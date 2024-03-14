AUDITOR'S REPORT
Audit Report
To the annual meeting of the shareholders of AcadeMedia AB, corporate identity number 556846-0231
Report on the annual accounts and consolidated accounts
We have audited the annual accounts and consolidated accounts of AcadeMedia AB for the ﬁnancial year 2015-07-01-2016-06-30, except for the corporate governance statement on pages 50-55. The annual accounts and consolidated accounts of the company are included in the printed version of this document on pages 39-93.
Responsibilities of the Board of Directors and the Managing Director for the annual accounts and consolidated accounts
The Board of Directors and the Managing Director are responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these annual accounts in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act and of the consolidated accounts in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the EU, and the Annual Accounts Act, and for such internal control as the Board of Directors and the Managing Director determine is necessary to enable the preparation of annual accounts and consolidated accounts that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
Auditor's responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these annual accounts and consolidated accounts based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and generally accepted auditing standards in Sweden. Those standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the annual accounts and consolidated accounts are free from material misstatement.
An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the annual accounts and consolidated accounts. The procedures selected depend on the auditor's judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the annual accounts and consolidated accounts,
whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the company's preparation and fair presentation of the annual accounts and consolidated accounts in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the company's internal control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates made by the Board of Directors and the Managing Director, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the annual accounts and consolidated accounts.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufﬁcient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinions.
Opinions
In our opinion, the annual accounts have been prepared in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act and present fairly, in all material respects, the ﬁnancial position of the parent company as of 30 June 2016 and of its ﬁnancial performance and its cash ﬂows for the
year then ended in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act. The consolidated accounts have been prepared in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act and present fairly, in all material respects, the ﬁnancial position of the group as of 30 June 2016 and of their ﬁnancial performance and cash ﬂows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the EU, and the Annual Accounts Act. Our opinions do not cover the corporate governance statement on pages 50-55. The statutory administration report is consistent with the other parts of the annual accounts and consolidated accounts.
We therefore recommend that the annual meeting of shareholders adopt the income statement and balance sheet for the parent company and statement of comprehensive income and statement of ﬁnancial position for the group.
Report on other legal and regulatory requirements
In addition to our audit of the annual accounts and consolidated accounts, we have also audited the proposed appropriations of the company's proﬁt or loss and the administration of the Board of Directors and the Managing Director of AcadeMedia AB for the ﬁnancial year 2015-07-01-2016-06-30. We have also conducted a statutory examination of the corporate governance statement.
accounts, we examined signiﬁcant decisions, actions taken and circumstances of the company in order to determine whether any member of the Board of Directors or the Managing Director is liable to the company. We also examined whether any member of the Board of Directors or the Managing Director has, in any other way, acted in contravention of the Companies Act, the Annual Accounts Act or the Articles of Association.
Responsibilities of the Board of Directors and the Managing Director
The Board of Directors is responsible for the proposal for appropriations of the company's proﬁt or loss. The Board of Directors and the Managing Director are responsible for administration under the Companies Act and that the corporate governance statement on pages 50-55 has been prepared in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act.
Auditor's responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion with reasonable assurance on the proposed appropriations of the company's proﬁt or loss and on the administration based on our audit. We conducted the audit in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards in Sweden.
As a basis for our opinion on the Board of Directors' proposed appropriations of the company's proﬁt or loss, we examined whether the proposal is in accordance with the Companies Act.
As a basis for our opinion concerning discharge from liability, in addition to our audit of the annual accounts and consolidated
We believe that the audit evidence which we have obtained is sufﬁcient and appropriate in order to provide a basis for our opinions.
Furthermore, we have read the corporate governance statement and based on that reading and our knowledge of the company and the group we believe that we have obtained a sufﬁcient basis for our opinion. This means that our statutory examination of the corporate governance statement is different and substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and generally accepted auditing standards in Sweden.
Opinions
We recommend to the annual meeting of shareholders that the proﬁt be appropriated in accordance with the proposal in the statutory administration report and that the members of the Board of Directors and the Managing Director be discharged from liability for the ﬁnancial year.
A corporate governance statement has been prepared, and its statutory content is consistent with the other parts of the annual accounts and the consolidated accounts.
Stockholm October 19, 2016
Ernst & Young AB
Staffan Landén
Oskar Wall
Authorized Public Accountant
Authorized public accountant
