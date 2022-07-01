ACADEMY PRESS : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

The directors have the pleasure in presenting their report on the affairs of Academy Press Plc (―the company‖) together with its subsidiaries (―the Group‖),the consolidated and separate audited financial statements of the Group and the company and other national disclosures for the year ended 31 March 2022.
Legal form
Academy Press Plc was incorporated in Nigeria as a private limited liability company on the 28th of J uly 1964 and by a special resolution became a public limited liability company on the 22nd of October 1991. The certificate of incorporation number for the Company is RC 3915.The Company offered its shares to the public in November 1994 and these shares were listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on the 15th of J une 1995.
Principal activities
The company carries on its business as printers of educational and general books, commercial printing of diaries, labels, calendars, periodicals, annual reports, confidential and other printing. The subsidiaries are involved in security printing, flexibility printing and light packaging.
State of affairs
In the opinion of the Directors, the state of the Group's and the Company's affairs is satisfactory and there has been no material change since the reporting date which would affect the financial statements as presented.
Results for the year
The Group
The Company
2022
2021
2022
2021
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Revenue
4,110,883
1,677,934
3,754,336
1,449,735
======
======
======
======
Profit/(loss) before taxation
225,252
(303,948)
252,570
(254,790)
Income tax (expense)/credit
(51,147)
98,496
(54,020)
86,564
Profit/(loss) after taxation
174,105
(205,452)
198,550
(168,226)
======
========
======
========
Dividend
The directors have recommended payment of dividend of N60,480,000 at 10kobo per share for the year ended 31 March 2022 which is subject to approval by the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (2021: Nil).
Property, plant and equipment
Information relating to movement in property, plant and equipment is shown in Note 17 to the financial statements. In the opinion of the Directors, the market values of the Group's and the Company's properties are not less than the value shown in consolidated and separate financial statements.
Directors' interest in contracts
None of the Directors has notified the Group and the Company for the purpose of Section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 of any disclosable interest in contracts with which the Group and the Company are involved as at 31 March 2022.
Donations
The group and the Company made no donation to a charitable organization during the year ended 31 March 2022 (2021: N50,000).
2022
2021
2022
2021
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Federal Road Safety Commission - 2020 Ember Months Road
Safety Campaign
50
50
50
50
4
Directors
The names of the Directors at the date of this report and of those who held office during the year are as follows:
Mr. Wahab. B. Dabiri
Chairman
Mr. Olugbenga Ladipo
Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Aderibigbe Paul
Executive Director
Mrs. Folashade. B. Omo-Eboh
Non-Executive
Director
Mr Pritchard David (British)
Non-Executive
Director
Mr. Oyewole Olaoye
Non-Executive
Director
Mr. Femi Akingbe
Non-Executive
Director
Mr Abubakar J imoh
Non-Executive Director (Resigned 31 March, 2022)
SHARE HOLDINGS AND SUBSTANTIAL INTEREST IN SHARES
The issued and fully paid share capital of the Group as at 31 March 2022 was beneficially owned as follows:
31 March 2022
31 March 2021
Name
₦
₦
Alidan Investment
84,078,546
13.9
42,039,273
84,078,546
13.9
42,039,273
Limited
West African Book
62,880,000
10.4
31,440,000
62,880,000
10.4
31,440,000
Publishers Limited
Hambleside Limited
60,443,208
9.99
30,221,604
60,443,208
9.99
30,221,604
Others
397,398,246
65.71
198,699,123
397,398,246
65.71
198,699,123
Summary of the shareholding position is as follows:
2022
2021
Number of shares issued
604,800,000
604,800,000
Number of shares outstanding
145,200,000
145,200,000
Number of shares in the name of the Group
NIL
NIL
31 March 2022
31 March 2021
Number of
Number of
shareholding
%
shareholding
%
Nigeria (Corporate and individual)
539,148,230
89
539,148,230
89
Foreign Investors
65,651,770
11
65,651,770
11
604,800,000
100
604,800,000
100
===========
===
==========
===
Material interest in shares (5% and above)
%
%
Name
Holdings
Holdings
Alidan Investment Limited
84,078,546
13.9
84,078,546
13.9
West African Book Publishers Limited
62,880,000
10.4
62,880,000
10.4
Hambleside Limited
60,443,208
9.90
60,443,208
9.90
5
