AcadeMedia : Invitation to conference call with web presentation of AcadeMedia's quarterly report for July – March 2020/21

AcadeMedia's quarterly report for July - March 2020/21will be published at 08:00 CEST on 6 May. A web-cast telephone conference will be held at 09:30 CEST the same day, where CEO Marcus Strömberg and CFO Katarina Wilson will present the report.
The presentation will be held in English and can be followed on the web or over the phone. It will be followed by a Q&A session.
To participate in the conference call, and thereby be able to ask questions, call one of the following numbers ten minutes before the start of the call:
SE: +46856642692
UK: +443333009272
US: +18332498404
You can follow the presentation and the conference on the following page:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/academedia-q3-2021
The presentation material will be available before the conference begins on AcadeMedia web via:
https://corporate.academedia.se/finansiell-information/finansiella-rapporter/.
It will also be possible to access the recorded version of the webcast after it is finished on this page.
About AcadeMedia
AcadeMedia creates opportunities for people to develop. The 17,600 employees at our 661 preschools, compulsory schools, upper secondary schools, and adult education centres share a common focus on quality and development. Our 182,000 children and students are provided with a high-quality education, giving them the best conditions to attain both learning objectives and their full potential as individuals. AcadeMedia is Northern Europe ́s largest education company, with locations/facilities/presence in Sweden, Norway and Germany. Our size gives us the capacity to be a robust, long term partner to the communities we serve. More information about AcadeMedia is available on www.academedia.se.
