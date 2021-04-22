Log in
    ACAD   SE0007897079

ACADEMEDIA AB (PUBL)

(ACAD)
AcadeMedia : Invitation to conference call with web presentation of AcadeMedia's quarterly report for July – March 2020/21

04/22/2021
AcadeMedia's quarterly report for July - March 2020/21will be published at 08:00 CEST on 6 May. A web-cast telephone conference will be held at 09:30 CEST the same day, where CEO Marcus Strömberg and CFO Katarina Wilson will present the report.

The presentation will be held in English and can be followed on the web or over the phone. It will be followed by a Q&A session.

To participate in the conference call, and thereby be able to ask questions, call one of the following numbers ten minutes before the start of the call:
SE: +46856642692
UK: +443333009272
US: +18332498404

You can follow the presentation and the conference on the following page:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/academedia-q3-2021

The presentation material will be available before the conference begins on AcadeMedia web via:
https://corporate.academedia.se/finansiell-information/finansiella-rapporter/.

It will also be possible to access the recorded version of the webcast after it is finished on this page.

Welcome!

About AcadeMedia
AcadeMedia creates opportunities for people to develop. The 17,600 employees at our 661 preschools, compulsory schools, upper secondary schools, and adult education centres share a common focus on quality and development. Our 182,000 children and students are provided with a high-quality education, giving them the best conditions to attain both learning objectives and their full potential as individuals. AcadeMedia is Northern Europe ́s largest education company, with locations/facilities/presence in Sweden, Norway and Germany. Our size gives us the capacity to be a robust, long term partner to the communities we serve. More information about AcadeMedia is available on www.academedia.se.

Disclaimer

AcadeMedia AB published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 07:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13 244 M 1 575 M 1 575 M
Net income 2021 592 M 70,4 M 70,4 M
Net Debt 2021 9 006 M 1 071 M 1 071 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 9 534 M 1 133 M 1 134 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ulf Marcus George Strömberg Group Chief Executive Officer
Katarina Wilson Chief Financial Officer
Anders Gustav Bülow Chairman
Silvija Seres Independent Director
Nils Johan Andersson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACADEMEDIA AB (PUBL)6.47%1 133
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-12.40%37 605
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-13.03%27 702
GSX TECHEDU INC.-46.16%7 089
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.19.33%5 237
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED16.73%5 188
