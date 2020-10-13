Log in
AcadeMedia : Invitation to conference call with web presentation of AcadeMedia's quarterly report for July - September 2020/21

10/13/2020 | 03:10am EDT

AcadeMedia's quarterly report for July - September 2020/21will be published at 08:00 CEST on 23 October. A web-cast telephone conference will be held at 09:30 CEST the same day, where CEO Marcus Strömberg and CFO Katarina Wilson will present the report.The presentation will be held in English and can be followed on the web or over the phone. It will be followed by a Q&A session.

To participate in the conference call, and thereby be able to ask questions, call one of the following numbers ten minutes before the start of the call:
SE: +46 8 5055 83 75
UK: +44 33 3300 9261
US: +1 833 5268 347

You can follow the presentation and the conference on the following page:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/academedia-q1-2020-2021

The presentation material will be available before the conference begins on AcadeMedia web via:
https://corporate.academedia.se/finansiell-information/finansiella-rapporter/.

It will also be possible to access the recorded version of the webcast after it is finished on this page.

Welcome!

About AcadeMedia
AcadeMedia creates opportunities for people to develop. The 17,600 employees at our 661 preschools, compulsory schools, upper secondary schools and adult education centres share a common focus on quality and development. Our 182,000 children and students are provided with a high quality education, giving them the best conditions to attain both learning objectives and their full potential as individuals. AcadeMedia is Northern Europe ́s largest education company, with locations/facilities/presence in Sweden, Norway and Germany. Our size gives us the capacity to be a robust, long term partner to the communities we serve. More information about AcadeMedia is available on www.academedia.se.

Disclaimer

AcadeMedia AB published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 07:09:09 UTC
