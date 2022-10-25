AcadeMedia : 5. Villkor teckningsoptioner 2022_2026 10/25/2022 | 02:13am EDT Send by mail :

NB: The English text is an in-house translation of the Swedish original wording. In case of differences between the English translation and the Swedish original, the Swedish text shall prevail. Villkor för AcadeMedia AB (publ):s teckningsoptioner 2022/2026 Terms and Conditions for Warrants 2022/2026 in AcadeMedia AB (publ) 1 Definitioner/Definitions I dessa villkor ska följande benämningar ha den innebörd som anges nedan. In these terms and conditions, the following terms shall have the meaning given below. Aktiebolagslagen aktiebolagslagen (2005:551); Companies Act the Swedish Companies Act (SFS 2005:551); avstämningskonto värdepapperskonto i Euroclears avstämningsregister där respektive innehavares innehav av teckningsoptioner eller innehav av aktier förvärvade genom utnyttjande av teckningsoptioner är registrerat; Securities Account a securities account (Sw. avstämningskonto) with Euroclear in which the respective Warrant Holders' holding Warrants or holdings of shares acquired pursuant to Warrants are registered; bankdag dag som inte är lördag, söndag eller annan allmän helgdag eller som beträffande betalning av skuldebrev inte är likställd med allmän helgdag i Sverige; Business Day a day which is not a Sunday or other public holiday or, with respect to the payment of promissory notes, is not equated with a public holiday in Sweden; Banken den bank eller det kontoförande institut som Bolaget vid var tid utsett att handha administration av teckningsoptionerna enligt dessa villkor; Bank the bank or account operator which the Company at each time has appointed to handle the administration of the Warrants in accordance with these terms and conditions; Bolaget AcadeMedia AB (publ), org nr 556846-0231; Company AcadeMedia AB (publ), company reg. no. 556846-0231; Euroclear Euroclear Sweden AB, org nr 556112-8074; Euroclear Euroclear Sweden AB, (the Swedish Central Securities Depository and Clearing Organisation), company reg no 556112-8074; marknadsnotering notering av aktie i Bolaget på börs, reglerad marknad, handelsplattform (s.k. multilateral trading facility) inom Europeiska Ekonomiska Samarbetsområdet ("EES") eller annan motsvarande handelsplats; Listing listing of shares in the Company on a stock exchange, regulated market, multilateral trading facility within the EEA area or other corresponding market place; optionsinnehavare den som är registrerad på avstämningskonto som innehavare av teckningsoption; Warrant Holder a person registered in a Securities Account as the holder of a Warrant; teckning teckning av nya aktier i Bolaget med utnyttjande av teckningsoption enligt 14 kap. aktiebolagslagen; Subscription subscription of shares in the Company on exercise of Warrants in accordance with Chapter 14 of the Companies Act; teckningskurs den kurs till vilken teckning av nya aktier med utnyttjande av teckningsoption kan ske; Exercise Price the price at which Subscription for new shares may take place on exercise of Warrants; teckningsoption rätt att teckna en ny aktie i Bolaget mot betalning enligt dessa villkor. Warrant the right to subscribe for one newly issued share in the Company in exchange for payment in accordance with these terms and conditions. 2 Teckningsoptioner och registrering/ Warrants and registration

Antalet teckningsoptioner uppgår till upp till högst 1 262 500 innebärande en aktiekapitalsökning om högst 1 262 500 kr.

The total number of Warrants amounts to not more than 1,262,500 entailing a share capital increase of not more than to SEK 1,262,500.

Om Bolaget är avstämningsbolag får Bolagets styrelse fatta beslut om att teckningsoptionerna ska registreras på avstämningskonto. Vid sådant förhållande ska inga teckningsoptionsbevis eller andra värdepapper ges ut. Optionsinnehavare ska på Bolagets anmaning vara skyldig att omedelbart till Bolaget eller Euroclear inlämna eventuella teckningsoptionsbevis representerande teckningsoptioner samt meddela Bolaget erforderliga uppgifter om värdepapperskonto på vilket innehavarens teckningsoptioner ska registreras.

In the event the Company is a Central Securities Depository Company, the board of directors of the Company shall be entitled to resolve that the Warrants be registered on a Securities Account. In the event such resolution is adopted, no warrant certificates or other securities shall be issued. At the request of the Company, Warrant Holders shall be obliged to surrender immediately to the Company or Euroclear any warrant certificates representing Warrants and to provide the Company with the requisite details of the securities account on which the Warrant Holder's Warrants are to be registered.

Om Bolagets styrelse fattat beslut enligt andra stycket ovan, ska styrelsen därefter vara oförhindrad att, med de begränsningar som må följa av lag eller annan författning, fatta beslut om att teckningsoptionerna inte längre ska vara registrerade på avstämningskonto.

In the event the board of directors of the Company adopts a resolution in accordance with the second paragraph above, subject to any applicable statutory or regulatory limitations, the board of directors shall thereafter be at liberty to resolve that the Warrants are no longer to be registered on a Securities Account. Rätt att teckna nya stamaktier/ Right to subscribe for new ordinary shares

Varje teckningsoption berättigar optionsinnehavaren till teckning av en ny stamaktie i Bolaget till en teckningskurs om 110 procent av den volymvägda genomsnittskursen för Bolagets aktie under den närmaste perioden om fem handelsdagar omedelbart före erbjudandet om teckning av teckningsoptionerna (" Erbjudandedagen "). Om, vid teckning av aktie, senaste betalkurs på Nasdaq Stockholm för Bolagets aktie vid börsens stängning den handelsdag som närmast föregår nyteckning överstiger 200 procent av den volymvägda genomsnittskursen för Bolagets aktie under den närmaste perioden om fem handelsdagar omedelbart före Erbjudandedagen, så ska teckningskursen ökas med 3 ett belopp som motsvarar det belopp av nämnda betalkurs som överstiger 200 procent av nämnda genomsnittskurs. Den sålunda framräknade teckningskursen ska avrundas till närmaste helt tiotal öre, varvid fem öre ska avrundas uppåt. Teckningskursen kommer inte att understiga aktiens kvotvärde. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to subscribe for one new share in the Company at an Exercise Price of 110 per cent of the volume-weighted average price for the Company's share during the period of five trading days falling immediately prior to the offer for subscription of the Warrants (the "Offer day"). If, at the time of the subscription, the last paid price on Nasdaq Stockholm for the Company's shares on the closing of the stock exchange on the trading day preceding the subscription of the new shares exceeds 200 per cent of the volume-weighted average price for the Company's share during the period of five trading days falling immediately prior to the Offer day, the Exercise Price shall be increased with an amount corresponding to an amount of said price which exceeds 200 per cent of said average price. The Exercise Price thus calculated shall be rounded off to the nearest whole SEK 0.10, whereupon SEK 0.05 shall be rounded upwards. The Exercise Price will not be less than the quota value of the share (Sw. kvotvärde). Teckningskursen, liksom antalet aktier som varje teckningsoption ger rätt att teckna, kan bli föremål för justering i de fall som anges i punkt 8 nedan och optionsinnehavare ska ha rätt att begära att teckningskursen och antalet aktier som vare teckningsoption berättigar till teckning av omräknas enligt punkt 3.A nedan (den "Alternativa Lösenmodellen"). The Exercise Price and the number of shares for which each Warrant entitles the Warrant Holder to Subscribe for may be recalculated in the circumstances set out in section 8 below and the Warrant Holders shall be entitled to request that the Exercise Price and the number of shares for which each Warrant entitles is recalculated in accordance with section 3.A below (the "Alternative Exercise Model"). Teckning kan, oaktat lösenmodell, endast ske av hela antal aktier, vartill det sammanlagda antalet teckningsoptioner berättigar och som en och samma optionsinnehavare önskar utnyttja. Vid sådan teckning ska bortses från eventuell överskjutande del av teckningsoption, som inte kan utnyttjas. Subscription may, regardless of exercise model, only take place in respect of the entire number of shares for which the total number of Warrants entitles the Warrant Holder to Subscribe and which a single Warrant Holder desires to exercise. On such Subscription, any excess fractions of Warrants which cannot be exercised shall be disregarded. Alternativ Lösenmodell / Alternative Exercise Model

Om optionsinnehavare begär omräkning enligt denna punkt 3.A ska optionsinnehavare ha rätt att för varje teckningsoption teckna ett sådant antal aktier som följer av punkt 3.A, dock aldrig mer än en ny aktie med förbehåll för eventuell omräkning i enlighet 4 med punkt 8 nedan, till en teckningskurs som motsvarar aktiens kvotvärde. If Warrant Holders request recalculation in accordance with this section 3.A, the Warrant Holders shall be entitled to Subscribe for such number of shares for each Warrant as follows from section 3.A, but never more than one new share, subject to any recalculation in accordance with section 8 below, at a Exercise Price corresponding to the quota value of the share. Omräkning av det antal aktier som varje teckningsoption berättigar till teckning av ska utföras av Bolaget enligt följande formel: The Company shall recalculate the number of shares to which each Warrant entitles the to Subscribe for according to the following formula: Omräknat antal aktier som varje teckningsoption berättigar till teckning av = Recalculated number of shares for which each Warrant entitles the Warrant Holder to subscribe = Aktiens genomsnittskurs under en period om de fem första handelsdagarna i teckningsperioden under vilken teckningsoption kan utnyttjas för teckning minskad med teckningskursen Aktiens genomsnittskurs under en period om de fem första handelsdagarna i teckningsperioden under vilken teckningsoption kan utnyttjas för teckning minskad med aktiens kvotvärde The average price of the share during a period of the first five trading days of the subscription period during which the Warrant may be exercised for Subscription, less the Exercise Price The average price of the share over a period of the first five trading days of the subscription period during which the Warrant may be exercised for Subscription, less the quota value of the share Aktiens genomsnittskurs ska anses motsvara den volymvägda genomsnittskursen för Bolagets aktie under en period om de fem första handelsdagarna i teckningsperioden under vilken teckningsoption kan utnyttjas för teckning enligt kurslistan på Nasdaq Stockholm eller annan reglerad marknad eller handelsplats vid vilken Bolagets aktier noteras eller handlas. I avsaknad av notering av betalkurs ska istället den som slutkurs noterade betalkursen senaste innan perioden inleddes ingå i beräkningen. The average share price shall be deemed to equal the volume-weighted average price for the Company's share during the period of the first five trading days of the 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

