responsibilities of the Board of Directors and the Managing Director for the annual accounts and consolidated accounts

The Board of Directors and the Managing Director are responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these annual accounts in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act and of the consolidated accounts in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the EU, and the Annual Accounts Act, and for such internal control as the Board of Directors and the Managing Director determine is necessary to enable the preparation of annual accounts and consolidated accounts that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor's responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these annual accounts and consolidated accounts based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and generally accepted auditing standards in Sweden. Those standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the annual accounts and consolidated accounts are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the annual accounts and consolidated accounts. The procedures selected depend on the auditor's judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the annual accounts and consolidated accounts,