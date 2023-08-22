ACADEMY PRESS PLC

59TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 59thAnnual General Meeting of ACADEMY PRESS PLC ("the Company") will be held at the Registered Office of the Company, 28/32, Industrial Avenue, Ilupeju Industrial Estate, Lagos on THURSDAY 14TH SEPTEMBER, 2023 at 12 noon for the purpose of transacting the

following businesses:

A G E N D A.

1. To lay before the Meeting, the Report of the Directors, the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2023 and the Reports of the Auditors and the Audit Committee thereon.

To declare a Dividend To re-elect Mr. W. B. Dabiri and Mr. F. T. Akingbe . To authorize the Directors to fix the Auditors' remuneration. To elect members of the Audit Committee.

6. To disclose the remuneration of Managers of the company in compliance with Section 257

of CAMA 2020

SPECIAL BUSINESS:

7. To approve the remuneration of Directors.

NOTES: