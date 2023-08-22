Corporate Actions Announcement

ACADEMY PRESS PLC hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended

31st March, 2023

A Final Dividend of 10 kobo for every share of 50 kobo, subject to appropriate

withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names

appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Monday,

Proposed Dividend

11th September, 2023

Proposed Bonus

NIL

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Tuesday, 12thto Friday,

Closure of Register

15st September 2023.

Qualification Date

Monday 11th September, 2023

On Thursday, 21stSeptember 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to

shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at

Monday, 11th September, 2023 and who have completed the e-dividend

registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into

Payment Date

their Bank accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised

to download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form, which is

also available on the website of the Registrars: Pace Registrars Limited, 24,

E-Dividend

Campbell Street (8TH Floor) Knight Frank Building, Lagos, complete and

Registration

submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have

Unclaimed

Dividend remained unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for

Warrants

and Share validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the

Certificates

Registrar.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at the Company's

Date of Annual General Premises,

28/32, Industrial Avenue,

Ilupeju

Industrial Estate,

Lagos, on

Meeting

Thursday 14th September, 2023 at 12.00 Noon.

Pace

Registrars

Limited

Phone:

01-2635607;

email:

Registrar

info@paceregistrars.com website: http://www.paceregistrars.com

Investor Relations

Phone No. 08025074610 email: seunonileayo@yahoo.com

Dated this 21st day of August, 2023

Signed:

Name : Alpha-Genasec Limited

Rep by Mr. Philip O. AFolabi

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Academy Press plc published this content on 22 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2023 16:21:04 UTC.