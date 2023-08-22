ACADEMY PRESS PLC
59TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 59thAnnual General Meeting of ACADEMY PRESS PLC ("the Company") will be held at the Registered Office of the Company, 28/32, Industrial Avenue, Ilupeju Industrial Estate, Lagos on THURSDAY 14TH SEPTEMBER, 2023 at 12 noon for the purpose of transacting the
following businesses:
A G E N D A.
1. To lay before the Meeting, the Report of the Directors, the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2023 and the Reports of the Auditors and the Audit Committee thereon.
- To declare a Dividend
- To re-elect Mr. W. B. Dabiri and Mr. F. T. Akingbe.
- To authorize the Directors to fix the Auditors' remuneration.
- To elect members of the Audit Committee.
6. To disclose the remuneration of Managers of the company in compliance with Section 257
of CAMA 2020
SPECIAL BUSINESS:
7. To approve the remuneration of Directors.
NOTES:
- PROXY
A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is also entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
For the appointment to be valid, a duly executed and stamped proxy form must be deposited at the Office of the Registrar, Pace Registrars Limited, 24, Campbell Street (8TH Floor) Knight Frank Building, Lagos or Office of the Company at 28/32, Ilupeju Industrial Avenue, Ilupeju, Lagos not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting.
- Stamping of Proxy
The Company has made arrangements, at its cost, for the stamping of the duly completed and signed proxy forms submitted to the Company's Registrars within the stipulated time.
- Broadcast of the AGM
The AGM will be recorded and broadcast online. This will enable shareholders and other stakeholders who will not be attending physically to view the proceedings. The link for the
AGM broadcast will be made available on the Company's website at www.academypress- plc.com
CLOSURE OF REGISTER AND TRANSFER BOOKS:
The Register of Members and Transfer Books will be closed from Tuesday 12thto Friday, 15thSeptember, 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of updating the Register.
AUDIT COMMITTEE:
In consonance with Section 404(6) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, a nomination in writing by any member of a shareholder for election to the Audit Committee should reach the Company Secretary, at least 21 days before the Annual General Meeting.
RIGHTS OF SECURITIES' HOLDERS TO ASK QUESTIONS
Securities' Holders have a right to ask questions not only at the Meeting, but also in writing prior to the Meeting. Such questions must be submitted to the Company on or before 9th September, 2023.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
(Company Secretaries)
Joshua Oludayo Adeoye (FCIS) - FRC. 2014/ICSAN/00000008037
FOR: ALPHA-GENASEC LIMITED
