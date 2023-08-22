ACADEMY PRESS PLC hereby announce as follows:

A Final Dividend of 10 kobo for every share of 50 kobo, subject to appropriate

withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names

appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Monday,

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Tuesday, 12thto Friday,

On Thursday, 21stSeptember 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to

shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at

Monday, 11th September, 2023 and who have completed the e-dividend

registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised

to download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form, which is

also available on the website of the Registrars: Pace Registrars Limited, 24,

submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have

Unclaimed