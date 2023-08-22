Corporate Actions Announcement
ACADEMY PRESS PLC hereby announce as follows:
Period Ended
31st March, 2023
A Final Dividend of 10 kobo for every share of 50 kobo, subject to appropriate
withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names
appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Monday,
Proposed Dividend
11th September, 2023
Proposed Bonus
NIL
The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Tuesday, 12thto Friday,
Closure of Register
15st September 2023.
Qualification Date
Monday 11th September, 2023
On Thursday, 21stSeptember 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to
shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at
Monday, 11th September, 2023 and who have completed the e-dividend
registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into
Payment Date
their Bank accounts.
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised
to download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form, which is
also available on the website of the Registrars: Pace Registrars Limited, 24,
E-Dividend
Campbell Street (8TH Floor) Knight Frank Building, Lagos, complete and
Registration
submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have
Unclaimed
Dividend remained unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for
Warrants
and Share validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the
Certificates
Registrar.
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at the Company's
Date of Annual General Premises,
28/32, Industrial Avenue,
Ilupeju
Industrial Estate,
Lagos, on
Meeting
Thursday 14th September, 2023 at 12.00 Noon.
Pace
Registrars
Limited
Phone:
01-2635607;
email:
Registrar
info@paceregistrars.com website: http://www.paceregistrars.com
Investor Relations
Phone No. 08025074610 email: seunonileayo@yahoo.com
Dated this 21st day of August, 2023
Signed:
Name : Alpha-Genasec Limited
Rep by Mr. Philip O. AFolabi
Company Secretary
