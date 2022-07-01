Log in
    ACADEMY   NGACADEMY008

ACADEMY PRESS PLC

(ACADEMY)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-29
1.270 NGN   +8.55%
ACADEMY PRESS : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

07/01/2022 | 01:13pm EDT
ACADEMY PRESS PLC

LAGOS, NIGERIA

ANNUAL REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS, CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AND OTHER NATIONAL DISCLOSURES

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

ACADEMY PRESS PLC

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS, CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND OTHER NATIONAL DISCLOSURES

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PAGE

Corporate Information

3

Report of the Directors

4

Corporate governance report

8

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

12

Certificate of Account

13

Report of the Audit Committee

14

Independent Auditor's Report

15

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

19

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Financial Position

20

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Changes in Equity

22

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Cash Flows

23

Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

25

Other National Disclosures:

Value Added Statement

83

Five-year financial Summary - Group

84

Five-year financial Summary - Company

85

2

ACADEMY PRESS PLC

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS, CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND OTHER NATIONAL DISCLOSURES

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

CORPORATE INFORMATION

DIRECTORS

Mr. Wahab. B. Dabiri

Chairman

Mr. Olugbenga Ladipo

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Paul Aderibigbe

Executive Director (Appointed 0 1 J a n u a r y ,2021)

Mrs. Folashade. B. Omo-Eboh

Non-Executive Director

Mr Pritchard David (British)

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Oyewole Olaoye

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Femi Akingbe

Non-Executive Director

Mr Abubakar J imoh

Non-Executive Director (Resigned 31 March, 2022)

REGISTERED OFFICE:

28/32, Industrial Avenue,

Ilupeju Industrial Estate,

Ilupeju, Lagos.

Tel: 09030001367, 09030001368 & 07014900034

Email: applc@academy press- plc.com

www.academypress-plc.com

EXTERNAL AUDITOR

Ernst & Young

10th & 13th Floors, UBA House

57, Marina, Lagos

Nigeria

E-mail:services@ng.ey.com

SOLICITOR

Lekan Sofolahan & Co

OPIC Plaza, 1st Floor suite 117

`

Mobolaji Bank - Anthony Way

Ikeja Lagos

Nigeria

BANKERS

First Bank of Nigeria Limited

Guaranty Trust Bank Limited

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc

Wema Bank Plc

Zenith Bank Plc.

REGISTRAR

Pace Registrars Limited,

Knight Frank Building (8th floor),

24, Campbell Street, Lagos.

Tel: 01-2635607,01-7303445,01-2805538

E-mail: Info @ paceregistrars.Com

SECRETARY

Alpha-Genasec Limited,

Krestal Laurel Complex (4th Floor),

376,Ikorodu road, Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos Tel: 234(0)8062272121

E-mail:alpha-genasec@bakertilly.com

ACADEMY PRESS PLC

The directors have the pleasure in presenting their report on the affairs of Academy Press Plc (―the company‖) together with its subsidiaries (―the Group‖),the consolidated and separate audited financial statements of the Group and the company and other national disclosures for the year ended 31 March 2022.

Legal form

Academy Press Plc was incorporated in Nigeria as a private limited liability company on the 28th of J uly 1964 and by a special resolution became a public limited liability company on the 22nd of October 1991. The certificate of incorporation number for the Company is RC 3915.The Company offered its shares to the public in November 1994 and these shares were listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on the 15th of J une 1995.

Principal activities

The company carries on its business as printers of educational and general books, commercial printing of diaries, labels, calendars, periodicals, annual reports, confidential and other printing. The subsidiaries are involved in security printing, flexibility printing and light packaging.

State of affairs

In the opinion of the Directors, the state of the Group's and the Company's affairs is satisfactory and there has been no material change since the reporting date which would affect the financial statements as presented.

Results for the year

The Group

The Company

2022

2021

2022

2021

'000

'000

'000

'000

Revenue

4,110,883

1,677,934

3,754,336

1,449,735

======

======

======

======

Profit/(loss) before taxation

225,252

(303,948)

252,570

(254,790)

Income tax (expense)/credit

(51,147)

98,496

(54,020)

86,564

Profit/(loss) after taxation

174,105

(205,452)

198,550

(168,226)

======

========

======

========

Dividend

The directors have recommended payment of dividend of N60,480,000 at 10kobo per share for the year ended 31 March 2022 which is subject to approval by the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (2021: Nil).

Property, plant and equipment

Information relating to movement in property, plant and equipment is shown in Note 17 to the financial statements. In the opinion of the Directors, the market values of the Group's and the Company's properties are not less than the value shown in consolidated and separate financial statements.

Directors' interest in contracts

None of the Directors has notified the Group and the Company for the purpose of Section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 of any disclosable interest in contracts with which the Group and the Company are involved as at 31 March 2022.

Donations

The group and the Company made no donation to a charitable organization during the year ended 31 March 2022 (2021: N50,000).

2022

2021

2022

2021

'000

'000

'000

'000

Federal Road Safety Commission - 2020 Ember Months Road

Safety Campaign

50

50

50

50

4

Directors

The names of the Directors at the date of this report and of those who held office during the year are as follows:

Mr. Wahab. B. Dabiri

Chairman

Mr. Olugbenga Ladipo

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Aderibigbe Paul

Executive Director

Mrs. Folashade. B. Omo-Eboh

Non-Executive

Director

Mr Pritchard David (British)

Non-Executive

Director

Mr. Oyewole Olaoye

Non-Executive

Director

Mr. Femi Akingbe

Non-Executive

Director

Mr Abubakar J imoh

Non-Executive Director (Resigned 31 March, 2022)

SHARE HOLDINGS AND SUBSTANTIAL INTEREST IN SHARES

The issued and fully paid share capital of the Group as at 31 March 2022 was beneficially owned as follows:

31 March 2022

31 March 2021

Name

Alidan Investment

84,078,546

13.9

42,039,273

84,078,546

13.9

42,039,273

Limited

West African Book

62,880,000

10.4

31,440,000

62,880,000

10.4

31,440,000

Publishers Limited

Hambleside Limited

60,443,208

9.99

30,221,604

60,443,208

9.99

30,221,604

Others

397,398,246

65.71

198,699,123

397,398,246

65.71

198,699,123

Summary of the shareholding position is as follows:

2022

2021

Number of shares issued

604,800,000

604,800,000

Number of shares outstanding

145,200,000

145,200,000

Number of shares in the name of the Group

NIL

NIL

31 March 2022

31 March 2021

Number of

Number of

shareholding

%

shareholding

%

Nigeria (Corporate and individual)

539,148,230

89

539,148,230

89

Foreign Investors

65,651,770

11

65,651,770

11

604,800,000

100

604,800,000

100

===========

===

==========

===

Material interest in shares (5% and above)

%

%

Name

Holdings

Holdings

Alidan Investment Limited

84,078,546

13.9

84,078,546

13.9

West African Book Publishers Limited

62,880,000

10.4

62,880,000

10.4

Hambleside Limited

60,443,208

9.90

60,443,208

9.90

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

