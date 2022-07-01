ACADEMY PRESS : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS, CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND OTHER NATIONAL DISCLOSURES

ACADEMY PRESS PLC

The directors have the pleasure in presenting their report on the affairs of Academy Press Plc (―the company‖) together with its subsidiaries (―the Group‖),the consolidated and separate audited financial statements of the Group and the company and other national disclosures for the year ended 31 March 2022.

Legal form

Academy Press Plc was incorporated in Nigeria as a private limited liability company on the 28th of J uly 1964 and by a special resolution became a public limited liability company on the 22nd of October 1991. The certificate of incorporation number for the Company is RC 3915.The Company offered its shares to the public in November 1994 and these shares were listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on the 15th of J une 1995.

Principal activities

The company carries on its business as printers of educational and general books, commercial printing of diaries, labels, calendars, periodicals, annual reports, confidential and other printing. The subsidiaries are involved in security printing, flexibility printing and light packaging.

State of affairs

In the opinion of the Directors, the state of the Group's and the Company's affairs is satisfactory and there has been no material change since the reporting date which would affect the financial statements as presented.

Results for the year The Group The Company 2022 2021 2022 2021 ₦'000 ₦'000 ₦'000 ₦'000 Revenue 4,110,883 1,677,934 3,754,336 1,449,735 ====== ====== ====== ====== Profit/(loss) before taxation 225,252 (303,948) 252,570 (254,790) Income tax (expense)/credit (51,147) 98,496 (54,020) 86,564 Profit/(loss) after taxation 174,105 (205,452) 198,550 (168,226) ====== ======== ====== ========

Dividend

The directors have recommended payment of dividend of N60,480,000 at 10kobo per share for the year ended 31 March 2022 which is subject to approval by the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (2021: Nil).

Property, plant and equipment

Information relating to movement in property, plant and equipment is shown in Note 17 to the financial statements. In the opinion of the Directors, the market values of the Group's and the Company's properties are not less than the value shown in consolidated and separate financial statements.

Directors' interest in contracts

None of the Directors has notified the Group and the Company for the purpose of Section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 of any disclosable interest in contracts with which the Group and the Company are involved as at 31 March 2022.

Donations

The group and the Company made no donation to a charitable organization during the year ended 31 March 2022 (2021: N50,000).

2022 2021 2022 2021 ₦'000 ₦'000 ₦'000 ₦'000 Federal Road Safety Commission - 2020 Ember Months Road Safety Campaign 50 50 50 50

4